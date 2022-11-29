Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security update: First of two SSI checks in December totaling $1,755 to arrive in one day
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are one day away from the first of two payments to be distributed in December because of a scheduling quirk, with the checks being worth a combined total of $1,755.
10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early
Your retirement planning likely includes getting income from the Social Security Administration, but when you start collecting Social Security benefits can have a big impact on your planning. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
You May Be Shocked By the Average Social Security Benefit in 2023
In 2023, the average Social Security benefit is increasing compared with the amount seniors received in 2022. In fact, the benefits increase is the largest in 40 years. But whether you're currently receiving benefits or plan to start them soon, you may be shocked to find just how much the average monthly retirement check will pay out next year.
WFMZ-TV Online
Should You Retire Before 2022 Ends? Ask Yourself These Questions to Find Out.
You may have certain things you want to do before 2022 wraps up. Those might include finishing your holiday shopping, finalizing your plans for New Year's Eve, and leaving your job -- for good. If you're of retirement age, you may be thinking the time has come to close out...
Taxpayers can expect "refund shock"
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's called "refund shock," and many taxpayers can expect to see it when they file their 2022 tax returns.As KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano explains, there may not be a lot most of us can do about it.Thanks to pandemic relief measures passed by Congress in the last year of the Trump administration, and especially during the first year of the Biden administration, many Americans got very big tax refunds earlier this year. But don't count on a repeat."We call it refund shock or refund whiplash, and really it has to do with a lot of the...
Can My Foreign Spouse Collect Social Security Benefits?
Understanding how your future retirement planning might affect your spouse is important. For Americans married to non-U.S. citizens or residents, there are many instances where a foreign spouse may...
Comments / 0