COTATI -- The number of opioid-related deaths in California has almost tripled over the past few years. One North Bay family is trying to help stop the trend by offering community members training on how to use Narcan, which can reverse an overdose.It's part of the mission for Micah's Hugs, a non-profit born from heartache."Insert it in her nostril and I want you to go ahead and push it. That's it. That's done. It's very easy," said Micah Sawyer as he led a training class for about a dozen people in Cotati."There's such a stigma around addiction and Narcan as...

COTATI, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO