Minca
Minca’s cramped dining room is situated around an open kitchen, hot steam constantly flowing through the space. It’s the kind of place to go alone when you need to be soothed or when you want to impress a date without looking like you’re trying too hard. We love that you can get a bowl made with half pork and half chicken broth, and the tsukemen here is particularly great. The daikon salad, a mountain of shredded radish drenched in sesame sauce, is one of our favorite ways to eat that particular vegetable.
Drawbar
The Interlock in West Midtown always seems to be buzzing. So if you’re trying to grab a good seat on the always busy Drawbar terrace patio in the Bellyard hotel, we suggest you come during off-hours or invite that mastermind friend who always finds a way to hustle up seats in packed spaces. Luckily, there’s plenty of seating inside spread out across the hotel lobby and at the large boardroom-sized tables just left of the bar. With a big menu that features everything from creamy, charred brussel sprouts to pork belly mac and cheese, you can order a bunch of small plates to split with friends. But if you must commit to one or two things, we recommend the Bellyard sliders and spicy crawfish hushpuppies.
Trinity
Trinity is a Clapham restaurant that’s split into two not entirely dissimilar spaces, serving British fine dining, MasterChef: The Professionals-style food. The downstairs, all Farrow & Ball vibes with duck green walls, is a pleasant enough sitting room that suits special occasions, if you’re into delicate plates that look like they should come with a Do Not Disturb sign. While the upstairs (which is more casual by virtue of high tables and stools) is the kind of place you’d take someone who was into horse riding and burrata. Slightly stiff chairs and atmosphere aside, Trinity has a tendency to deliver on flavour. The food ranges from pretty to pretty-bloody-delicious, and we once had a palm-sized, hand-raised short rib pie here that made us shed a single tear of joy. You’re probably better off heading upstairs first for a few sharing plates, before deciding if you want to go all in downstairs where four courses will likely put you back around £100.
Sergimmo Salumeria
This Midtown salumeria puts its many cured meats on display in the window to beckon people in. If you’re successfully lured inside, you’ll probably assume that something off the long menu of sandwiches is the way to go. But look around the shop for other specials written on stray sections of the chalkboard. This Italian deli serves spaghetti bolognese and slabs of lasagne that are so divine you’ll start praying directly to the salami hanging over your head. If you’re just making a quick stop for a sandwich, our go-to is the Campania (chicken cutlet, speck, mozzarella), and we never leave without a crispy cannoli. You can also make yourself a little cheese plate complete with your choice of cold cuts and various other antipasto. They’ve got wine on deck as well.
Off The Rez
This all-day cafe located inside the Burke Museum of Natural History serves tasty Native American food centered around homemade frybread. Puffy on the inside and crunchy on the outside, the fried dough is a perfect vehicle for various savory or sweet fillings. We’re talking about shredded chili verde chicken and sweet and tangy BBQ pulled pork tacos, burgers topped with cumin crema and pickled red onions, or served simply with a generous dusting of cinnamon and sugar as dessert. Whether you’re visiting an exhibit or not, stop in for a quick lunch at the U District spot—or keep your eyes peeled around the city for their truck.
Irene’s Finer Diner
Irene’s Finer Diner in North Center is a decent, utility breakfast spot. Its bright space has lots of tables and retro leather booths that give it a classic diner atmosphere. Nothing on the menu is mind-blowing, but dishes like their breakfast burrito and skillets are still satisfying. Just know that the waffles are a bit dense and chewy, like pancakes that took a detour into a waffle iron.
Podi Dosa
This South Indian restaurant is our favorite kind-of-fancy, sit-down spot in the neighborhood. The waiters wear button-downs, there’s a water feature near the entrance, and the big round tables are set with elaborate colorful menus. While Podi specializes in crispy dosa flavored with fragrant from-scratch spice blends, everything from the spicy Chettinad goat curry to the Amaravathi biryani is flat-out delicious. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner daily, but keep in mind that the wait times can be well over two hours on weekends. Be sure to cap off your meal with some of their house-blended chai.
