Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Voice of America
Russia Investing Large Amount of Its Military Might in Ukraine’s Bakhmut
Russia is investing a large amount of its “over all military effort and firepower,” the British Defense Ministry said Saturday, along a “15km sector of entrenched front line around the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut” in Ukraine. “Russia has prioritized Bakhmut as its main offensive effort...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Voice of America
US Girl Inspires Effort to Ship Ambulances to Ukraine
Seven-year-old Lily Manson, who is from the US state of Illinois, learned about Russia’s war on Ukraine and decided she wanted to help. And with a lot of help, this little girl is making a big difference. Iryna Matviicuk has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 4
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST. 9:05 a.m.: For years, Mitzi Perdue looked down at her hand and saw history. The translucent emerald stone on her ring finger with a history of nearly...
Voice of America
US Whistleblower Snowden Gets Russian Passport, TASS Reports
MOSCOW — Former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who exposed the scale of secret surveillance by the National Security Agency (NSA), has sworn an oath of allegiance to Russia and received a Russian passport, TASS reported Friday. "Yes, he got [a passport], he took the oath," Anatoly Kucherena, Snowden's...
Voice of America
Zelenskyy: G7 Oil Price Cap a Half-Measure, Won’t Stop Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said capping the price of Russian seaborne oil at $60 a barrel is not aggressive enough to squeeze the Russian economy that funds its invasion in Ukraine. The price cap was agreed to by Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States, and the European Union, but...
Voice of America
Iran Executes 4 Convicted of Cooperating With Israel, State Media Says
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Iran on Sunday executed four men convicted of cooperating with Israel's spy agency Mossad, Iranian state media reported. The Islamic Republic has long accused arch-enemy Israel of carrying out covert operations on its soil. Tehran has recently accused Israeli and Western intelligence services of plotting a civil war in Iran, which is now gripped by some of the biggest anti-government protests since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Voice of America
Kyiv Schools Adapt to Survive Under Russian Bombardment
KYIV, Ukraine — Despite the missile strikes and power cuts that have become a regular occurrence in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv's 190,000 remaining school children are still expected to attend classes, whether online or in person. "If there is no light, it's sometimes hard to see when you are writing,"...
Voice of America
Ukraine to Yemen, UN Seeks Record $51.5 Billion for 'Shockingly High' Aid Needs
GENEVA — The United Nations and partners on Thursday appealed for a record $51.5 billion in aid money for 2023, with tens of millions of additional people expected to need assistance, testing the humanitarian response system "to its limits." The appeal represents a 25% increase from 2022 and is...
Voice of America
Russian Public Support Dropping for War on Ukraine – British Defense Ministry
The British Defense Ministry says a recent poll shows Russian public support for the war on Ukraine is dropping. In its Sunday morning intelligence update the ministry said an independent Russian media outlet has claimed access to data collected by Russia’s Federal Protective Service that indicates 55% of Russians favor peace talks with Ukraine, while only 25% say they support continuing the war. In April 2022 some 80% of Russians were reported as supporting the invasion of Ukraine.
South African president awaits party decision on his fate
JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa looked relaxed and shared a joke with journalists as he made a brief appearance Sunday at a meeting of the African National Congress party's national working committee, which is discussing his political fate. Ramaphosa's future hangs in the balance...
Voice of America
Tunisia's Powerful Labor Union Rejects December Election, Attacks President's Agenda
Tunis — Tunisia's powerful labor union attacked the president's political and economic agenda on Saturday, including elections this month, saying it will no longer accept what it called a threat to democracy in its clearest challenge to him yet. The UGTT union says it has more than a million...
Voice of America
US Designates Iran, China as Countries of Concern Over Religious Freedom
WASHINGTON — The United States on Friday designated China, Iran and Russia, among others, as countries of particular concern under the Religious Freedom Act over severe violations, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. In a statement, Blinken said those designated as countries of particular concern, which also include...
Voice of America
Sources: OPEC+ Agrees No Change to Oil Policy
LONDON/DUBAI — OPEC+ agreed to stick to its oil output targets at a meeting on Sunday, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters. The decision comes two days after the Group of Seven (G-7) nations agreed a price cap on Russian oil. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
Voice of America
Russian-American Science Conference Held in US Despite War in Ukraine
The Russian-American Science Association's annual conference was held November 18-20 in Los Angeles, California. The event had a different tone this year because of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Angelina Bagdasaryan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Vazgen Varzhabetian.
Voice of America
Pakistan Questions Anti-Terror Pledges by Afghanistan's Taliban
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan warned Thursday that cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghanistan “is both alarming and dangerous” for regional peace, calling on the neighboring country’s ruling Taliban to honor their anti-terror pledges. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah issued the warning amid a new wave of deadly terrorist attacks...
The Trade and Tech Council is a way to unify against China — unless Europe derails it
For eight decades, the United States and its European allies have worked side by side to protect their common security interests against threats from Russia. But a rising and emboldened China now presents a powerful “triple threat” to the West, endangering our collective national security, our economic prosperity, and our values. Unfortunately, the United States and the European Union (EU) see this threat from China very differently. But this week’s Trade and Tech Council (TTC) meeting offers a unique opportunity to align the strategies of the United States and the EU more closely when it comes to China.
