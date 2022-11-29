Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Cal Fire piloting air curtain incinerator at Cobb Mountain
COBB, Calif. – Cal Fire has a fleet of 10 air curtain burners, originally deployed in the southern region of California by its tree mortality task force to address beetle kill. Now, thanks to that arsenal being made available in the northern region, the Cobb Area Council secured grant...
Lake County News
Sunflower restaurant building demolished
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Another of the city of Clearlake’s historic lakeside buildings is no more. Earlier this month, Chernoh Excavating took down the Sunflower Chinese restaurant at 14525 Lakeshore Drive. The building’s owner, Roopa Shekar, did not respond to requests from Lake County News seeking comment for...
Lake County News
Sena: Dedicated volunteers are making a difference in Clearlake
On Nov. 3, I had the pleasure of spending the day with a group of unsung heroes cleaning up the shoreline of Borax Lake. This day was in the planning for over a year by a small group of residents that realized the drought and low lake level presented the opportunity of a lifetime to clean up the littered Borax Lake shoreline.
Lake County News
Downtown Kelseyville celebrates Christmas in the Country Dec. 2
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Downtown Kelseyville will kick off the Christmas season this Friday with the annual Christmas in the Country and Parade of Lights. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Christmas in Toyland.”. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the merchant open house. At...
Lake County News
Lake County Fair hosts Indoor Go-Kart Winter Series
LAKEPORT, Calif. — In an extraordinary move, the Lake County Fair Board directors voted to take on the Indoor Go-Kart Winter Series when no bids came in for their request for proposal. With amazing support from racing enthusiasts and the community, the indoor track, “which is better than ever,”...
Lake County News
Putting Students First: The glue that keeps schools together — classified employees
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — In October, Paulene Raffaelli, our bus driver on route No. 1, was headed back to the bus barn after dropping off her last student when she came across a brush fire next to the road. Nobody was around and the fire was freely burning not far...
Lake County News
Soroptimist Club donates to Sponsoring Survivorship and announces holiday event
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — At the November meeting Soroptimist International of Clearlake presented $500 to Sponsoring Survivorship. The Soroptimist Club has been supporting the organization for many years by joining the annual walk and making a cash donation. “This is our way of helping local women and men with...
Lake County News
Clearlake City Council to consider beginning annexation proceedings
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Clearlake City Council this week is set to consider a proposal to expand the city’s sphere of influence and pursue the first annexation since incorporation 42 years ago. The council will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, for a closed session to...
Lake County News
Paul Schultz
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — I am heartbroken to announce the death of my father, Paul Louis Schultz. He passed away unexpectedly at the age of 60 on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. He was born in Santa Rosa, California, on Nov. 18, 1961, to mother Sandra Lee Hage and father Robert Lee Schultz.
Lake County News
Ukiah Symphony plans holiday celebration concert
UKIAH, Calif. — The Ukiah Symphony, in collaboration with the Mendocino College Choir and guest soloists, presents its Holiday Celebration Concert on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Center Theater on the Mendocino College...
