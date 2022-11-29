ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Elon Musk Braces for $56 Billion Battle With Heavy Metal Drummer

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value

Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
u.today

Trillions of SHIB Moved by Whales and Crypto Exchange Under Fire: See Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Futurism

The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy

The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
CoinTelegraph

Billionaires lose billions: What’s happening with Elon Musk and Sam Bankman-Fried?

In a matter of weeks, two major players in the tech industry have seen their net worth drop by billions of dollars — partly the result of their own business decisions. Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, the now former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, reportedly had a net worth of roughly $24 billion in March and $16 billion as recently as Nov. 7, but now he no longer even qualifies for a listing on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Some reports suggest that with his stakes in crypto and stock trading platform Robinhood, FTX companies and Alameda Research, SBF could be facing serious financial difficulties in the days to come.
Futurism

Another Crypto Exchange Is Laying Off 1,100 Employees

The so-called "crypto winter" has claimed even more victims. Kraken, one the the cryptosphere's largest exchanges, just announced a major round of layoffs. "Today we're announcing one of the hardest decisions at Kraken to date," Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, a noted scumbag who's still the organization's CEO despite using racial slurs with employees and writing in a company Slack channel that "American ladies" are "brainwashed," announced in a company blog post.
ihodl.com

Kraken Layoffs Over 1,000 Staff to "Adapt to Current Market Conditions"

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has become the latest crypto giant to reorganize its business structure amid the ongoing crypto winter by laying off 1,100 people (or 30% of staff). Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. Kraken CEO, Jesse Powell, said...
iheart.com

Alex Jones Files For Bankruptcy Over $1.4B Owed To Sandy Hook Families

Alex Jones has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after being ordered to pay over $1 billion to the families of the victims of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Jones made numerous claims that the shooting was staged and that the victims and their...
NEWTOWN, CT
ihodl.com

Trump-tied Audit Firm Checks Binance's Reserves: Bloomberg

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has hired an audit firm called Mazars to verify its on-chain reserves as cryptocurrency exchanges are trying to calm down their clients amid the FTX collapse. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. A spokesperson for Binance...
ihodl.com

Ethereum Devs Suspend Support for Ropsten Testnet

Ethereum developers have suspended support for the Ropsten testnet and will shut down the network in the coming weeks as the ecosystem shifted to the Proof-of-Stake algorithm. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. Ethereum Foundation said in a blog...

