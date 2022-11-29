ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thenewsprogress.com

Be Strong in the Lord, Virginia

We never know when tragedy will touch our communities. One week after the senseless murder of three University of Virginia football players, a long-time manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake killed six of his coworkers and injured numerous others. Late Tuesday evening, a long-time manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

After recent mass shootings, Democrats are pushing for more gun control measures. But Republicans would rather talk about mental health.

After two mass shootings at the University of Virginia and at a Walmart store in Chesapeake in November that left a total of 10 people dead, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced last week that his administration would push legislation to increase the state’s mental health resources. But some Democratic lawmakers warn that linking these two issues re-stigmatizes people suffering from mental illness.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot by Virginia Beach officer dies; police say he pointed gun at officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect shot by a Virginia Beach police officer on Thursday afternoon on Newtown Road has died, his family confirmed with WAVY. The family of 28-year-old Deshawn Whitaker told 10 On Your Side their loved one was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a shopping center on Newtown Road near Baker Road.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk police searching for suspect in 7-Eleven armed robbery

During the robbery, the suspect wielded a gun and demanded money. He then left the 7-Eleven on foot. No injuries were reported. https://www.wavy.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=1606353&action=edit. Suffolk police searching for suspect in 7-Eleven …. During the robbery, the suspect wielded a gun and demanded money. He then left the 7-Eleven on foot. No...
SUFFOLK, VA
wfirnews.com

Kaine: red flags may have been missed with mass shootings

The Red flags that were missed at UVA, in Chesapeake and at a Colorado Springs night club – shooters who have possible mental health issues but were never flagged. What one Virginia US Senator says may have to be tweaked. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food Lion turns himself in

Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food …. Virginia NAACP again calls for end of attorney general’s …. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports. Details: https://www.wavy.com/?p=1603363. Life in Hampton Roads report: Optimism on finances, …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. WAVY-TV 10's...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy