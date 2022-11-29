ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa, redux: St. Nick will try again on Dec. 2 in Morristown

On Friday, Santa Claus will enjoy something he never gets on Christmas Eve:. His scheduled arrival on the Morristown Green was a washout last Sunday. But the forecast looks much better for Dec. 2, 2022. Expect him promptly at 5 p.m. If you can’t make it, don’t worry–he will be...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Renna Media

Westfield Appoints New School Safety and Security Specialist

Former Westfield Police Captain Frank Padovano has been appointed School Safety and Security Specialist for the Westfield Public School District. Padovano was approved for the 10.5-month position by the Board of Education on October 18, 2022. “We reallocated existing safety and security funds within the school budget to create this...
WESTFIELD, NJ
ucnj.org

Union County to Hold Emergency Holiday Food Distribution, Dec. 17

Union County, NJ – November 28, 2033 — The Union County Board of County Commissioners announces that an emergency food distribution event for Union County residents will take place on Saturday, December 17. Details are as follows:. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. KEAN University in Union...
Morristown Minute

Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School Projects

Roosevelt Elementary School.Photo byMorristown Minute. Marcal Construction Group of Perth Amboy ordered to STOP-WORK at two school construction jobs in Rahway. Investigators from the NJDOL’s Division of Wage and Hour and Contract Compliance delivered two stop-work orders to Marcal Construction Group of Perth Amboy last month. Marcal Construction Group is a real estate and design company which, to date has "purchased and repositioned over $250 million in residential, medical, and office properties across the country."
RAHWAY, NJ
Morristown Minute

The Dangers of East Hanover Ave

An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.Photo byMorristown Minute. In the last ten years, hundreds of motor vehicle accidents have occurred around East Hanover Avenue. An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

QuickChek opens newest store in Denville Township, win free coffee for a year

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – QuickChek is celebrating the spirit of the holidays with the opening of its newest store and offering the opportunity to win free coffee for a year. The iconic fresh convenience market chain is continuing to meet the needs of busy people on the...
thepositivecommunity.com

Newark wins 2022 Planning Excellence Award for Newark360

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Nov. 17 that the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association has recognized the Newark360 Master Plan with a 2022 Planning Excellence Award. Newark360 provides recommendations to better connect Newarkers to their neighborhoods and job centers, create more affordable...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Families have until Dec. 31 to request services for students with disabilities missed during the pandemic

Parents have until then to make a written request to their school district to schedule Individualized Education Program, or IEP, meetings. The deadline is looming for parents of children with disabilities to take advantage of a New Jersey law that gives them the right to request “compensatory education” services in order to address two and a half years of learning disruptions caused by the pandemic.
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
PIX11

Is it going to snow in NYC this winter?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it’s hard to gauge just how much snow New York City will get this season, experts predict a typical Big Apple winter. On average, the city gets about 25 inches but could see 22 to 27 inches from 2022 to 2023, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The temperatures, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

In the Ironbound

To walk the streets of the Ironbound is to traverse oceans and continents — a panorama of cultures and cuisines packed into four square miles. Two centuries of immigration have shaped the historic Newark neighborhood into an estuary of colliding heritages: Within a single city block, adventurous eaters may sample Spanish paella, Brazilian rodizio, Portuguese pastel de nata and Ecuadorian ceviche (or all four at the same restaurant, if they know where to go).
NEWARK, NJ
bestofnj.com

Rebel Hair Studio Brings NYC Quality Salon to Nutley

There are plenty of great salons in New Jersey. But Rebel Hair Studio in Nutley holds itself to New York City quality standards. Their mission is to truly take care of every guest, so they leave feeling both heard and beautiful. Rebel offers a full suite of services, including cuts, extensions, styling, coloring, and more.
NUTLEY, NJ

