Windy and milder the next two days
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Sunshine and south winds will help temps recover to the low 40s in most locations Thursday afternoon which is typical for the first day of December. Winds will get stronger overnight into Friday as our next strong front enters the area. This will lead to...
Weather Word Wednesday: Radiational cooling
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Radiational cooling is a phenomenon that happens often at night here in the Quad Cities. Opening the NOAA weather glossary, radiational cooling is defined as: The cooling of the earth’s surface. At night, the earth suffers a net heat loss to space due to terrestrial cooling. This is more pronounced when you have a clear sky.
Expect up to 8 inches in Twin Cities; another snowstorm next week?
Heavy snow is falling in the Twin Cities and by the time the flakes stop flying the totals in some spots could reach 8 inches, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. "I still think we get about 5, 6, 7 inches for most of the Twin Cities," says Sundgaard. "There is going to be a wide range because of variation in moisture content and those ratios. Some of those heavier bursts could produce some of those 6-7-8 inch amounts."
Here Are Northern Illinois’ Chances Of Having A White Christmas
There are generally 3 different takes about having a white Christmas; there's the hope and pray that we do have blanket of snow at Christmas time, there's the hope and pray that we don't, and then there's the "whatever, doesn't really matter to me" angle on things. Around our house,...
Windy and cold to lake effect snow: Where the heaviest will fall
(WKBN) — A powerful storm is moving through the region with strong gusty wind and falling temperatures. We will turn even colder tonight with lake effect snow showers developing off of Lake Erie. How high did the wind gust today?. Wind gusts ramped up as a cold front moved...
School closures, delays as more freezing temps bring icy roads, more snow
After snow continued to fall for most of Wednesday, Thursday’s below-freezing conditions are creating a mixture of rain, slush, snow and ice on roadways around the Puget Sound region. More schools have canceled or delayed classes again today due to the weather. Snow, power outages, debris, and standing water,...
Winter storm arrives tomorrow; travel impacts expected through Friday
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Clearwater Mountains from 5 AM Wednesday through 6AM Friday. Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Lower Clark Fork Region from 11 PM to midnight Thursday night. Heavy...
Video shows meteor blazing through night sky in Northeast Ohio
Did you see it? Here's video of the moment as captured on a security camera in Eastlake.
More snow possible Thursday morning for lower elevations
More wintry weather is on the way Thursday for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Rough weather ahead Tuesday afternoon and evening
Severe weather is possible across South Arkansas and North Louisiana on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport. The storm system will progress east through the Plains and into the Mississippi Valley. Very warm, moist, and unstable air...
Winter storm forecast to bring snow, strong winds to East Idaho Wednesday evening through Friday afternoon
A winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Wednesday, bringing snow to both higher and lower elevation areas. The storm is expected to arrive in East Idaho on Wednesday evening and to continue dumping snow through Friday afternoon, creating very hazardous conditions on the region's roads. It's possible some areas of East Idaho could start receiving snow earlier or later than Wednesday evening depending on the storm's timing, according to the National Weather Service. ...
Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
WEATHER UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory issued; up to 3″ snow expected
Local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder concurs with the National Weather Service that we may see some snow in the South King County region this week, but it will likely be mixed with rain. As is typical with weather predictions for the Northwest, experts aren’t sure when, where or how much of...
This Week in Weather History: December 1, 2018 tornado outbreak
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - December 1, 2018 marked on the of largest December tornado outbreak in weather history in Illinois. There were 30 tornadoes across the state, including two EF-0 tornadoes in McDonough County, with one near Industry and the other in Bardolph. The peak winds were 70 mph...
Heavy snow, wind make travel on Cascade passes hazardous through Monday
People who travel over Cascade mountain passes Sunday and Monday will face heavy snowfall and high winds that could create near zero visibility conditions, the National Weather Service is warning. Snow could fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour in the mountain passes Sunday evening and...
Parts of Portland metro wake to light dusting of snow. More could be on the way
PORTLAND, Ore. — People in downtown Portland and other lower elevations of the Willamette Valley could see a dusting of snow on the ground this week. Some areas of the valley saw a wintry mix of rain and snow Tuesday morning. A cold weather system is moving through the...
Road conditions rapidly changing as storm moves across Iowa
Thousand of homes and businesses are without power today (Tuesday) as the winter storm moves across the state. Council Bluffs and Des Moines are the hardest hit by the outages. Out on the roadways, Sergeant Alex Dinkla, of the Iowa State Patrol says driving conditions have been getting worse. “Much...
Almost A Foot Of Lake Effect Snow Coming To Western New York
The winter weather is coming back to Western New York and it is bringing the snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Wyoming, and Southern Erie counties starting on Wednesday afternoon. Another cold front will be moving across the area and besides a drop in our...
Snow levels expected to reach valley floor in the coming days
ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — With the upcoming storm, snow is expected to reach 3,000 elevation levels and could be close to the valley floor. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it has been preparing for extreme winter since the end of summer. But because the department is short-staffed, it's asking residents to be patient.