Abiko Curry
At this Korean-owned Japanese curry spot, there are three steps you need to follow. Step one: choose between rice, noodles, and creamy curry pasta. Then choose your spice level, and lastly, add toppings like meat, raw egg, and cheese. Whichever route you go, you’ll get a generous serving of rich, deeply spiced curry. Pair it with a fried cutlet or croquette, both of which are incredibly moist and have a crispy crust that’s perfect for dipping into the curry. This ultimate comfort food arrives at your table in under 10 minutes, and it tastes even better if you drop in on a rainy day.
Mrs. P’s Bar & Kitchen
Though technically opened in 2021, the Wylie Hotel has a long history, dating back to the Great Depression. In the 1960s, the basement restaurant, Mrs. P.’s, reportedly became the city’s first openly gay bar. Today, the small Old Fourth Ward restaurant still brings a welcoming energy—you can vibe with a DJ spinning ’80s dance tunes over Sunday brunch cocktails and heaping bowls of cheesy grits topped with eggs and bacon and drenched with very tasty housemade hot sauce. But really, come whenever you’re in the mood for a good, Southern meal. Just tuck yourself into one of their velvety booths, order some drinks and the pimento cheese board—a polarizing Southern classic, yes. If you are into it, then the jar of pickled fennel and flat table crackers are just as nice as raiding your grandparents’ kitchen for the good stuff.
Fieldtrip
Fieldtrip’s Rockefeller Center outpost is perfect for when you're bored of Sweetgreen and want to grab a quick lunch that doesn’t taste like it was made on an assembly line. The menu at this counter-service mini-chain is all over the place, but pretty much everything is served over rice. Options include brown rice topped with braised beef, steamed salmon with black fried rice, and a bowl of jollof rice with greens, grilled chicken, and a garlicky avocado sauce. There’s a decent amount of seating here, but the basement concourse at Rockefeller Center isn’t a very pleasant place to have a meal, so take your bowl to go.
Bar Margot
There hasn’t been a single time we’ve dined at the Four Seasons’ restaurant in Midtown when we didn’t see a famous person—from Housewives stars to every living mayor. But this isn't even the main attraction at Bar Margot. The spacious mezzanine dining, located above the grandiose staircase, is just the place to get comfortable with our laptop, or you can head to a corner booth inside for more privacy. Above all, Bar Margot remains a city favorite because, from breakfast through dinner, it never disappoints. The culinary team is always at work tweaking dishes and crafting new menu items. Their vegan jollof rice, with meaty oyster mushrooms that have lattice grill marks, is a shining example. The juicy Bar Margot Burger, topped with crispy bacon and charred red onions, is a city treasure that should probably take the place of the Georgia peach in the RHOA openers.
Kinari
Kinari is a Japanese spot in West Hollywood with a massive sushi menu and tons of plant-based options, including vegan sushi and ramen. Their plant-based broths are pretty good, with the salty, rich miso ramen earning an honorable mention. But the creamy mushroom and onion ramen had us questioning what we were eating (in the best way): it was cloudy, creamy, and hearty like tonkotsu, but didn't coat our mouths with fat. However, we should note that only the broths are vegan, meaning you'll still get slices of a slice of chashu on top unless you request otherwise. Kinari is a solid option for plant-based eaters who feel left out at ramen and sushi night, plus, it's easy for walk-ins and there's a streamlined takeout operation if you just want to enjoy noodles on the couch.
Ippudo
Like Marufuku in Japantown, Ippudo is a ramen chain worthy of your time. You customize noodle firmness, on a scale ranging from yawa (soft) to bari kata (firm), which is what sets this SoMa spot apart. The route you take is all about personal preference, but always go firm, since the noodles will cook a bit more in the soup. Tonkotsu broth is their specialty—the Karaka, a spicier version of the creamy original, is a foolproof order. And if you’re someone who gets hot and bothered at the sound of slow-simmered pork belly chashu, they put it on everything here.
