Column: Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t lose a $16-billion fortune. His ‘fortune’ was never real
The Greek tragedy unfolding in the financial press over the last week is the story of Sam Bankman-Fried, the would-be cryptocurrency tycoon and political kingmaker whose multibillion-dollar empire has sunk like the Titanic after its encounter with the iceberg. Bloomberg put it this way: “Bankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion...
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, an FTX spokesperson, explains his next move after the crypto collapse and how he tried to rescue Sam Bankman-Fried
In an exclusive interview with Insider, O'Leary recounted his phone call with Sam Bankman-Fried before FTX filed for bankruptcy.
Mark Cuban: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be ‘afraid of going to jail’
Billionaire Mark Cuban isn't giving up on crypto, despite the implosion of FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. However, Cuban says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be "afraid of going to jail for a long time," in an interview with TMZ. "I talked to the guy and...
Was FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Behind the World's Greatest Ponzi Scheme?
Sam Bankman-Fried co-founded Alameda Research, a company that acts as a quantitative trading firm, in 2017. A few years later, Bankman-Fried decided to start a cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, in order to fund Alameda Research's initiatives. In time, FTX became one of the world's top three crypto exchanges. However, the misuse...
Social Security update: First of two SSI checks in December totaling $1,755 to arrive in one day
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are one day away from the first of two payments to be distributed in December because of a scheduling quirk, with the checks being worth a combined total of $1,755.
Elon Musk Braces for $56 Billion Battle With Heavy Metal Drummer
WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will...
Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value
Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried says he has just $100,000 in his bank account after running a company that was once worth $32 billion
The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says he’s down to his last $100,000—and that was just the last time he checked. In an interview on Monday, Axios asked Sam Bankman-Fried—who was once said to be worth $26.5 billion—about his personal finances. His response: “Am I allowed to say a negative number?”
Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.
FTX Contagion: BlockFi Bankruptcy Wipes Out Billions for 400,000 Everyday Americans and Investors Like Peter Thiel
BlockFi, a company that offered too-good-to-be-true interest rates on cryptocurrency holdings, is the latest victim of the FTX fallout. And while BlockFi’s bankruptcy is less dramatic than the FTX implosion, the consumer impact in the U.S. may be further reaching. “While FTX gets the headlines, Celsius and BlockFi are...
Sam Bankman-Fried didn't mention Alameda ex-CEO Caroline Ellison in his first video interview since FTX collapse
Caroline Ellison used to be in charge of Alameda Research, Sam Bankman-Fried's hedge fund, which is closely tied to the implosion of FTX.
Trillions of SHIB Moved by Whales and Crypto Exchange Under Fire: See Details
Sam Bankman-Fried lost his billion-dollar fortune basically overnight. Here are the 5 biggest net-worth losses of modern times
While Sam Bankman-Fried lost his whole fortune last week, he's not the first billionaire to see a dramatic drop in net worth.
The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy
The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
Billionaires lose billions: What’s happening with Elon Musk and Sam Bankman-Fried?
In a matter of weeks, two major players in the tech industry have seen their net worth drop by billions of dollars — partly the result of their own business decisions. Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, the now former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, reportedly had a net worth of roughly $24 billion in March and $16 billion as recently as Nov. 7, but now he no longer even qualifies for a listing on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Some reports suggest that with his stakes in crypto and stock trading platform Robinhood, FTX companies and Alameda Research, SBF could be facing serious financial difficulties in the days to come.
Another Crypto Exchange Is Laying Off 1,100 Employees
The so-called "crypto winter" has claimed even more victims. Kraken, one the the cryptosphere's largest exchanges, just announced a major round of layoffs. "Today we're announcing one of the hardest decisions at Kraken to date," Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, a noted scumbag who's still the organization's CEO despite using racial slurs with employees and writing in a company Slack channel that "American ladies" are "brainwashed," announced in a company blog post.
Kraken Layoffs Over 1,000 Staff to "Adapt to Current Market Conditions"
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has become the latest crypto giant to reorganize its business structure amid the ongoing crypto winter by laying off 1,100 people (or 30% of staff). Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. Kraken CEO, Jesse Powell, said...
Alex Jones Files For Bankruptcy Over $1.4B Owed To Sandy Hook Families
Alex Jones has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after being ordered to pay over $1 billion to the families of the victims of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Jones made numerous claims that the shooting was staged and that the victims and their...
Trump-tied Audit Firm Checks Binance's Reserves: Bloomberg
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has hired an audit firm called Mazars to verify its on-chain reserves as cryptocurrency exchanges are trying to calm down their clients amid the FTX collapse. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. A spokesperson for Binance...
Ethereum Devs Suspend Support for Ropsten Testnet
Ethereum developers have suspended support for the Ropsten testnet and will shut down the network in the coming weeks as the ecosystem shifted to the Proof-of-Stake algorithm. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. Ethereum Foundation said in a blog...
