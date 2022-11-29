CELEBRATING 10 YEARS! – Michael “Mikey” Smith (at right), a dedicated Costco Wholesale Corp. employee in its Limerick PA store at 14 Lightcap Rd., observed his 10th anniversary as a member of its staff on Nov. 16 (2022; Wednesday), store Merchandise Manager Michael Cooper reports. “I couldn’t have done without my Costco family,” Smith said, when asked about his longevity. Those family members (at top and below), his colleagues at Costco, held a luncheon party in his honor Nov. 15. The seemingly ever-smiling Smith said he hopes to be with the company much longer.

LIMERICK, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO