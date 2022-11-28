ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

Man shot in south Minneapolis, no arrests made

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 21-year-old man is expected to recover after police say he was shot Friday evening in south Minneapolis.Officers from the 1st Precinct say they responded to a report of a man shot at the 500 block of 15th Avenue South shortly after 8 p.m.Police say the man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment of his injuries.No arrests have been made and MPD is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

First guilty plea in Minneapolis cell phone theft ring conspiracy

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prosecutors have picked up their first guilty plea in a widespread cell phone theft ring conspiracy targeting victims across Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney’s office is using a unique strategy in state criminal court, having charged a dozen suspects with racketeering for orchestrating a sophisticated and sometimes violent scheme. Authorities have alleged this was a coordinated, brazen, criminal enterprise victimizing more than 40 people mostly in and around the city’s popular bar districts over the last year-plus.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Woman charged in Minneapolis fatal shooting arrested in Texas: Police

(FOX 9) - Authorities say a Minnesota woman wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Minneapolis in March was taken into custody by Texas police on Monday. Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was picked up in Longview, Texas, for a second-degree murder warrant out of Hennepin County in connection to the death of Tanasha Austin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party

A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman charged in south Minneapolis killing arrested in Texas

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a suspect in a Minneapolis killing who eluded capture for months has been taken into custody in Texas.In October, the Minneapolis Police Department asked for the public's help in finding 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts. Police said she was charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Ta-Nasha Austin in south Minneapolis in March.Police said Roberts had been living in St. Cloud and was considered "armed and dangerous." A Crime Stoppers tip led to her arrest by the Longview Police Department in Texas.MPD said its homicide investigators have questioned her, and they are attempting to extradite her.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Advocate

Man Pulls Gun at Historic Gay Bar, Threatens Employees and Patrons

Police in Minnesota arrested a man after he allegedly pulled a gun and made threatening remarks at a historic gay bar this week. Conell Walter Harris, 31, was taken into custody at the 19 Bar in Minneapolis late Monday evening and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and making threats of violence.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Brooklyn Park police update on teen shooting, homicide investigation

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - At 1 p.m., police will give an update on the case. Watch live in the player above. Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley is providing an update on the status of the investigation into a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy killed, and another injured at a Brooklyn Park apartment complex last month.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety

Last month, Minneapolis and St. Paul each installed new police chiefs. A coincidence not only that each city had a leadership succession around the same time as each other, but also in that the changing of the regimes occurred shortly after an election season in which Republicans focused their campaign on policing and crime. It […] The post Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Bloomington restaurant

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Authorities have identified the man shot to death inside a Bloomington restaurant last Wednesday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tu Anh Phan, 49, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Aaron Le, 47, is charged with the second-degree murder of Phan, but Bloomington police plan...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connected

The Apple Valley and Savage Police Departments have announced they are both collectively investigating the two bank robberies that occurred on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, with help from the FBI. After further investigation, the two departments found the suspect from the first robbery at the Wings Credit Union in Savage, Minnesota, and from the second robbery at the Royal Credit Union in Apple Valley, Minnesota, were connected and the same individual. They also released a photo of the unidentified suspect, which you can see above and in the embedded Facebook post below.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
foodieflashpacker.com

20 Of The Best Restaurants In Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, Minnesota’s most populous metropolis and neighboring city west of St. Paul, is a must-see during any journey to the Midwest. Furthermore, the Twin Cities riverside locations provide a fantastic view of the Mississippi River. The Guthrie Theater, the Weisman Museum of Art, and the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Zumbrota Woman Accused of Felony Drug Sales, DWI

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A driving complaint over the Thanksgiving weekend has led to felony drug sales charges against a Zumbrota woman. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 40-year-old Tanya Veal with felony first degree drug sales, felony second-degree drug possession and misdemeanor DWI Monday. An Olmsted County judge set her conditional bail at $50,000.
ZUMBROTA, MN
fox9.com

2 bank robberies, same orange sweatshirt in Apple Valley, Savage

SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple agencies are investigating the circumstances of a robbery and attempted robbery of two different credit unions Tuesday. Police believe the same suspect was involved in both incidents. According to a press release provided by the City of Savage, at around 12:01 p.m. officers were...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