21 Greenpoint
This second outpost of 21 Greenpoint is on the concourse at Rockefeller Center, and it has a bright space that feels part daytime cafe, part wine bar. Cocktails and a handful of wines are available, in addition to some perfectly fine dishes like a mortadella sandwich with parmesan cream, crab toast, and a wedge salad. Hot items (a burger and pastas, for example) will be added to the menu eventually. If you happen to see Bill Murray here, it’s not a random encounter—his son is the chef and owner of this place.
After
After is a cocktail lounge in the West Loop from the same team behind the fancy tasting menu restaurant, Ever. As would be expected, the place is luxurious—the sleek interior has a circular glowing bar that looks like an Apple-designed energy core, and there's a private couch area with a fireplace that can be reserved in advance. The drinks are fantastic, from classic cocktails to options like the smoke blossom made with top-shelf scotch, whiskey, and hints of pear and apricot. We’d also gladly walk in just to snack on their crispy Vietnamese duck wings—glazed in a sweet and savory fish sauce and with plenty of buttery meat. Drinks are pricey (hovering around $23) but it’s perfect for a special occasion.
Miki’s Park
The loud music, neon lights, and free-flowing soju cocktails at Miki’s Park gives this small River North Korean bar a surprising amount of energy. This is particularly true on Thursdays which is karaoke night, or during their Friday K-pop DJ sets when this place becomes especially packed. But aside from the party atmosphere, we also like coming to Miki’s for Korean-inspired bar food. There are dishes like a fried chicken sandwich with gochujang aioli or tiger fries topped with bulgogi. Plus, since their kitchen is open until 1am, you can grab a bite after belting "Love On Top" at midnight.
Anjappar Chettinad Restaurant
There are dozens of branches of this South Indian chain scattered across the globe, including this casual, booth-filled location in one of Little India’s many strip malls. Anjappar specializes in Chettinad cuisine which is known to be spicy and meat-heavy. You can still come here for vegetarian classics like dosas, idly, and uttapam, but the really good stuff involves a blazing hot clay oven. Anajppar serves some of the juiciest, chargrilled tandoori chicken we’ve ever had, with a spice level that skews north of 10/10. We’re also big fans of their parrotta special combo plate, which comes with a smoky mutton curry made up of tender goat chunks, ground masala, and red hot chili peppers.
Iza Ramen
Iza Ramen in Lower Haight is one of the most dependable ramen spots around. It’s consistent, easy to walk into, and lowkey enough that you won’t have to use your outside voice to catch up with someone across the table. There are exactly three options on the menu: house ramen with a “special” broth blend of pork, chicken, bonito, and vegetables, dipping ramen, and vegetarian miso. Funnel soup into your mouth while you catch a game on one of the TVs, and know this is the place to be for last-minute date nights, or anytime you're going through an existential crisis.
Paradise Biryani Pointe
Paradise Biryani Pointe is an Indian restaurant chain with several locations across the country. They specialize in—you guessed it—biryani, and servers here carry these rice dishes full of marinated meats and spices around the room like piles of gold. Paradise Biryani Pointe can certainly fill up on weekends, but ultimately serves as a mellow spot to grab a quick dinner during the week. There are usually music videos playing on the TVs above the bar and a couple of families feasting on huge bowls of chicken biryani.
Bufalina
Bufalina is a cool little spot on Cesar Chavez that serves excellent bubbly crust pizza that range from classic margherita pies to ones with taleggio and scallions. We also love the natural wine and beer lists here. After temporarily closing in 2021, Bufalina reopened in 2022 in a new space just down the street, and the menu has expanded to include some very delicious handmade pastas. Find their other location, Bufalina Due, further north in Brentwood.
