Global Laboratory Automation Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028

The speed and depth of 5G (opens in new tab) adoption have surpassed all expectations. Less than two years since standardization was finalized, 5G already covers half of all countries, serving almost a third of the world’s population. With two billion connections forecast by 2025, and one billion connections expected by the end of the year, 5G is on track to become the most rapidly adopted mobile (opens in new tab) technology in history.

1 HOUR AGO