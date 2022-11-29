ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Voice of America

Russia Investing Large Amount of Its Military Might in Ukraine’s Bakhmut

Russia is investing a large amount of its “over all military effort and firepower,” the British Defense Ministry said Saturday, along a “15km sector of entrenched front line around the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut” in Ukraine. “Russia has prioritized Bakhmut as its main offensive effort...
Voice of America

US Girl Inspires Effort to Ship Ambulances to Ukraine

Seven-year-old Lily Manson, who is from the US state of Illinois, learned about Russia’s war on Ukraine and decided she wanted to help. And with a lot of help, this little girl is making a big difference. Iryna Matviicuk has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
ILLINOIS STATE
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 4

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST. 9:05 a.m.: For years, Mitzi Perdue looked down at her hand and saw history. The translucent emerald stone on her ring finger with a history of nearly...
Voice of America

US Whistleblower Snowden Gets Russian Passport, TASS Reports

MOSCOW — Former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who exposed the scale of secret surveillance by the National Security Agency (NSA), has sworn an oath of allegiance to Russia and received a Russian passport, TASS reported Friday. "Yes, he got [a passport], he took the oath," Anatoly Kucherena, Snowden's...
Voice of America

Zelenskyy: G7 Oil Price Cap a Half-Measure, Won’t Stop Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said capping the price of Russian seaborne oil at $60 a barrel is not aggressive enough to squeeze the Russian economy that funds its invasion in Ukraine. The price cap was agreed to by Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States, and the European Union, but...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of America

Iran Executes 4 Convicted of Cooperating With Israel, State Media Says

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Iran on Sunday executed four men convicted of cooperating with Israel's spy agency Mossad, Iranian state media reported. The Islamic Republic has long accused arch-enemy Israel of carrying out covert operations on its soil. Tehran has recently accused Israeli and Western intelligence services of plotting a civil war in Iran, which is now gripped by some of the biggest anti-government protests since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Voice of America

Kyiv Schools Adapt to Survive Under Russian Bombardment

KYIV, Ukraine — Despite the missile strikes and power cuts that have become a regular occurrence in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv's 190,000 remaining school children are still expected to attend classes, whether online or in person. "If there is no light, it's sometimes hard to see when you are writing,"...
Voice of America

Ukraine to Yemen, UN Seeks Record $51.5 Billion for 'Shockingly High' Aid Needs

GENEVA — The United Nations and partners on Thursday appealed for a record $51.5 billion in aid money for 2023, with tens of millions of additional people expected to need assistance, testing the humanitarian response system "to its limits." The appeal represents a 25% increase from 2022 and is...
Voice of America

Russian Public Support Dropping for War on Ukraine – British Defense Ministry

The British Defense Ministry says a recent poll shows Russian public support for the war on Ukraine is dropping. In its Sunday morning intelligence update the ministry said an independent Russian media outlet has claimed access to data collected by Russia’s Federal Protective Service that indicates 55% of Russians favor peace talks with Ukraine, while only 25% say they support continuing the war. In April 2022 some 80% of Russians were reported as supporting the invasion of Ukraine.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

South African president awaits party decision on his fate

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa looked relaxed and shared a joke with journalists as he made a brief appearance Sunday at a meeting of the African National Congress party's national working committee, which is discussing his political fate. Ramaphosa's future hangs in the balance...
Voice of America

Tunisia's Powerful Labor Union Rejects December Election, Attacks President's Agenda

Tunis — Tunisia's powerful labor union attacked the president's political and economic agenda on Saturday, including elections this month, saying it will no longer accept what it called a threat to democracy in its clearest challenge to him yet. The UGTT union says it has more than a million...
Voice of America

US Designates Iran, China as Countries of Concern Over Religious Freedom

WASHINGTON — The United States on Friday designated China, Iran and Russia, among others, as countries of particular concern under the Religious Freedom Act over severe violations, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. In a statement, Blinken said those designated as countries of particular concern, which also include...
WASHINGTON STATE
Voice of America

Sources: OPEC+ Agrees No Change to Oil Policy

LONDON/DUBAI — OPEC+ agreed to stick to its oil output targets at a meeting on Sunday, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters. The decision comes two days after the Group of Seven (G-7) nations agreed a price cap on Russian oil. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
WASHINGTON STATE
Voice of America

Pakistan Questions Anti-Terror Pledges by Afghanistan's Taliban

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan warned Thursday that cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghanistan “is both alarming and dangerous” for regional peace, calling on the neighboring country’s ruling Taliban to honor their anti-terror pledges. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah issued the warning amid a new wave of deadly terrorist attacks...
The Hill

The Trade and Tech Council is a way to unify against China — unless Europe derails it

For eight decades, the United States and its European allies have worked side by side to protect their common security interests against threats from Russia. But a rising and emboldened China now presents a powerful “triple threat” to the West, endangering our collective national security, our economic prosperity, and our values. Unfortunately, the United States and the European Union (EU) see this threat from China very differently. But this week’s Trade and Tech Council (TTC) meeting offers a unique opportunity to align the strategies of the United States and the EU more closely when it comes to China.

Comments / 0

Community Policy