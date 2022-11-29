ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia Public Library Events Noted for December

At the Sedalia Public Library, 311 West 3rd, holiday cider will be served to adults from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, as part of the City's Cookie Crawl, which is 10 to 2 Saturday. “Holiday cards” will be constructed in the Queen City room. All supplies will be provided. This...
8 Missouri Xmas Light Displays You Should See For Holiday Spirit

Many of you know that one of the best things about Christmas is seeing all of the Christmas lights that go up all over the place. In businesses, people's homes, or parks that you can drive through and get into the Christmas spirit. Here are 8 options for impressive light displays that you may want to see this holiday season including one very close to home.
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s

Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
SFCC Phi Theta Kappa To Hold Fund-raiser

The State Fair Community College Alpha Lambda Omega chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) on the Sedalia campus will hold a gift-wrapping fund-raiser on Dec. 5 in Yeater Center lobby. Anyone may drop off items to be wrapped between 2 and 5 p.m. on Dec. 5 in Yeater lobby and...
It’s Salvation Army Bell Ringing Time In Sedalia!

Thanksgiving is Thursday and Friday is Black Friday. That means it's also time to donate to the Sedalia Salvation Army and they could use your help in helping our neighbors in need. The Sedalia Salvation Army recently posted on their Facebook page they're looking for bell ringers for the holiday...
I Tried Most Of The New Wendy’s Specialty Items And I’ll Tell You All About It

Admittedly, you guys, I don't have fast food very often. I honestly can't remember the last time I have. Maybe it was for another one of these posts? Who knows. It's not because I'm So Fancy and amazing, and I'm whipping up homecooked meals that make Benjamin Ebbrell blush... its just that I'm cheap. I would rather spend ten dollars to buy a whole bag of frozen dino nuggets then ten dollars on one meal. You get me. So don't get it twisted.
S-C FBLA Project ‘Mental Health Matters’ Begins

Smith-Cotton High School FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) will conduct a community service project Nov. 21 through Jan. 6 called “Mental Health Matters.”. The club is collecting money and donations to provide local schools with mental health baskets for students in need. They are looking for donations such...
Sedalia Symphony Society to Present Two Concerts This Weekend

The Sedalia Symphony Society will present the community production of Handel's Messiah on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at Broadway Presbyterian Church. The Sunday concert is free and open to the public. The Sedalia Symphony will present their annual POPS Concert on Monday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m., Heckart...
Sedalia Police Reports For November 18, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers stopped a Jeep that had illegal window tinting at the Break Time store, 318 West Broadway Boulevard. It was also suspected the driver's Missouri driving privileges were suspended. The driver was the suspect. William F. Fizer, 39 of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Suspended. Fizer was taken to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released. About ten minutes later, a subject arrived to the store to pick up a juvenile, since the driver was being arrested. After an investigation, it was determined the subject who arrived to pick up the juvenile had driven to the location while intoxicated by drugs. Jessica N. Tackett, 25, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs). Tackett was taken to a hospital, then the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked and released.
As A Missourian Are You Willing To Die On This Hill?

Only In Your State recently published an article entitled "7 Hills Every Missourian Is Willing To Die On" and I think it's full of lies. Because I'm honestly, not willing to passionately argue any of the points in their article. Yet, there's one point, in talking to many Sedalians that I just don't believe.
