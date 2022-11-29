Read full article on original website
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
A Body Dumped Out Of A Car In The Bronx Has Been Identified As That Of "Green Book" Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.
Vallelonga appeared in the Oscar-winning film written by his brother about their father, Tony Lip.
Slipped Disc
Death of an epic cellist, 92
We have been notified of the death of the American-Estonian cellist Jüri Täht. He played in a trio with with the jazz pianist and composer Don Shirley, inspiration of the film ‘Green Book, which received three Oscars in 2019. In the film, his character was turned into...
Slipped Disc
‘Influenced by the legendary John Williams’
A PR has just pitched us a seasonal orchestral work by a young British composer, whom we will spare second-degree embarrassment. Her new work is ‘influenced by the legendary John Williams and infused with a captivating charm comparable to his, along with distinctive components that will have you glued to the edge of your speakers.’
Slipped Disc
Blind Italian pianist dies at 88
The Bergamo pianist Luciano Lanfranchi, born sighted but later blind, was Professor at the Niccolò Paganini Conservatory in Genoa nd an inspiration to generations of students. Luciano died this week, aged 88.
Slipped Disc
Biz news: Universal bites off half of Harmonia Mundi
The independent record group PIAS has sold a 49 percent stake to the market leaders, Universal Music. PIAS owns Harmonia Mundi, along with other classical boutique labels. Eighteen months ago, Universal refinanced PIAS which was suffering Covid blight. Now it has turned that debt into an asset. What will become...
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Kurt Elling and Danilo Perez- Birdland
Birdland Jazz Club continues its smashing series of livestreams this coming Wednesday with a rare appearance by Kurt Elling and Danilo Perez. Renowned for his singular combination of robust swing and poetic insight, two-time Grammy winner Kurt Elling has secured his place among the world’s foremost jazz vocalists. The New York Times proclaimed Elling, “the standout male vocalist of our time”.
Slipped Disc
Breaking: London orchestra studio goes on sale
The BBC studios in Maida Vale were put on the propert market today with a guidance price of £10.5 million. The BBC orchestras are moving to new accommodation in East London, ahead of their threatened diminution. The studios should have been sold years ago, rather than now, at the...
Slipped Disc
Leeds winner cuts debut disc
The 2021 Leeds Piano competition winner Alim Beisembayev released his debut disc on Warner Classics today. It’s the full Transcendental Etudes with some further Liszt pieces. Alim and I will be appearing at the launch of Why Beethoven in the New Year.
Slipped Disc
Hit by Covid? Play trumpet
From a reader’s remedy in the New York Times magazine:. …Covid caught up to me in May of this year. My symptoms were not dangerous, but they were persistent; I counted 12 days, 14, 16, and I still couldn’t eat normally or function for more than a few hours without exhaustion and physical pain. My mental-health symptoms, meanwhile, were devastating and worsened as the days passed. I couldn’t see the point of anything; I couldn’t stop crying; I couldn’t imagine a time when these things would change….
Slipped Disc
String quartet leader steps down
The violinist Mandhira de Saram has left the Ligeti Quartet that she founded 12 years ago. She is replaced by Freya Goldmark. They say: ‘Freya has been working with us over the past year including on one of our UK tours and performed with us during our first performance at Aldeburgh Festival last year. We were blown out of the water by her refined playing, ideas, and dedication to chamber music – she is a natural fit in the ensemble and we look forward to our musical adventures together.’
Slipped Disc
Vienna first night: Jonas bored, conductor booed
VIENNA — Wiener Staatsoper put on Andrea Chénier last night: overall a bad, sad evening despite the ticket-selling presence of Jonas Kaufmann. The first to blame: Umberto Giordano. „Andrea Chénier“ needs all the help it can get, and last night it got none. What a cheesy, one-tune, shabby little shocker it can be! And the tune ain’t that great.
Slipped Disc
Julian Rachlin becomes chief conductor
The Vilna-born, Vienna-based violinist has been named Chief Conductor of Kristiansand Symphony Orchestra in Norway. The orchestra comprises 71 full-time musicians from 17 nations. Julian, 47, says: ‘I’m honoured and deeply moved by the trust the orchestra has placed in me following my five seasons as their Principal Guest Conductor.’...
Slipped Disc
Pletnev’s piano is priced at $140,000
The former Russian, now Swiss, pianist plays an intrument hand-made for him by Kawai in Hamamatsu, Japan. Is any other leading pianist committed to this brand?
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Romeo & Juliet – Royal Ballet
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the premiere of Kenneth MacMillan’s Romeo and Juliet for the Royal Ballet. In this enchanting short film, less than five minutes, Sarah Lamb, Steven McRae, Deborah MacMillan and Kevin O’Hare explore MacMillan’s stunning choreography for Romeo and Juliet’s first pas de deux. His poignant setting of Sergey Prokofiev’s classic score draws out the emotional and psychological intensity of the tale.
