SBF Reveals FTX Was Selling Assets That Didn’t Exist
In a live Twitter Space on Thursday, Sam Bankman-Fried appeared to suggest that FTX was selling clients Bitcoin that did not exist. During the conversation with Ran Neuner, the host of the Crypto Banter podcast, Bankman-Fried sought to explain why customers’ ssets were missing on FTX’s spot exchange when the exchange filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 in the U.S..
It has been this bad before. How home buyers got it done in 1981
High inflation, spiking mortgage rates, reluctant sellers — this market has a lot in common with homebuying 40 years ago.
Auros Misses $3.1M Loan Payment on Maple Finance
Hello Defiers! Here’s what we are covering today!. Auros, a crypto trading firm which claims on its LinkedIn profile to account for a “significant proportion of global cryptocurrency volume,” has missed a loan payment of 2,400 wrapped Ether (wETH), worth $3.1M as of Nov. 30. The news comes via M11 Credit, the counterparty which made the loan.
Hacker Makes Off With Millions After Minting Six Quadrillion of Ankr’s BNB Staking Tokens
Ankr, a web3 infrastructure project on BNB Chain, has suffered a major exploit with an attacker minting and dumping millions worth of its wrapped BNB token, aBNBc. On Dec. 2, Nansen, an on-chain analytics provider, flagged that six quadrillion aBNBc had been abruptly minted. It added that the hacker was...
