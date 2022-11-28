ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jadakiss, Curren$y & Westside Gunn Among Artists Announced For Legends Only Art Basel Weekend

By davontah
 4 days ago

Source: Courtesy / Legends Only

Clockwork Music and Addictive Affairs, along with Presenting Sponsor Cookies present Legends Only x Art Basel weekend; a 4-day cultural immersion of music, art, culture, and skate, which will take place at Skatebird Miami.

The Legends Only x Art Basel weekend is a four-day art, music, and cultural celebration which will bring together diverse artists from all elements of the Urban Hip Hop, Reggae, DJ, Breaking, and Graffiti cultures.  The event will include youth urban arts activities, workshops, live art, dance, DJ demonstrations, and great live music.  This inaugural event aims to become an annual community platform to preserve and highlight Hip Hop’s true motto of peace, unity, love, and having fun!

The legendary, and Verzuz MVP, Jadakiss , will kick the festivities off in grand style on Thursday, December 1, followed by Curren$y , who will perform with a live band on Friday, December 2. Westside Gunn and special guests headline on Saturday, December 3 and the weekend will commence with Reggae Night on Sunday, December 4, which features Ky-Mani Marley and Inner Circle.  Legends Only x Art Basel will also boast performances from Smoke DZA, Statik Selektah, Dubwise Miami, Kash’d Out, Maffio, and many more.  The Reggae Night on December 4 will be hosted by Bob Marley’s Granddaughters Mystic and Shacia Marley.

Tickets for Legends Only x Art Basel Weekend and more information on the 4-day event and individual day passes are now available at: https://www.tixr.com/groups/clockworkmusic/events/clockworkmusic-legends-only-x-art-basel-51394

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

LINE-UP:

December 1: JADAKISS

December 2: CURREN$Y w/ Live Band, SMOKE DZA, Tae Wall, Juke, Asaru, The Yutes + More TBA

December 3: Westside Gunn “Gunn Basel 2” with Special Guests

December 4: Reggae Night with Inner Circle, Ky-Mani Marley, Dubwise Miami, Kulcha Shok, Kash’d Out, Mystic Marley, Maffio, Aiesha Barrett, Alimona Kush, Bachaco, Redemption Yout

