Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
Samsung working on multi-fingerprint sensing for its next gen OLED displays
The technology would turn the entire display into a fingerprint reader. Samsung is working on a way to improve fingerprint scanning security. It is reportedly developing next-generation OLED displays that can scan multiple fingers simultaneously. The technology would enable the entire screen to scan for fingerprints. Samsung is looking for...
Android Authority
How to unlock a Boost Mobile phone
You can unlock some devices on Boost Mobile; here's how. If you have Boost Mobile, you may be able to unlock your device. Here’s how to unlock a Boost Mobile phone and what you need to know about the company’s unlocking policy. QUICK ANSWER. To unlock a Boost...
Android Authority
A special edition Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is coming to the US in a new color
Motorola's new special edition phone will also come paired with earbuds. Motorola is bringing a special edition of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion to the US. The phone will have a new color scheme, Viva Magenta. The Edge 30 Fusion was initially launched in Europe and Latin America. Motorola is...
Android Authority
New app trying to bring iMessage to Android may have found secret formula
There are still a lot of questions, but it sounds promising. A new app called Sunbird is working to bring iMessage to Android. In a demonstration, the company showed off how the app works. We could not get the app to fully work ourselves, but several aspects of the setup...
Android Authority
You told us: You're not entirely ready for 64-bit-only smartphones
Google is pushing ahead with a 64-bit only future, but many polled readers aren't ready just yet. Google quietly revealed that the Pixel 7 devices were actually the first 64-bit only Android smartphones. The Tensor G2 processor inside these phones indeed supports 32-bit operations, but the company decided to disable 32-bit support in software.
Android Authority
A Galaxy Z Flip 4-style foldable may be days away and it just leaked on video
This would be Oppo's first clamshell foldable phone. Oppo might be days away from launching its first flip phone. The rumored Oppo Find N2 Flip has also allegedly appeared in a leaked video. Oppo may be readying the launch of its first flip phone — the rumored Find N2 Flip...
Android Authority
How to change the Google background in Chrome
Customize Chrome to your heart's content. If you’re tired of staring at the same thing every day, here’s how to change the Google background in Chrome, use themes, and alter the color scheme. QUICK ANSWER. To change the Google background on the new tab page, click Customize Chrome...
Android Authority
How to keep an iPhone screen on longer
Change how long your iPhone stays on before going to sleep. When you get a new phone, it’s always a good idea to start learning the settings. On an iPhone, like on Android, you can adjust how long your device’s screen stays on before going to sleep. Let’s go over how to keep an iPhone screen on longer.
Android Authority
YouTube has finally stopped crashing on Apple devices, for some
The bug seems to affect multiple iOS devices. YouTube is crashing on a variety of iOS devices. The crashes are happening within a minute of opening the app. YouTube has acknowledged the issue and is working on a fix. If you’re an iPhone owner trying to use YouTube today, you...
Android Authority
How to change or reset your router password
Whether you forgot your login details or it's just time to update them, here's how to secure your Wi-Fi router. Whether you have forgotten it or it’s just come time to change it, here’s how to change or reset your Wi-Fi router’s password. While the specific steps to do this may vary depending on your router, we’ll cover the basic steps you should follow.
Android Authority
Wondershare FamiSafe is the full parental control suite
Protect your child from online predators, harmful content, and app addiction with an all-in-one solution. It’s an age of distraction. In a modern technological environment where everything is at our fingertips, parents now have to contend not only with the more analog concerns of child endangerment but also with matters such as digital addiction, explicit content, and grooming.
Android Authority
Google announces new Android features just in time for the holidays
There are new features for both your phone and Wear OS device. Google is bringing a host of new features to Android. These new features are for photos, messages, Google TV, Wear OS, and more. There are even some holiday-themed features to try. The holiday season is the time for...
Android Authority
Do AirTags work with Android? Here's what you need to know
There are other alternatives to consider. Bluetooth trackers like the Apple AirTag are an excellent way to keep track of things you might lose easily or don’t want to misplace — your keys, wallet, backpack, luggage, and more. It’s an Apple product, so it’s no surprise that AirTags are already one of the most popular trackers you can get, despite only being released in 2021. But do AirTags work with Android? Here’s everything you need to know.
Android Authority
Here's how to cancel Peacock Premium and switch to the free plan
When it's time to say "Goodbye' to Peacock Premium, we will show you how to do it. Peacock is the recently launched streaming service owned by NBCUniversal. It’s pretty unique in that, among the major streaming services, it offers a way to watch some of its content completely for free (with ads).
Android Authority
How to convert a PDF to Word on Windows or Mac
Correct your file type in a few easy steps. There are many situations where you need a Word document rather than a PDF. Word documents are easier to manage and edit, especially on a platform like Google Docs. Let’s review how to convert PDFs to Word documents on both Windows and Mac.
Android Authority
How to charge your Google Pixel Watch
Don't get caught with a dead device. Google’s first-ever smartwatch has a ton of smart tools and Fitbit features on board, but you’ll need a solid charging schedule to make the most of the device. Find out how to charge the Pixel Watch and make sure you’re never out of juice.
Android Authority
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Nov. 30)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
Android Authority
YouTube Music Recap 2022 is out: Everything you need to know
YouTube Music has officially launched YouTube Music Recap for 2022 on November 29th. This comes after a successful 2021, and there are more features this year than there were last year. It’s not quite as in-depth as something like Spotify’s Wrapped. Still, something is much better than nothing. Here’s YouTube Music Recap 2022 and how to access it.
Android Authority
How to change your AirDrop name
There can be many reasons for wanting to change your display name. AirDrop is an excellent, fast, and convenient way to transfer files from one Apple device to another. But when you send or receive a file, your AirDrop display name is shown on the other person’s screen. You may not want your actual name to be shown for professional or privacy reasons. So how do you change your AirDrop name? Is it difficult? No, far from it.
Android Authority
Gorilla Glass Victus 2 launched: Better protection against concrete drops
Concrete drops are a focus for Victus 2, but what else should you expect?. Corning has announced Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The new glass boasts improved drop performance on concrete. Expect similar performance when it comes to scratch resistance and drops on asphalt. Corning’s Gorilla Glass is the most popular...
Comments / 0