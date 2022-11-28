The Apple Valley and Savage Police Departments have announced they are both collectively investigating the two bank robberies that occurred on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, with help from the FBI. After further investigation, the two departments found the suspect from the first robbery at the Wings Credit Union in Savage, Minnesota, and from the second robbery at the Royal Credit Union in Apple Valley, Minnesota, were connected and the same individual. They also released a photo of the unidentified suspect, which you can see above and in the embedded Facebook post below.

APPLE VALLEY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO