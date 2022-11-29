Charlotte Marlene Terry, beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother, passed away peacefully November 23, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born in Topeka, KS on April 26th, 1934 to Clarence and Carrie (Brown) Egland. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1953, and married Melvin "Mel" Terry on June 30, 1956. Charlotte and Mel were happily married for 63 years until Mel's passing in 2019. Together they had two children - Marvin (Tucson, AZ) and Candy (Central Point, OR). During her lifetime, Charlotte enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, sewing, and collecting gnomes. She was involved in Sweet Adelines and Girl Scouts. She owned Charlotte's Porcelain World and taught ceramics for many years. A short service will be held December 1, 2022 at 2pm at the Eagle Point National Cemetery committal shelter.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO