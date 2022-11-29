ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Slipped Disc

Paris and Amsterdam agree how to split chief conductor

The Philharmonie and Orchestre de Paris have agreed to work together with the Royal Concertgebouw of Amsterdam in sharing the services of their Finnish chef conductor Klaus Mäkelä in the coming years. Appart from coordinating the conductor’s diaries, the orchestras will pay reciprocal visits with other artists. The...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Slipped Disc

Death of a Russian composer, 62

We have been informed of the death in Moscow of the composer and organist Kirill Alekseevich Umansky. A friend of Mieczyslaw Weinberg, Umansky completed the senior composer’s 22nd symphony while he was incapacitated after a fall. There is a fine recording.
AFP

UK, Greece in 'secret talks' on Parthenon Marbles: report

The British Museum and the Greek prime minister are in the "advanced stage" of "secret talks" over the "possible return" of the Parthenon Marbles, local media reported on Saturday.  The behind-the-scenes talks between British Museum chair George Osborne and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis "have been taking place in London since November 2021", daily newspaper Ta Nea reported.
Slipped Disc

Valery Gergiev is named Russia’s creative person of the year

The winners of the Russian Creative Awards (RCA), a national award for the creative industries, have been announced in Moscow, including Artistic Director and General Director of the Mariinsky Theater Valery Gergiev, entrepreneur Alisher Usmanov and singer Yaroslav Dronov (Shaman). Valery Gergiev, conductor, artistic director and general director of the...
Slipped Disc

Vienna first night: Jonas bored, conductor booed

VIENNA — Wiener Staatsoper put on Andrea Chénier last night: overall a bad, sad evening despite the ticket-selling presence of Jonas Kaufmann. The first to blame: Umberto Giordano. „Andrea Chénier“ needs all the help it can get, and last night it got none. What a cheesy, one-tune, shabby little shocker it can be! And the tune ain’t that great.
Slipped Disc

Breaking: London orchestra studio goes on sale

The BBC studios in Maida Vale were put on the propert market today with a guidance price of £10.5 million. The BBC orchestras are moving to new accommodation in East London, ahead of their threatened diminution. The studios should have been sold years ago, rather than now, at the...
Slipped Disc

Blind Italian pianist dies at 88

The Bergamo pianist Luciano Lanfranchi, born sighted but later blind, was Professor at the Niccolò Paganini Conservatory in Genoa nd an inspiration to generations of students. Luciano died this week, aged 88.
Slipped Disc

Is Budapest the new world capital of orchestral music?

From a reflection by our correspondent Alexandra Ivanoff:. ince I moved to Budapest in 2015, the constant question from Hungarians is: “Why on earth would you move here?” My answer is “the music life is like no other city in the world” — an answer that usually elicits confused stares from the questioner. My response to them is: “How many professional symphony orchestras does Budapest have?”
Slipped Disc

Mikhail Pletnev: I am proud to be Swiss

The founder and forrmer head of the Russian National Orchestra has spoken out about his pride in taking Swiss citizenship. He says: ‘Switzerland is the only state which gives the example of the whole world how to live together. We have four nationalities and (it’s) not a problem.’
Slipped Disc

Death of an epic cellist, 92

We have been notified of the death of the American-Estonian cellist Jüri Täht. He played in a trio with with the jazz pianist and composer Don Shirley, inspiration of the film ‘Green Book, which received three Oscars in 2019. In the film, his character was turned into...
NEBRASKA STATE
Slipped Disc

EUYO is moving again

The European Union Youth Orchestra, a British invention, migrated to Italy after Brexit. Grafenegg in Austria has offered the group what is described as a permanent home.
Slipped Disc

Exclusive: Choral singers quit Qatar

The Planning Committee for the 2023 World Symposium on Choral Music (WSCM) is delighted to announce the patronage by the State of Qatar’s Ministry of Culture and Sports for the 2023 WSCM. The WSCM is to be held in Doha, Qatar, 30 December 2023 to 5 January 2024. Today...

