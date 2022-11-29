Read full article on original website
Say Cheese Under The Sedalia Magic Tree and Help Open Door On Friday
If you're looking for that perfect photo with friends and family for your Christmas card this season, you'll want to dress up on Friday night, gather some non-perishable food items, and head to Interstate Studio. Once again this season Inter-State Studio is holding Portraits Under The Magic Tree to benefit...
Sedalia Public Library Events Noted for December
At the Sedalia Public Library, 311 West 3rd, holiday cider will be served to adults from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, as part of the City's Cookie Crawl, which is 10 to 2 Saturday. “Holiday cards” will be constructed in the Queen City room. All supplies will be provided. This...
8 Missouri Xmas Light Displays You Should See For Holiday Spirit
Many of you know that one of the best things about Christmas is seeing all of the Christmas lights that go up all over the place. In businesses, people's homes, or parks that you can drive through and get into the Christmas spirit. Here are 8 options for impressive light displays that you may want to see this holiday season including one very close to home.
Celebrate An Old-Fashioned Christmas In Warrensburg! Are You Ready? Yes
We have all had our Thanksgiving feast. We have experienced Black Friday. The Christmas holiday is officially here. For me, I can now hear Christmas music guilt free, and begin to think about all things Christmas. You may want to make sure you make it to Warrensburg beginning Dec 2nd. Especially if you want to check out an old-fashioned one.
Downtown Street & Alley Closures for Sedalia Christmas Parade Announced
The Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce's Christmas Parade will be held in Downtown Sedalia on Saturday, Dec. 3. While the parade starts at 6:00 p.m., preparation for the largest parade of the season will start well before that, officials said. The parade route starts at 7th Street and S. Ohio...
‘Jingle on the Green’ is Thursday Night at 6 at SFCC
State Fair Community College invites the community to its annual “Jingle on the Green” from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 on the Sedalia campus. The event is free, and parking will be available in all campus lots. At 6 p.m. in Stauffacher Theatre, SFCC President Dr. Brent...
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
SFCC Phi Theta Kappa To Hold Fund-raiser
The State Fair Community College Alpha Lambda Omega chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) on the Sedalia campus will hold a gift-wrapping fund-raiser on Dec. 5 in Yeater Center lobby. Anyone may drop off items to be wrapped between 2 and 5 p.m. on Dec. 5 in Yeater lobby and...
It’s Salvation Army Bell Ringing Time In Sedalia!
Thanksgiving is Thursday and Friday is Black Friday. That means it's also time to donate to the Sedalia Salvation Army and they could use your help in helping our neighbors in need. The Sedalia Salvation Army recently posted on their Facebook page they're looking for bell ringers for the holiday...
I Tried Most Of The New Wendy’s Specialty Items And I’ll Tell You All About It
Admittedly, you guys, I don't have fast food very often. I honestly can't remember the last time I have. Maybe it was for another one of these posts? Who knows. It's not because I'm So Fancy and amazing, and I'm whipping up homecooked meals that make Benjamin Ebbrell blush... its just that I'm cheap. I would rather spend ten dollars to buy a whole bag of frozen dino nuggets then ten dollars on one meal. You get me. So don't get it twisted.
United Way of Pettis County Wants to Help ‘Warm Up’ Those in Need
There are members in our local community who are looking for hats, gloves and coats in all sizes for their families. United Way of Pettis County is now collecting new and gently-used winter hats, gloves & coats to distribute to those in need. Drop off your items at 1400 South...
What Fast Foods Places Does Sedalia Want? Here Were Your Answers!
We have an awful lot of fast food places in Sedalia. There certainly are plenty of options depending on what your taste buds want on a given day. I get enough coupons in the mail, and with almost all of the chains having deals on their mobile apps, you can usually find a decent deal that won't cost too much.
S-C FBLA Project ‘Mental Health Matters’ Begins
Smith-Cotton High School FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) will conduct a community service project Nov. 21 through Jan. 6 called “Mental Health Matters.”. The club is collecting money and donations to provide local schools with mental health baskets for students in need. They are looking for donations such...
Hotel Bothwell’s Thanksgiving Lighting Is Better Than Ever
One annual tradition here in Sedalia is the lighting of the Hotel Bothwell. Since it's such a beautiful historic building, it's a real treat to see all the lights, Christmas decorations, and little touches that really kick off the Holiday Season. So, when is it this year? Well. You know...
Sedalia Symphony Society to Present Two Concerts This Weekend
The Sedalia Symphony Society will present the community production of Handel's Messiah on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at Broadway Presbyterian Church. The Sunday concert is free and open to the public. The Sedalia Symphony will present their annual POPS Concert on Monday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m., Heckart...
Sedalia Police Reports For November 18, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers stopped a Jeep that had illegal window tinting at the Break Time store, 318 West Broadway Boulevard. It was also suspected the driver's Missouri driving privileges were suspended. The driver was the suspect. William F. Fizer, 39 of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Suspended. Fizer was taken to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released. About ten minutes later, a subject arrived to the store to pick up a juvenile, since the driver was being arrested. After an investigation, it was determined the subject who arrived to pick up the juvenile had driven to the location while intoxicated by drugs. Jessica N. Tackett, 25, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs). Tackett was taken to a hospital, then the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked and released.
As A Missourian Are You Willing To Die On This Hill?
Only In Your State recently published an article entitled "7 Hills Every Missourian Is Willing To Die On" and I think it's full of lies. Because I'm honestly, not willing to passionately argue any of the points in their article. Yet, there's one point, in talking to many Sedalians that I just don't believe.
