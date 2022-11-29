Read full article on original website
Related
Police name two teenagers who died when they were struck by a car
Police have released the names of two teenagers who died when a car struck a group of people, leaving two other victims with life-threatening injuries.Liberty Charris, aged 16, and 19-year-old Ben Corfield, were both pronounced dead at the scene on the A457 Oldbury Road in Oldbury, near Birmingham, on Sunday night.West Midlands Police said specialist liaison officers are offering support to the families of Liberty and Ben.A police statement said the families wished to be left to grieve in private, and asked people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances of the collision, or to post footage.#UPDATE |...
BBC
Drink driver jailed after he crashed in Barnoldswick injuring baby and boy
A drink driver who crashed with such force that it flipped another car on to its roof, injuring a baby, 12-year-old boy and their mother has been jailed. Michael Holian, 29, who had also taken cocaine and cannabis, was driving an Audi A3 when he smashed into a Vauxhall Zafira in Barnoldswick in February.
Female passenger dies in crash with car being pursued by police in Essex
A person has died after a vehicle being followed by police collided with another vehicle in Essex.The female passenger died at the scene on Friday, Essex Police said.Officers had been following a vehicle which failed to stop when requested to by police shortly after 2.30am on the A13.The vehicle being pursued by police then collided with another, resulting in the fatality, police said.Despite the best efforts of officers and medics at the scene, a female passenger in the second vehicle has now diedChief Superintendent Stuart Hooper, Essex PoliceThe force did not give an age for the victim or a description...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Elderly woman hit over head with branch and robbed in Milton Keynes underpass
An elderly woman was hit over the head by a branch in an attempted robbery in Milton Keynes. The victim, a woman in her 70s, was walking through an underpass near Central Retail Park, Patriot Drive, when she was attacked. The incident took place at around 1pm on Monday (November...
Popculture
Actress Erica Hoy Dies in Car Crash
Actress Erica Hoy has died. The 26-year-old was tragically killed in a five-vehicle car crash on the Port River Expressway in the Australian city of Gillman on Tuesday evening that left three others injured. The woman accused of causing the crash has since been arrested. Hoy was traveling with her...
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
Police officer arrested on suspicion of driving while on drugs after man killed in crash
A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs after a man was killed following a car chase.Leicestershire Police said an officer from its roads policing unit (RPU) had attempted to stop a black BMW shortly before 4am on Friday, but the driver refused, according to the police. Senior officers authorised a pursuit and the BMW left the road a short time later, hitting a tree close to the junction with Richmond Avenue, in the Aylestone area of the city.The driver, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while his...
Family of teenager left in wheelchair after gang stabbing call for end to knife crime
The family of a teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street in Brixton, south London, for nearly an hour have called for an end to knife crime after his two attackers were given life sentences.James Bascoe-Smith was 16 when he was attacked by Leon Rashid and Taiquane Lewis last February and has been left in a wheelchair, with life-changing injuries, after the incident.He was a completely innocent victim of the gang stabbing.“I urge people who carry knives to stop,” Rachel Duncan, James’s aunt, said after the sentencing.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Road blocked in London after three people were stabbed in North LondonTory minister criticises ‘cheek’ of complaints from illegal migrants over conditionsWaving bus passengers stop behind journalist during live report on strike disruption
Man found dead in residential street was ‘victim of acid attack and gunshot’
A man whose body was found dumped in a residential street with “potentially hazardous” substances on his body had been shot and subjected to an acid attack, according to police.Liam Smith was found dead in Kilburn Drive in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan, Greater Manchester, at around 7pm on Thursday.Specialist police officers wearing protective clothing have been involved in examining the area where the body of the 38-year-old was discovered.#UPDATE | Following the body of Liam Smith (38) being found on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, #Wigan on the night of Thursday 24 November 2022, initial information indicates that he was...
BBC
Motorcyclist who died in crash on Angus road named
A motorcyclist who died after a crash with a car on an Angus road has been named. Jonathan Marsh, 48, from Brechin, was riding a black BMW R1150GS on the B961 at Monikie when it was involved in a collision with a MG5 EV. The incident took place at the...
Police failings ‘materially contributed’ to murders of mother and daughter
Family accuses force of ‘appalling’ failure to protect Raneem Oudeh and Khaola Saleem, killed by Oudeh’s abusive former partner
Three teenagers arrested after 17-year-old stabbed to death
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Manchester.Kyle Hackland was stabbed to death at about 11.30am on Southlea Road in Withington on Tuesday.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a teenager handed himself in to North Manchester police station at about 11am on Thursday.He was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.As always, the information the public provide us is crucial to our investigation and I urge anyone who may have information about this heart-breaking incident to please come forward and tell the policeDetective Superintendent Neil JonesA second teenager...
BBC
Two men arrested after woman dies in Bridgwater car crash
Two men have been arrested after a 19-year-old woman died in a crash involving four cars. The incident happened on the A38 Broadway junction with Monmouth Street and St John Street, in Bridgwater, at around 21:50 GMT on Tuesday. The woman died at the scene while three other people sustained...
BBC
Bristol police horse put down after car crash
A police horse has been put down after suffering serious injuries in a car crash. Rocky, a five-year-old chestnut Irish draught cross, sustained injuries to his hind leg and quarters after the crash on Beggar Bush Lane, Bristol, on 8 July. One of his injuries showed signs of recovery but...
BBC
Innocent elderly man arrested in Lancashire Police blunder
An elderly man was arrested in a case of mistaken identity and forced to make two trips to a court at the other side of the country before the blunder was discovered. Fazal Dad Choudhury was due to stand trial in Luton accused of fraud. But an 88-year-old retired bus...
buckinghamshirelive.com
M25 traffic: Multi-vehicle crash causes nine miles of queues on M25 near M40
The M25 was at a standstill this morning following a multi-vehicle collision which caused nine miles of queues and closed three lanes. The incident involved four cars and a lorry and happened clockwise between J16 M40 and J17 A412 Denham Way. Congestion was all the way back to J14 Heathrow,...
Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of murdering 16-year-old boys in southeast London
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering two 16-year-old boys stabbed to death just a mile apart in southeast London, police said.Kearne Solanke was knifed in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and Charlie Bartolo was found in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday.The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old boy had been arrested on Tuesday and a 15-year-old boy later in the day.Both were detained on suspicion of both murders and remain in custody, the force said.Another 16-year-old boy who was arrested on Sunday, also on suspicion of both murders, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.He is due...
thebrag.com
Woman dies after suffering fatal injuries at Woolworths supermarket in Newcastle
A Woolworths store in the Newcastle suburb of Jesmond has been forced to close temporarily following the tragic death of a woman in a workplace incident on Friday morning. Emergency services today responded to reports a female, who was reportedly a cleaner hired by a third-party company to provide cleaning services for the store, had been injured at the supermarket on Blue Gum Road, at approximately 7:30 am. Despite paramedics rushing to the scene to assist the woman, she suffered “fatal injuries” and died at the scene.
BBC
Frome crash: Children hurt as school coach overturns
A coach transporting school children has overturned. Emergency services were called to the B3090 Oldford Hill, near Frome, in Somerset, at about 15:35 GMT. A number of students from Frome College received minor injuries and were checked over by paramedics at the scene. Some children were taken to hospital for...
Man in critical condition after being shot by police
A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was shot by police in North Somerset. Avon and Somerset Police said officers went to a house on Wick Road, Wick St Lawrence at around 11.30 am on Monday, as part of an investigation into possible firearms offences, when the man was shot inside the property.He was immediately given first aid before he was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where he remains in a critical but stable condition. His next of kin have been informed and are being kept fully updated. A cordon is now in place on...
