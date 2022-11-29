Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, these deals are still worth shopping

Read full article on original website
Here are 15 of the best Black Friday deals at JCPenney
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time for the biggest shopping day of the year — Black Friday — and JCPenney has an enormous catalog of items on sale. For the third consecutive year, JCPenney will close on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen bright and early for Black Friday savings galore, RetailMeNot reported.
Best early Amazon Cyber Monday deals—150+ best deals to shop now
Early Cyber Monday deals have arrived! We’ve found the best Black Friday deals that are still live on iPads, air fryers, furniture and more.
Last Chance! Best Cyber Monday Deals at Nordstrom From Brands That Never Go on Sale — Up to 60% Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cyber Monday is the only Monday of the year we actually look forward to (with the exception of Bachelor Mondays and Met Gala Monday, of course). That’s because today is the biggest online shopping day of the year! […]
Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair
New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
Aggressive Discounts Draw Cyber Monday Shoppers
Cyber Monday has some added weight on its shoulders amid a Black Friday that saw online sales increase just 2.3 percent year over year. The shopping extravaganza is expected to give a late boost to a weekend that reportedly also saw in-store sales lag behind expectations. While online Black Friday sales totaled a record $9.12 billion, according to Adobe Analytics data, the slow growth amid high inflation numbers puts on industrywide pressure to recoup from a relatively lackluster start. On Cyber Monday, Adobe expects consumers to spend between $11.2 billion and $11.6 billion, which would be a jump of 4.7 percent to 8.4...
Your last chance to shop the 59 best Cyber Monday travel deals before they’re gone
We've found the best deals out there on all the travel gear and experiences to purchase this Cyber Monday. Here are the 59 deals you can't miss.
Cyber Monday deal: Snag the Tory Burch Miller Cloud sandals for over $100 off while you still can
The Tory Burch Miller Cloud sandals are on sale right now for Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday Was the Biggest Online Shopping Day of All Time, Says Survey
"Shoppers clicked the buy button with abandon on Cyber Monday, racking up $11.3 billion in online sales, according to Adobe Analytics. That represents a 5.8 percent year-over-year gain from 2021 and makes November 22, 2022, the biggest online shopping day of all time. Toy sales led the charge, with receipts coming in 684 percent above an average day in October. Sporting goods, appliances, books, and jewelry also performed well. Electronics saw the second-most sales behind toys — despite falling consumer demand throughout the year and predictions that sales would continue to fall through the holiday season. Adobe Analytics explained that heavy discounting helped...
Cyber Monday sales are still live at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Nike and more
We're halfway through Cyber Week, and you can still get deep discounts from sales at Amazon, Solo Stove, Walmart, Nike and more.
Brooklinen’s Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sale 2022
The luxury bedding brand is offering 25% off everything sitewide, including plush robes, cozy sheets and a comforter made for the colder months.
Whoa! Amazon Shoppers Say This Stick Vacuum 'Does It All' — and It's 75% Off Today
“I find that the Inse stick vac has outdone Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and other cordless vacs” Amazon's Cyber Week deals are in full swing — which means even if you missed out on shopping during Black Friday, you've still got plenty of opportunity to score deals. But if you've been on the hunt for a vacuum cleaner, you're in luck: Right now, you can score a top-rated device for 75 percent off. That's right: The Inse N5S Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has been marked down to just $110 thanks to...
Shop 15+ great Cyber Monday deals on luggage at Nordstrom, Away, Macy's, QVC and Amazon
Cyber Monday is over, but you can still get ready to jet set in style with stellar deals on luggage from Amazon, Away, Nordstrom and more.
BHG
Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale Includes Deals on Top Sellers from Ring, Casper, Cuisinart and More—Up to 82% Off
Holiday deals are still going strong. If you spent friday recovering from a Thanksgiving food hangover, shopping Black Friday deals was probably the last thing on your mind. The weekend has passed, but there’s still time to score some of the best deals all year this Cyber Monday. Amazon’s...
electrek.co
These are the best electric bike sales for Cyber Monday that are already running [Updated]
Black Friday returned with a bang this year, especially in the electric bike and e-scooter markets. Companies are fighting over consumers to out do each other with impressive sales. Some companies are offering nearly a thousand dollars off major e-bikes, while others are helping consumers save hundreds of dollars while also throwing in hundreds of dollars of free gear and accessories. Now that we’ve got Cyber Monday to look forward to, the sales just keep on coming. All of these awesome e-bike deals below (and some e-scooter deals, too) are already live and running!
New York Post
Shop brand new Wayfair Cyber Monday deals: up to 70% off right now
If you happened to have skip the shopping madness that was Cyber Monday this year but are now ready to rumble, Wayfair has you covered. To extend the fun and the furniture savings, the site released brand new Cyber Monday deals, up to 70% off, for Tuesday shoppers!. Wayfair really...
denver7.com
Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals include more than 70% off some home goods
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Cyber Monday has arrived! The final day of the long holiday...
Psst! We Found the Best Target Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Right Now—All Under $50
Save up to 50 percent on Nutribullet, KitchenAid, Bliss Spa, and more.
WSLS
Get this professional-grade knife set for only $89.99 as part of our Cyber Monday deal drops
The holiday season is upon us and you’ll want to ensure your kitchen prep tools are up to par! The Seido™ Japanese Master Chef Knife Set (8 Pieces with Gift Box) is on sale for $89.99 (reg. $429) It’s not over yet! We’re extending Cyber Monday with even more price drops!
domino
Rare Sale Alert: Editor-Favorite French Flatware Is 20% Off for Cyber Monday
Sabre is on more than one Domino editor’s holiday wish list. The flatware—with its riveted acrylic handles; brushed stainless steel finish; and classic, bistro-style look—effortlessly goes with a casual meal or fancy setting. Though durable and gorgeous to look at, this French-made brand with a cult following isn’t exactly the most affordable. A four-piece set, depending on whether you prefer the shiny or antiquated finish, will cost you more than $60 alone. And for those of us who love to host gatherings and fun feasts, that price tag quickly enters “dream dinnerware” territory.
