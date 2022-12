A new MSU center will expand capacity for preparing a highly skilled workforce and invest in innovation to support the state’s high-tech industries of today and tomorrow. Michigan made its name in the 20th century as a manufacturing powerhouse, and that legacy remains strong today. The state is a national leader for employment in industries related to automation and what’s known as Industry 4.0, or the integration of new technologies in manufacturing operations and production. But to stay competitive in a rapidly changing landscape nationally and globally, Michigan must have more highly skilled workers and modes of innovation that support industries important to its future success.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO