The MSU Housing Assignments Office sent a message to 95 incoming students telling them that they would not be provided housing in the dorms for spring semester on Nov. 17.Prior to receiving the message, incoming students who wished to live on campus filled out interest forms. Although 70% of those students were given on-campus housing, the other 30% were told there was not enough space for them in on-campus housing and were given off-campus housing resources. Additionally, due to residence hall organization, the university was able to provide housing to all women students, but not men. Associate Director for Communications in...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 15 MINUTES AGO