ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Global shares mostly rise as markets eye China protests

By YURI KAGEYAMA
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bE71N_0jQvCvG200

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Tuesday as jitters over protests in China set off by growing public anger over COVID-19 restrictions subsided.

Hong Kong’s benchmark surged 5.2% and most other markets in Europe and Asia advanced. U.S. futures edged higher. Oil prices rose more than $1 per barrel.

China’s economy has been stifled by a “zero-COVID” policy which includes lockdowns that have intermittently threatened the global supply chain.

France's CAC 40 was nearly unchanged at 6,665.24, while Germany's DAX slipped 0.1% to 14,366.13. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.7% to 7,525.30. The future for the S&P 500 was up 0.4% while the future for the Dow industrials fell 0.2%.

Chinese shares rebounded after they were hit by sharp losses on Monday following protests over the weekend in various Chinese cities. However, a crackdown on the protests or further expansion of pandemic lockdowns could slow the Chinese economy further, hurting the global economy.

Other factors also contributed to Tuesday's rebound, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a report.

“China markets are perking up to new housing support, a potential rate cut, and speculation that protests may expedite a shift from ‘Covid-Zero' policies," he said.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed at 18,204.68 while the Shanghai Composite index added 2.3% to 3,149.75.

Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.5% to finish at 28,027.84. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 7,253.30. South Korea's Kospi added 1.0% to 2,433.39.

The Japanese government said Tuesday that the unemployment rate for October was unchanged from September at 2.6% while the number of available jobs per job-seeker was at 1.35.

The Conference Board will release its consumer confidence index for November later Tuesday. That could shed more light on how consumers have been holding up amid high prices and on their spending plans through the holiday shopping season and into 2023.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at the Brookings Institution about the outlook for the U.S. economy and the labor market on Wednesday.

Investors are watching to see next moves by the Federal Reserve in its battle against decades-high inflation. The U.S. central bank is trying to curb price increases by raising interest rates while avoiding pushing the economy into recession. The central bank's benchmark rate currently stands at 3.75% to 4%, up from close to zero in March.

The U.S. government will be releasing several reports about the labor market this week. A report about job openings and labor turnover for October will be released Wednesday, followed by a weekly unemployment claims report Thursday. The closely watched monthly report on the job market will be released on Friday.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added $1.81 to $79.05 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, rose $2.08 to $85.97 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 138.28 Japanese yen from 138.90 yen. The euro cost $1.0374, up from $1.0339.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Wall Street ends mixed following strong data on wages, jobs

Worries about inflation weighed on Wall Street Friday, leaving major indexes mixed after a report showed wages for U.S. workers are accelerating, which is good news for them but could feed into even higher inflation for the nation. The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower after having been down as much...
WGAU

Serbia names pro-Russian politician new spy chief

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Serbia’s government on Thursday named a staunchly pro-Russian politician as the Balkan state's new spy chief. Aleksandar Vulin, who served as Serbia’s interior minister in the previous government and held the defense ministry portfolio prior to that is taking over as the director of BIA, Serbia’s intelligence agency, the government said in a statement.
WGAU

EXPLAINER: Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction.
The Independent

More from Northern Ireland support staying in UK over Irish unity, poll shows

Twice as many people from Northern Ireland would vote to remain in the UK rather than for Irish unity, according to a new survey.However, the Irish Times opinion poll also shows there is a majority of more than four to one in favour of unity in the Republic.The findings are contained in twin opinion polls carried out on either side of the border for the paper and the Arins Project by Ipsos for a new research project into north-south relations and political views on the future of the island.The two polls were carried out among more than 1,000 voters in...
WGAU

EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the November jobs report

WASHINGTON — (AP) — For nearly nine months, the Federal Reserve has relentlessly raised interest rates to try to slow the U.S. job market and bring inflation under control. And for just as long, the job market hasn’t seemed to get the message. The November employment report...
WGAU

Seoul arrests ex-top security official over border killing

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea's former national security director was arrested Saturday over a suspected cover-up surrounding North Korea’s killing of a South Korean fisheries official near the rivals’ sea boundary in 2020. Suh Hoon’s arrest early Saturday came as President Yoon Suk...
WGAU

US names 4 militants in Afghanistan, Pakistan 'terrorists'

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — The United States has added four top Islamic militants operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan to its list of “global terrorists,” amid a resurgence of violence and border tensions in the area. The militant leaders hail from the Pakistani Taliban and an al-Qaida branch in South Asia.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Snowden receives Russian passport, takes citizenship oath

MOSCOW — (AP) — Former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who fled prosecution after revealing highly classified surveillance programs, has received a Russian passport and taken the citizenship oath, Russian news agencies quoted his lawyer as saying Friday. Lawyer Anatoly Kucherena was reported as saying that Snowden got...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Amazon loses 10% of its vegetation in nearly four decades

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — The Amazon region has lost 10% of its native vegetation, mostly tropical rainforest, in almost four decades, an area roughly the size of Texas, a new report says. From 1985 to 2021, the deforested area surged from 490,000 square kilometers (190,000 square...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Negotiators take first steps toward plastic pollution treaty

More than 2,000 experts wrapped up a week of negotiations on plastic pollution Friday, at one of the largest global gatherings ever to address what even industry leaders in plastics say is a crisis. It was the first meeting of a United Nations committee set up to draft what is...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

US military halts patrols against Islamic State in Syria

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. forces have stopped joint military patrols in northern Syria to counter Islamic State extremists, as Turkish threats of a ground invasion stymie those missions with Kurdish forces. Other more limited security patrols by U.S. and Kurdish troops, particularly around prisons, will begin again on Saturday, officials said.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

World Cup 2022: Netherlands faces flu outbreak ahead of last 16 U.S. match

U.S. and the Netherlands both shared potentially pivotal news on the eve of their Saturday last 16 World Cup match. Several members of the Netherlands team are battling flu symptoms, manager Louis Van Gaal told NOS on Friday. "I gave them a day of rest," Van Gaal added. "With this...
WGAU

Germany out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Back-to-back early exits at the World Cup have Germany coach Hansi Flick wanting to go back to basics. The four-time champions were again eliminated from the group stage, four years after their embarrassing display as defending champions in Russia. Something has to...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
105K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy