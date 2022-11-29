ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

sanatogapost.com

Enjoy Pottstown (Shop There Too!) on Santa Sunday

POTTSTOWN PA – With the regional office of the National Weather Service predicting showers and gusty winds to continue into Saturday afternoon (Dec. 3), Santa Claus paid attention. He and Christmas kick-off organizers have rescheduled the downtown Pottstown “Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting” for Sunday (Dec. 4) beginning at noon.
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Boone Homestead Schedules Annual Holiday Festivities

BIRDSBORO PA – Experience Christmas as it was almost 300 years ago in 18th Century America, as volunteers and staff members (at top) at the historic Daniel Boone Homestead, 400 Daniel Boone Rd., conduct its annual “Homestead Holiday” celebration on Dec. 10 (2022; Saturday) from noon to 4 p.m. The event is open to the public, with the purchase of admission tickets available at the door.
BIRDSBORO, PA
sanatogapost.com

Studio B Wins Grant for June 2023 ‘Legacy’ Project

BOYERTOWN PA – A Boyertown Area Charitable Program grant has been presented to Studio B Art Gallery, 39A E. Philadelphia Ave., for its production of an art exhibit, an accompanying book of poetry, prose, and art, and related community activities to be scheduled from June through August 2023, the studio announced.
BOYERTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Images Surface of Potential Smash-Grab Theft Suspects

EAST GREENVILLE PA – Remember this year’s mid-November rash of thefts from vehicles vandalized at Montgomery County parks and trailheads? Suspects stole credit cards, drivers’ licenses, and other valuables. Now Pennsylvania State Police have released images of two individuals they’re looking for in the incidents, and a reward was offered Friday (Dec. 2, 2022) for public help in finding them.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Get Questions Answered About Your Home’s Origins

NORRISTOWN PA – If you own an older property and always wanted to learn more about its origins and architecture, then a two-hour workshop called “Reading Your House; Researching Your Home” – offered Wednesday (Dec. 7, 2022) from 6-8 p.m. at the Historical Society of Montgomery County, 1654 DeKalb Pike – may be of help.
NORRISTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Costco Employee ‘Mikey’ Smith Celebrates 10 Years

CELEBRATING 10 YEARS! – Michael “Mikey” Smith (at right), a dedicated Costco Wholesale Corp. employee in its Limerick PA store at 14 Lightcap Rd., observed his 10th anniversary as a member of its staff on Nov. 16 (2022; Wednesday), store Merchandise Manager Michael Cooper reports. “I couldn’t have done without my Costco family,” Smith said, when asked about his longevity. Those family members (at top and below), his colleagues at Costco, held a luncheon party in his honor Nov. 15. The seemingly ever-smiling Smith said he hopes to be with the company much longer.
LIMERICK, PA
sanatogapost.com

None Injured in Head-On Upper Hanover Crash

UPPER HANOVER PA – Both vehicles involved in a two-car crash on Route 663 at its intersection with Geryville Pike had to be towed from the scene, Pennsylvania State Police reported Wednesday (Nov. 30, 2022). None of their three occupants were injured, troopers from the Skippack Barracks added. The...
STOWE, PA

