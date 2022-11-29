ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
If you would like to forego the typical Christmas traditions like big family meals and parties and instead plan to ignore the world, stay in bed, and watch Netflix, first of all: There is no shame in that. Man, it sounds really nice, to be honest. And if that’s the way you want to go, Netflix will oblige with a whole mess of new holiday-themed movies and television shows in the coming weeks.
The pandemic changed just about everything about the theatrical movie business. Films that used to spend months in theaters now spend weeks — or days, or no time at all — before debuting on streaming. Even after the world adjusted to life with covid, even after theaters reopened, even after restrictions lifted, many studios began hustling their films onto home video in as little as 45 days after their big-screen premieres.
By our count, there are 112 new movies and shows being added to Netflix in December. That’s the good news. The bad news is 34 movies and shows are leaving Netflix in December. So if you want to watch any of the titles, below, the clock is definitely ticking.
After 120-odd years, cinema has finally reached its apex, finally attained the true artistic purpose it was created to eventually achieve. To show a bear high on cocaine. That is the subject (and title character!) of Cocaine Bear, which is supposedly based on a true story of a black bear that stumbled upon a cache of cocaine that was lost during a smuggling operation gone wrong. The bear ingested the cocaine and thus was born ... Cocaine Bear. From there, at least in the film’s telling, this deranged forest creature goes on a rampage.
Disney World’s Splash Mountain is taking its last plunge on Jan. 23. The attraction, which was built in 1989, is being refashioned into a new ride, called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is based on the film The Princess and the Frog. There was public clamor to shut down Splash Mountain because of its connection to the movie Song of the South and its depiction of slavery. “I’ve felt, as long as I’ve been CEO, that Song of the South was, even with a disclaimer, was just not appropriate in today’s world,” Disney boss Bob Iger said in 2020.Read it at USA Today
The secret of a great murder mystery is a mixture of complexity and solvability. The case needs to be dense enough that it can’t be figured out before the solution is revealed — but once the solution is revealed, it needs to feel like the answer was staring the audience in the face the entire time. So the idea of a glass onion — with its densely packed but transparent layers — works perfectly as a metaphor not just for this particular Benoit Blanc detective story but for pretty much every entry in the whodunit genre. And even though Glass Onion is writer/director Rian Johnson’s second whodunit (or third, if you count his debut film, Brick), this feels like his definitive work in this style, throwing everything he’s learned so far, and everything he wants to say, into an extremely satisfying and surprisingly timely thriller.
