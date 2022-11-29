Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
morristowngreen.com
With bagpipes and a touch of humor, Morristown says goodbye to former Mayor Jay DeLaney
There were very few empty seats at Morristown’s Church of the Assumption for Wednesday’s funeral mass for former Morristown Mayor John “Jay” DeLaney Jr. Stricken down by esophageal cancer just two days shy of his 68th birthday, DeLaney was warmly remembered for his humor, love of family and faith, and devotion to all things Morristown.
morristowngreen.com
Santa, redux: St. Nick will try again on Dec. 2 in Morristown
On Friday, Santa Claus will enjoy something he never gets on Christmas Eve:. His scheduled arrival on the Morristown Green was a washout last Sunday. But the forecast looks much better for Dec. 2, 2022. Expect him promptly at 5 p.m. If you can’t make it, don’t worry–he will be...
Renna Media
Westfield Appoints New School Safety and Security Specialist
Former Westfield Police Captain Frank Padovano has been appointed School Safety and Security Specialist for the Westfield Public School District. Padovano was approved for the 10.5-month position by the Board of Education on October 18, 2022. “We reallocated existing safety and security funds within the school budget to create this...
ucnj.org
Union County to Hold Emergency Holiday Food Distribution, Dec. 17
Union County, NJ – November 28, 2033 — The Union County Board of County Commissioners announces that an emergency food distribution event for Union County residents will take place on Saturday, December 17. Details are as follows:. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. KEAN University in Union...
advertisernewssouth.com
Local chiropractor offers free exams and massages with donation to Father John’s Animal House
Chiropractic Doctor M. Helena Takacs, of Vitality Health Center in Lafayette, N.J. raised $472 in donations for Father John’s Animal House this fall. In exchange for donations to the shelter, Takacs donated massages and pain consultations to Sussex County residents. Due to the fundraiser’s success, Takacs is extending the...
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School Projects
Roosevelt Elementary School.Photo byMorristown Minute. Marcal Construction Group of Perth Amboy ordered to STOP-WORK at two school construction jobs in Rahway. Investigators from the NJDOL’s Division of Wage and Hour and Contract Compliance delivered two stop-work orders to Marcal Construction Group of Perth Amboy last month. Marcal Construction Group is a real estate and design company which, to date has "purchased and repositioned over $250 million in residential, medical, and office properties across the country."
Popular New Jersey winter village returns for 2022
It gets cold in New Jersey in the winter, but instead of dreading (or avoiding) it, some choose to celebrate it. Such is the case for the winter village event happening in Newark running now until Jan. 31, 2023. The winter village proved to be such a success the last...
4 Newark families become 1st-time homeowners through innovative housing program
Four Newark families will get the life-changing opportunity of becoming first-time homeowners through a new program designed to address the wealth gap
The Dangers of East Hanover Ave
An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.Photo byMorristown Minute. In the last ten years, hundreds of motor vehicle accidents have occurred around East Hanover Avenue. An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.
wrnjradio.com
QuickChek opens newest store in Denville Township, win free coffee for a year
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – QuickChek is celebrating the spirit of the holidays with the opening of its newest store and offering the opportunity to win free coffee for a year. The iconic fresh convenience market chain is continuing to meet the needs of busy people on the...
thepositivecommunity.com
Newark wins 2022 Planning Excellence Award for Newark360
NEWARK, NJ — Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Nov. 17 that the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association has recognized the Newark360 Master Plan with a 2022 Planning Excellence Award. Newark360 provides recommendations to better connect Newarkers to their neighborhoods and job centers, create more affordable...
Families have until Dec. 31 to request services for students with disabilities missed during the pandemic
Parents have until then to make a written request to their school district to schedule Individualized Education Program, or IEP, meetings. The deadline is looming for parents of children with disabilities to take advantage of a New Jersey law that gives them the right to request “compensatory education” services in order to address two and a half years of learning disruptions caused by the pandemic.
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
Is it going to snow in NYC this winter?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it’s hard to gauge just how much snow New York City will get this season, experts predict a typical Big Apple winter. On average, the city gets about 25 inches but could see 22 to 27 inches from 2022 to 2023, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The temperatures, […]
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
wrnjradio.com
Senator Bucco: Morris County mayors are right to be upset about spiking health care premiums
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Senator Anthony M. Bucco said Morris County mayors are right to be upset about the looming impact of massive health insurance premium increases imposed on local governments that will squeeze budgets and drive up property taxes. “The Murphy administration never hinted to mayors, legislators, or...
theobserver.com
Nutley senior citizen bilked of substantial cash by two 20-something Lyndhurst residents: Nutley PD
Nutley police continue to investigate a fraud in which an older resident who met a woman on the social media app “Nextdoor” led to the victim losing a substantial amount of cash, Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari, the Nutley PD’s public-information officer, said. Montanari says on Tuesday, Nov....
Wayne, NJ couple cheated out of nearly $20K in ‘grandparent scam’
WAYNE — Police are again warning residents about the crime-by-phone known as the "grandparent scam," saying an elderly couple from the township was recently victimized by two New York men. In a release Wednesday, the Wayne Police Department said the residents' adult child called the authorities on Nov. 21,...
In the Ironbound
To walk the streets of the Ironbound is to traverse oceans and continents — a panorama of cultures and cuisines packed into four square miles. Two centuries of immigration have shaped the historic Newark neighborhood into an estuary of colliding heritages: Within a single city block, adventurous eaters may sample Spanish paella, Brazilian rodizio, Portuguese pastel de nata and Ecuadorian ceviche (or all four at the same restaurant, if they know where to go).
bestofnj.com
Rebel Hair Studio Brings NYC Quality Salon to Nutley
There are plenty of great salons in New Jersey. But Rebel Hair Studio in Nutley holds itself to New York City quality standards. Their mission is to truly take care of every guest, so they leave feeling both heard and beautiful. Rebel offers a full suite of services, including cuts, extensions, styling, coloring, and more.
