thenewsprogress.com
Be Strong in the Lord, Virginia
We never know when tragedy will touch our communities. One week after the senseless murder of three University of Virginia football players, a long-time manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake killed six of his coworkers and injured numerous others. Late Tuesday evening, a long-time manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake...
Virginia Beach police respond to report of weapon at middle school
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department investigated a threat of a student with a weapon at a local middle school Friday. According to a news release, officers received the report of a possible weapon at 10:17 a.m. at Plaza Middle School. That's off South Lynnhaven Road.
cardinalnews.org
After recent mass shootings, Democrats are pushing for more gun control measures. But Republicans would rather talk about mental health.
After two mass shootings at the University of Virginia and at a Walmart store in Chesapeake in November that left a total of 10 people dead, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced last week that his administration would push legislation to increase the state’s mental health resources. But some Democratic lawmakers warn that linking these two issues re-stigmatizes people suffering from mental illness.
WAVY News 10
Man shot by Virginia Beach officer dies; police say he pointed gun at officer
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect shot by a Virginia Beach police officer on Thursday afternoon on Newtown Road has died, his family confirmed with WAVY. The family of 28-year-old Deshawn Whitaker told 10 On Your Side their loved one was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a shopping center on Newtown Road near Baker Road.
WAVY News 10
Felon from Norfolk gets 12-plus years on new gun charges after prior convictions
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A felon from Norfolk with multiple previous gun-related convictions will serve more than 12 years in prison after prosecutors say he was found with a gun and ammunition again. In one incident that led to his latest conviction, police said he fired several rounds at...
WAVY News 10
2 people, officer injured following shooting on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. 2 people, officer injured following shooting on Newtown …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Maury and Green Run prepare for Class 5 State Semi-Finals. Football teams from Maury and Green Run prepare to face off Saturday in Virginia Beach for the Class 5...
Police investigate shooting on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, police are currently investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Newtown Road.
flcourier.com
Police release note from Virginia Walmart shooter who says he felt ‘mocked’
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A note police found on the phone of the gunman who shot and killed six people before killing himself at a Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday, Nov. 22 was filled with complaints about co-workers and ramblings about his phone being hacked. Police released the note on Friday, Nov....
WAVY News 10
Suffolk police searching for suspect in 7-Eleven armed robbery
During the robbery, the suspect wielded a gun and demanded money. He then left the 7-Eleven on foot. No injuries were reported. https://www.wavy.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=1606353&action=edit. Suffolk police searching for suspect in 7-Eleven …. During the robbery, the suspect wielded a gun and demanded money. He then left the 7-Eleven on foot. No...
Bayside High in Virginia Beach placed on brief lockdown amid unsubstantiated report of threat against school
Bayside High School was put on brief internal lockdown Wednesday morning after officials received a threat against the school.
wfirnews.com
Kaine: red flags may have been missed with mass shootings
The Red flags that were missed at UVA, in Chesapeake and at a Colorado Springs night club – shooters who have possible mental health issues but were never flagged. What one Virginia US Senator says may have to be tweaked. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano.
Police investigate shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 3:12 p.m. in the 700 block of B Avenue.
Elizabeth City among NC school systems that received Thursday active shooter threat
Elizabeth City is among several school districts across North Carolina that appear to have received the same anonymous threat Thursday.
Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital
According to dispatch, police received a call of a walk-in gunshot victim around 1:53 p.m. at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
1 injured following shooting on Merrimac Lane in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 8:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Merrimac Lane.
Questions Looming: What could have been done to prevent the Walmart mass shooting?
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As the Hampton Roads community grieves the tragic death of six people at the hands of a Walmart employee, questions loom about what, if anything, could have been done to prevent the workplace shooting. An employee who survived the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting is now suing...
Chesapeake parents worry "Satan Club" could lead to harm
Chesapeake Public Schools have sent a letter to the community regarding a "satan club" being held after hours at a local primary school.
WAVY News 10
Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food Lion turns himself in
Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food …. Virginia NAACP again calls for end of attorney general’s …. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports. Details: https://www.wavy.com/?p=1603363. Life in Hampton Roads report: Optimism on finances, …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. WAVY-TV 10's...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth man charged with indecent liberties with child, indecent exposure
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been charged with indecent liberties with a child and indecent exposure after two alleged indecent exposure incidents on Thursday in Suffolk. Suffolk police say they happened in the Burbage Grant area of the city. Deshawn Parker, 26, was identified as the...
Missy Elliott To Deliver Commencement Address to Norfolk State University Graduates
Grammy-award-winning singer, rapper, songwriter and producer Missy Elliott will deliver the keynote address to approximately 400 graduating students at Norfolk State University’s Commencement Ceremony. The 109th Commencement will take place at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall, located on the campus of Norfolk State...
