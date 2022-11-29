ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fullycrypto.com

Uniswap Introduces Cross-marketplace NFT Aggregator

Decentralized exchange Uniswap has launched an NFT aggregator that brings together NFTs from different marketplaces. Supported marketplaces include OpenSea, LooksRare and X2Y2. Uniswap intends to save NFT collectors 15% of transaction fees. Decentralized exchange Uniswap has unveiled an NFT aggregator that allows NFT trading of collections listed on multiple marketplaces...
fullycrypto.com

Kraken Employees Learned of Termination Through Disabled Laptops

Kraken employees only learned of their redundancy when access to their laptops was disabled. A personal email explained that they had been let go and informed them of their severance details. The move is similar to the botched way that Elon Musk handled Twitter’s staff cull. Many of the...
fullycrypto.com

What was the Bitcoin Alert Key?

The Bitcoin alert key was implemented in Bitcoin’s software in 2010. The key was implemented after the value overflow bug in 2010. The Bitcoin alert key is being misconstrued by supporters of the BSV blockchain as a rationale for the coin recovery tool that it launched last month. Its supporters claim that by implementing a tool that can freeze and reassign BSV coins, the blockchain is re-implementing a tool that was already present in Bitcoin but that was removed. However, the reality behind the implementation of the alert key in Bitcoin’s early days is very different.
The Hill

AT&T to pay $6.25M to SEC over alleged leaks to Wall Street analysts

AT&T has agreed to pay $6.25 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the company’s alleged leaks to Wall Street analysts, according to a settlement agreement filed on Friday. The three AT&T executives accused of involvement in the leaks — Christopher Womack, Kent Evans and Michael Black...

