Slipped Disc
Paris and Amsterdam agree how to split chief conductor
The Philharmonie and Orchestre de Paris have agreed to work together with the Royal Concertgebouw of Amsterdam in sharing the services of their Finnish chef conductor Klaus Mäkelä in the coming years. Appart from coordinating the conductor’s diaries, the orchestras will pay reciprocal visits with other artists. The...
Slipped Disc
Death of a Russian composer, 62
We have been informed of the death in Moscow of the composer and organist Kirill Alekseevich Umansky. A friend of Mieczyslaw Weinberg, Umansky completed the senior composer’s 22nd symphony while he was incapacitated after a fall. There is a fine recording.
Slipped Disc
Valery Gergiev is named Russia’s creative person of the year
The winners of the Russian Creative Awards (RCA), a national award for the creative industries, have been announced in Moscow, including Artistic Director and General Director of the Mariinsky Theater Valery Gergiev, entrepreneur Alisher Usmanov and singer Yaroslav Dronov (Shaman). Valery Gergiev, conductor, artistic director and general director of the...
Slipped Disc
Vienna first night: Jonas bored, conductor booed
VIENNA — Wiener Staatsoper put on Andrea Chénier last night: overall a bad, sad evening despite the ticket-selling presence of Jonas Kaufmann. The first to blame: Umberto Giordano. „Andrea Chénier“ needs all the help it can get, and last night it got none. What a cheesy, one-tune, shabby little shocker it can be! And the tune ain’t that great.
Slipped Disc
Breaking: London orchestra studio goes on sale
The BBC studios in Maida Vale were put on the propert market today with a guidance price of £10.5 million. The BBC orchestras are moving to new accommodation in East London, ahead of their threatened diminution. The studios should have been sold years ago, rather than now, at the...
Slipped Disc
Blind Italian pianist dies at 88
The Bergamo pianist Luciano Lanfranchi, born sighted but later blind, was Professor at the Niccolò Paganini Conservatory in Genoa nd an inspiration to generations of students. Luciano died this week, aged 88.
Slipped Disc
Is Budapest the new world capital of orchestral music?
From a reflection by our correspondent Alexandra Ivanoff:. ince I moved to Budapest in 2015, the constant question from Hungarians is: “Why on earth would you move here?” My answer is “the music life is like no other city in the world” — an answer that usually elicits confused stares from the questioner. My response to them is: “How many professional symphony orchestras does Budapest have?”
Slipped Disc
Mikhail Pletnev: I am proud to be Swiss
The founder and forrmer head of the Russian National Orchestra has spoken out about his pride in taking Swiss citizenship. He says: ‘Switzerland is the only state which gives the example of the whole world how to live together. We have four nationalities and (it’s) not a problem.’
Slipped Disc
Death of an epic cellist, 92
We have been notified of the death of the American-Estonian cellist Jüri Täht. He played in a trio with with the jazz pianist and composer Don Shirley, inspiration of the film ‘Green Book, which received three Oscars in 2019. In the film, his character was turned into...
Slipped Disc
EUYO is moving again
The European Union Youth Orchestra, a British invention, migrated to Italy after Brexit. Grafenegg in Austria has offered the group what is described as a permanent home.
Slipped Disc
Exclusive: Choral singers quit Qatar
The Planning Committee for the 2023 World Symposium on Choral Music (WSCM) is delighted to announce the patronage by the State of Qatar’s Ministry of Culture and Sports for the 2023 WSCM. The WSCM is to be held in Doha, Qatar, 30 December 2023 to 5 January 2024. Today...
