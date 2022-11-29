Trinity is a Clapham restaurant that’s split into two not entirely dissimilar spaces, serving British fine dining, MasterChef: The Professionals-style food. The downstairs, all Farrow & Ball vibes with duck green walls, is a pleasant enough sitting room that suits special occasions, if you’re into delicate plates that look like they should come with a Do Not Disturb sign. While the upstairs (which is more casual by virtue of high tables and stools) is the kind of place you’d take someone who was into horse riding and burrata. Slightly stiff chairs and atmosphere aside, Trinity has a tendency to deliver on flavour. The food ranges from pretty to pretty-bloody-delicious, and we once had a palm-sized, hand-raised short rib pie here that made us shed a single tear of joy. You’re probably better off heading upstairs first for a few sharing plates, before deciding if you want to go all in downstairs where four courses will likely put you back around £100.

3 DAYS AGO