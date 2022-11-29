Eagles' Gardner-Johnson 'out indefinitely,' as little-known rookie is replacing him, report

Read full article on original website
Related
Miami Herald
The Dolphins game against the 49ers isn’t about Mike McDaniel — except when it comes to this
While McDaniel has deflected the attention that has come his way ahead of his return to San Francisco, the game will likely be decided by the wits of two men who spent over a decade together — sharing football knowledge and rising up the coaching ranks.
USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury
USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
Jacob deGrom signs $185 million contract with surprising AL team
Jacob deGrom has signed with a new team. The Texas Rangers spent big on position players last offseason. This offseason, they are making a big splash with their pitching. Texas signed deGrom to a 5-year, $185 million contract. That breaks down to an average annual amount of $37 million per season.
Comments / 0