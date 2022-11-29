ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

You May Be Shocked By the Average Social Security Benefit in 2023

In 2023, the average Social Security benefit is increasing compared with the amount seniors received in 2022. In fact, the benefits increase is the largest in 40 years. But whether you're currently receiving benefits or plan to start them soon, you may be shocked to find just how much the average monthly retirement check will pay out next year.
WFMZ-TV Online

Should You Retire Before 2022 Ends? Ask Yourself These Questions to Find Out.

You may have certain things you want to do before 2022 wraps up. Those might include finishing your holiday shopping, finalizing your plans for New Year's Eve, and leaving your job -- for good. If you're of retirement age, you may be thinking the time has come to close out...
CBS Pittsburgh

Taxpayers can expect "refund shock"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's called "refund shock," and many taxpayers can expect to see it when they file their 2022 tax returns.As KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano explains, there may not be a lot most of us can do about it.Thanks to pandemic relief measures passed by Congress in the last year of the Trump administration, and especially during the first year of the Biden administration, many Americans got very big tax refunds earlier this year. But don't count on a repeat."We call it refund shock or refund whiplash, and really it has to do with a lot of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy