Miu Miu is named Brand of the Year in Lyst Year in Fashion 2022 report
Miu Miu is named Brand of the Year in Lyst Year in Fashion 2022 report. Lyst, a fashion technology company and premium shopping app that is most famous for the quarterly Lyst Index of the world’s hottest brands, has released its Year in Fashion Report 2022. French fashion label Miu Miu has been named by Lyst as the Brand of the Year for 2022.
Katie Holmes Serves Cozy Style in Knit Sweater, Suede Saint Laurent Bag & Matching Clogs
The master of fall dressing is back again. Katie Holmes stepped out in New York on Tuesday in a cozy look. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum donned a matching set outfit consisting of a beige quarter-zip sweater and wide-leg pants. The waffle-knit material of the separates added a trendy touch to the pieces. Holmes added a neutral-colored flannel that was barely visible underneath her sweater.
Ayesha Curry Sparkles in Miu Miu’s Crystal Pumps with Bleached Denim Jumpsuit in New York City
Ayesha Curry brought a glamorous take on grunge style while in New York City last week. While strolling through Gramercy on Friday, Curry stepped out in a sharp denim jumpsuit from 3.1 Phillip Lim. Designed by Lim, the piece featured blue bleached denim in a long-sleeved, collared silhouette, accented with a boxy fit, long pockets and a button-up front. Curry let her clothing take center stage, accessorizing with only a string of diamonds and matching stud earrings — as well...
Halle Bailey Looks Pretty in Pink High-Slit Dress & Red Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022
Halle Bailey popped in pink at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. “The Little Mermaid” star posed for photos at Casa Cipriani in a pink gown from Caroline Herrera’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured an oversized flower on the shoulder, an asymmetrical hemline and one billowy sleeve. The garment also included a large cutout on the side of the bodice, ruched detailing near the waistline and a thigh-high slit on the skirt. Taking things up a notch, Bailey styled her knotless braids in a top-knot bun and accessorized with diamond emerald drop earrings and a small red square clutch....
Kelly Rowland Turns Heads in Cutout Maxi Dress & Sparkling Big-Toe Sandals at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event
The stars aligned for the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards held at The Grill & The Pool in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment. Kelly Rowland was a show-stopper at the celebration. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer turned heads on the red carpet as she arrived in a black maxi gown from LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 collection. The garment had long fitted sleeves with cutouts on the chest and at the back. To amp up the glam factor, the “Merry Liddle Christmas” actress elevated her ensemble with statement...
Victoria Beckham Models Her Own ‘Posh’ Jumpsuits in Satin Heels for a Winter Fashion Statement
Victoria Beckham brought a "posh" take to holiday style in her own designs this week. The former Spice Girl snapped a new Instagram Reel from home this week, wearing a ribbed knit jumpsuit with long sleeves and legs in a matte black palette. The now-sold-out single $990 piece was layered beneath a double-breasted trench coat, providing a chic base layer for Beckham's winter-ready ensemble. However, Beckham also swapped her black set for the same jumpsuit in a kelly green hue...
Rihanna Masterfully Elevates Crocodile Jacket With Saint Laurent Sandals at ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Premiere
Rihanna brought edgy biker style to the "Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4″ premiere in Simi Valley, Calif. on Nov. 3. The photos released today see the singer dressed in Saint Laurent from head to toe.
Emily Ratajkowski Gives ’90s Supermodel Energy in White Halter Dress & Black Knee-High Boots at Code8’s Launch Event
Emily Ratajkowski attended Code8 NYC launch event in New York last night. The supermodel wore a simple but effective halter-style dress to the event, which gathered some of the industry’s most fashionable folks. EmRata’s dress evoked the ’90s which she paired alongside sleek black footwear. The attired featured a white base with a gilded strap that was fixed around the model’s neck and fastened in place with a silver buckle. The style was draped and gathered to one side, creating a flattering silhouette. Halter-style dresses became popular in the ’70s as formal attire, often seen on red carpets and dance floors. By...
Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel
Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (sneakers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest in Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
Ashley Graham Revives the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Strappy Sandals at ‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’ Netflix Premiere
Ashley Graham mastered casual style at the premiere of “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” on Sunday night in New York. The model supported her husband, Justin Ervin, who worked on the camera crew of the new documentary, streaming now on Netflix. To the event, Graham wore a simple but chic look. She donned a black button-down shirt dress and embraced the “no-pants” trend of 2018 that celebrities embraced with gusto. Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and more were among the stars who used the silhouette for their street style moments. Last month, Tia Mowry recently revived the trend while posing on Instagram. Karlie...
Michael Kors Black Friday Deals Are Here: Save Up to 60% On Handbags, Puffer Jackets, Loafers and More
Black Friday is always the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for the chillier months with affordable designer clothing, Michael Kors is here to help us celebrate the season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors Cyber Week Event is taking up to 60% off over a thousand styles, so you can save on new totes, handbags, loafers, dresses, and even coats for the winter.
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
Bella Hadid-Approved Brand Hai Is Coming to America With New York Pop-Up
London-based brand Hai is crossing the pond to open its first-ever pop-up store in New York this month. Worn by the likes of Bella Hadid, Laura Harrier and Lily-Rose Depp, the new fashion hub is located on Nolita’s Elizabeth Street and will be open until December 11. The highly...
Dove Cameron Goes Edgy in Marc Jacobs Bustier & Dramatic Skirt With Leather Gloves at AMAs Red Carpet 2022
Dove Cameron attended tonight’s American Music Awards in Los Angeles. The singer and actress opted for a two-piece number from Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 collection. The getup comprised of a white bustier top paired with a textured jacket layered atop an equally dark-colored skirt. Cameron paired the look with leather fingerless gloves that made way for her stylish black and white manicured nails. The Disney Channel alum styled her hair in a sleek ponytail with two braided plaits in front. The jewelry was understated: hoop earrings with a pearl accent and a classic chain necklace. When it came to footwear, Cameron’s shoe...
Camila Cabello Goes Grunge in 6-Inch Block Heels, Leather Bralette & Dramatic Ruffled Skirt for ‘The Voice’ Top 10 Selection Round
Camila Cabello went for a bold silhouette during a new elimination episode of NBC’s “The Voice.” The judge returned to coach her team in the singing competition, which aired yesterday. The former Fifth Harmony member resembled a multi-tiered confection, her outfit paired alongside glossy black platform boots. Cabello’s ensemble consisted of a black mesh see-through shirt that was layered underneath a black leather halter-style bra top for extra coverage. For a statement-making addition, the “She Loves Control” singer stepped into a light blue maxi skirt that had the star almost completely covered in gathered voluminous ruffles. The high-waisted item mimicked the look...
Madonna Poses in Lace Corset & Ankle Boots for Thanksgiving Photo With Her 6 Children
‘Tis the season to be thankful, and Madonna has a long list that includes her family. The “Material Girl” singer posed with all six of her children for a Thanksgiving portrait that she shared on Friday. The gang gathered at Madonna’s New York City home for the annual holiday. Her daughters, twins Estere and Stelle, 10, Mercy James, 16, Lourdes, 26, and her sons David, 17, and Rocco, 22, had the time of their lives writing down what they are thankful for, learning to mix on the turntables and enjoying each other’s company. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Kristin Cavallari Is Travel-Ready in Leggings and Nikes
Kirstin Cavallari packed her things and posted a selfie on her Instagram Story yesterday. The social media personality dressed in cozy clothes for a quick trip to Miami for her friend Steph Biegel’s bachelorette party. With a rolling suitcase by her side and chunky multicolored sneakers on her feet, Cavallari was ready to travel. The Uncommon James owner posed in black seemingly stretchy high-waisted leggings, which she paired alongside a plain cropped tank. Over top her tee, Cavallari wore a faux-fuzzy black cardigan that upped the comfort factor, keeping the “Laguna Beach” reality star bundled up for her trip to warmer...
Lameka Fox Slips On Netted Mules With Jessica Rich on the Red Carpet at FN Achievement Awards 2022
Fashion model Lameka Fox pulled up to the FN Achievement Awards, also known as the “Shoe Oscars,” dressed to impress on Nov. 30 in New York. The star got all dolled up in a bustier top complete with buttons, dramatic lapels and a halter neckline that she coupled with a low-rise silk blended maxi skirt. Fox found that a dainty necklace, small rings and a pair of dangling earrings were the ideal fit. To showcase her striking features, she pulled her hair back and went the minimalist route by selecting a simple ombre glossy lip with dewy makeup. Most importantly, Fox selected...
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Pops in a Purple Cutout Dress & Platform Sandals at Kendall Jenner’s Jean Paul Gaultier & FWRD Cocktail Party
Phoebe Gates attended a cocktail party yesterday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with Los Angeles-based luxury retailer, FWRD. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates went for a bold pop of color in purple, making for a mostly monochrome statement save for her shoes. The 20-year-old’s outfit consisted of a long-sleeve ribbed turtleneck dress featuring sporadic cutouts under the bodice and on the hips that created a dynamic silhouette. The futuristic style was paired alongside a bright purple Balenciaga Cagole bag adorned with silver studs that gave her ensemble some edge. The pairing...
Jacquemus Does Home, Olivia Munn Fronts Le Ligne, Nike Tops Cyber Resale
DREAM WEAVER: “I have always dreamed of developing a bedding and homeware line,” said Simon Porte Jacquemus, who made his dream come true by collaborating with Danish homeware brand Tekla. The joint collection spans percale sheets, terry-cloth towels, robes, sleepwear and other ready-to-wear items, many of the items in the French designer’s fetish stripes. Unusual designs include a towel large enough for two people. More from WWDLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021 “Jacquemus represents a modern approach to luxury, one that’s inclusive and focused on beautiful pieces that are made to the highest standards,” commented...
