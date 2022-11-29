ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thedefiant.io

SBF Reveals FTX Was Selling Assets That Didn’t Exist

In a live Twitter Space on Thursday, Sam Bankman-Fried appeared to suggest that FTX was selling clients Bitcoin that did not exist. During the conversation with Ran Neuner, the host of the Crypto Banter podcast, Bankman-Fried sought to explain why customers’ ssets were missing on FTX’s spot exchange when the exchange filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 in the U.S..
UNI Surges After “Fee Switch” Vote is Proposed

Uniswap’s UNI token jumped over 7% on Dec. 2 after a governance proposal calling for a vote to reserve a portion of trading fees was posted. If it passes, it will only apply to three pools on Uniswap V3 — an ETH-USDC pool which charges 0.05% on trades, a DAI-ETH pool at the 0.3% fee tier, and a USDC-ETH pool at the 1% tier.
Uniswap Launches NFT Marketplace With $5M Airdrop For Genie Users

DeFi giant Uniswap launched a marketplace for non-fungible tokens Wednesday morning, promising the best prices on NFTs and lower gas fees. Uniswap’s NFT aggregator will source listings from eight other NFT marketplaces, such as OpenSea, X2Y2 and Sudoswap. It replaces NFT aggregator Genie, which Uniswap acquired in June. “Uniswap...
Markets Rally After Powell Hints At Smaller Interest Rate Hikes

Crypto markets rallied this week after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that the next rate hike would be smaller than the mega-hikes of recent months. “The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting,” Powell said in a speech Wednesday at the Brookings Institution.

