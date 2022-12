Gale Kieth Beesley passed away November 18, 2022, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He was born to Bernard and Gladys (Wessel) Beesley on September 11, 1937, in Madison, South Dakota, in the same bed as his father. Gale leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Frances (Hutchinson) Beesley of Klamath Falls. Gale was a retired police officer. A memorial service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 2314 Homedale Road, Klamath Falls, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 am. For a full obituary, see ohairwards.com .

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO