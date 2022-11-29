WEATHER TO WATCH: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit

says It will be a nice, sunny day today, but chilly with highs only in the

mid-40s.

NEXT: Rain will develop into the afternoon on Wednesday, and it will

also be windy at times as well. The rain will end Wednesday night with drier

air and colder air rolling in for Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High of 46.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain developing, also windy. High of

57.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, windy and colder. High of 42.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High of 45.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. High of 54.