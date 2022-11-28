Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MinnesotaTravel MavenStillwater, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Related
Man shot in south Minneapolis, no arrests made
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 21-year-old man is expected to recover after police say he was shot Friday evening in south Minneapolis.Officers from the 1st Precinct say they responded to a report of a man shot at the 500 block of 15th Avenue South shortly after 8 p.m.Police say the man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment of his injuries.No arrests have been made and MPD is investigating.
Man kidnaps 2-year-old daughter, crashes after pursuit in Minneapolis
A non-custodial father kidnapped his two-year-old daughter, threatening to harm both himself and the child in the Twin Cities on Thursday. St. Paul police received a report of the kidnapping at 2:48 p.m., and found the suspect by pinging his cellphone location. Police in Minneapolis spotted the suspect's vehicle near...
fox9.com
First guilty plea in Minneapolis cell phone theft ring conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prosecutors have picked up their first guilty plea in a widespread cell phone theft ring conspiracy targeting victims across Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney’s office is using a unique strategy in state criminal court, having charged a dozen suspects with racketeering for orchestrating a sophisticated and sometimes violent scheme. Authorities have alleged this was a coordinated, brazen, criminal enterprise victimizing more than 40 people mostly in and around the city’s popular bar districts over the last year-plus.
fox9.com
Woman charged in Minneapolis fatal shooting arrested in Texas: Police
(FOX 9) - Authorities say a Minnesota woman wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Minneapolis in March was taken into custody by Texas police on Monday. Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was picked up in Longview, Texas, for a second-degree murder warrant out of Hennepin County in connection to the death of Tanasha Austin.
Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
fox9.com
Former Hennepin Co employees charged with falsifying timecards, selling equipment
(FOX 9) - A man and woman are charged with theft by swindle after allegedly falsifying timecards for hours that were never actually worked, while one also stole and resold government equipment. Nguyen Cong Le, 41, of Columbus, Minnesota is charged with five counts of theft by swindle, and Samantha...
Woman charged in south Minneapolis killing arrested in Texas
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a suspect in a Minneapolis killing who eluded capture for months has been taken into custody in Texas.In October, the Minneapolis Police Department asked for the public's help in finding 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts. Police said she was charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Ta-Nasha Austin in south Minneapolis in March.Police said Roberts had been living in St. Cloud and was considered "armed and dangerous." A Crime Stoppers tip led to her arrest by the Longview Police Department in Texas.MPD said its homicide investigators have questioned her, and they are attempting to extradite her.
Boys aged 15, 16 arrested after shooting of teen in Woodbury
Two teenage boys have been arrested following the shooting of another teenager in Woodbury, which sparked a shelter in place in the area on Nov. 21. Police said a 15 and 16 year old were arrested after two search warrants were executed Thursday. According to Woodbury police, 911 dispatch received...
Advocate
Man Pulls Gun at Historic Gay Bar, Threatens Employees and Patrons
Police in Minnesota arrested a man after he allegedly pulled a gun and made threatening remarks at a historic gay bar this week. Conell Walter Harris, 31, was taken into custody at the 19 Bar in Minneapolis late Monday evening and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and making threats of violence.
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park police update on teen shooting, homicide investigation
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - At 1 p.m., police will give an update on the case. Watch live in the player above. Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley is providing an update on the status of the investigation into a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy killed, and another injured at a Brooklyn Park apartment complex last month.
Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety
Last month, Minneapolis and St. Paul each installed new police chiefs. A coincidence not only that each city had a leadership succession around the same time as each other, but also in that the changing of the regimes occurred shortly after an election season in which Republicans focused their campaign on policing and crime. It […] The post Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
kfgo.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Bloomington restaurant
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Authorities have identified the man shot to death inside a Bloomington restaurant last Wednesday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tu Anh Phan, 49, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Aaron Le, 47, is charged with the second-degree murder of Phan, but Bloomington police plan...
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connected
The Apple Valley and Savage Police Departments have announced they are both collectively investigating the two bank robberies that occurred on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, with help from the FBI. After further investigation, the two departments found the suspect from the first robbery at the Wings Credit Union in Savage, Minnesota, and from the second robbery at the Royal Credit Union in Apple Valley, Minnesota, were connected and the same individual. They also released a photo of the unidentified suspect, which you can see above and in the embedded Facebook post below.
fox9.com
Ties Lounge & Rooftop in Minneapolis closing due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A rooftop lounge in Minneapolis that was once committed to "fighting for the revival of downtown" has announced it will close its doors due to "unforeseen circumstances" at its current location. "Bringing Minneapolis together is what we are all about. We feel as though that resonates...
New details revealed in Bloomington restaurant shooting that killed Prior Lake man
Surveillance footage from inside Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine allegedly shows Aaron Le wearing a face mask to conceal his identity. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department. Authorities have identified the man fatally shot while dining at the Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine restaurant in Bloomington last week. Tu Anh Phan,...
fox9.com
Hennepin Co. deputies warn about scammers calling residents pretending to be law enforcement
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about phone calls from individuals pretending to be law enforcement officers demanding money. Tonight, a reminder from authorities: "Cops don't call for cash." "We get these scams in kind of waves," said Lt. Erik McKloskey with the Hennepin...
foodieflashpacker.com
20 Of The Best Restaurants In Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, Minnesota’s most populous metropolis and neighboring city west of St. Paul, is a must-see during any journey to the Midwest. Furthermore, the Twin Cities riverside locations provide a fantastic view of the Mississippi River. The Guthrie Theater, the Weisman Museum of Art, and the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden are...
Zumbrota Woman Accused of Felony Drug Sales, DWI
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A driving complaint over the Thanksgiving weekend has led to felony drug sales charges against a Zumbrota woman. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 40-year-old Tanya Veal with felony first degree drug sales, felony second-degree drug possession and misdemeanor DWI Monday. An Olmsted County judge set her conditional bail at $50,000.
fox9.com
2 bank robberies, same orange sweatshirt in Apple Valley, Savage
SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple agencies are investigating the circumstances of a robbery and attempted robbery of two different credit unions Tuesday. Police believe the same suspect was involved in both incidents. According to a press release provided by the City of Savage, at around 12:01 p.m. officers were...
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0