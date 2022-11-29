ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics superfan Donnie Wahlberg is ready for Banner 18

By Celtics Wire
 4 days ago
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics have never been short on celebrity fans on the sidelines joining the rest of us in trying to will their favorite team to a league-record 18th title, and among some of the more visible and vocal of such star Celtics fans is Hollywood actor and pop star Donny Wahlberg.

The Boston, Massachusetts native — a founding member of the 1990s boy band supergroup New Kids on the Block — is rooting for the ever-elusive Banner 18 like the rest of us New England basketball fans are. Unlike most of us, however, Wahlberg recently made an appearance on the CLNS Media “Celtics Talk” podcast.

The NKOTB star sat down with hosts Evan Valenti and Adam Kaufman to talk about his fandom for the Boston Celtics, family life with actor brother Mark, and much more.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what the trio had to talk about.

