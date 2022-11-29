Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Cal Fire piloting air curtain incinerator at Cobb Mountain
COBB, Calif. – Cal Fire has a fleet of 10 air curtain burners, originally deployed in the southern region of California by its tree mortality task force to address beetle kill. Now, thanks to that arsenal being made available in the northern region, the Cobb Area Council secured grant...
Lake County News
Sunflower restaurant building demolished
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Another of the city of Clearlake’s historic lakeside buildings is no more. Earlier this month, Chernoh Excavating took down the Sunflower Chinese restaurant at 14525 Lakeshore Drive. The building’s owner, Roopa Shekar, did not respond to requests from Lake County News seeking comment for...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Tesla plans to open Sonoma County service center, store
Work has started to transform a former furniture showroom in northwest Santa Rosa’s furniture retail district into a Tesla service center and store. The Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle maker signed a 10-year lease for a 32,000-square-foot space at 3286 Airway Drive on May 20, according to the building owner and deal broker.
northbaybiz.com
Graton Resort & Casino, Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria Donate to Redwood Empire Food Bank
On November 21, Executives from Graton Resort & Casino helped deliver more than 400 turkeys and hams to the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa. The donation was made in time for Thanksgiving and marks an annual tradition of the two organizations partnering to help feed Sonoma County residents who may not otherwise have food on their table.
Lake County News
Sena: Dedicated volunteers are making a difference in Clearlake
On Nov. 3, I had the pleasure of spending the day with a group of unsung heroes cleaning up the shoreline of Borax Lake. This day was in the planning for over a year by a small group of residents that realized the drought and low lake level presented the opportunity of a lifetime to clean up the littered Borax Lake shoreline.
sonomamag.com
Festive New Hotel Offerings in Sonoma County
Wine Country hotels are offering a plethora of activities to get visitors, holiday guests and locals into the festive spirit this holiday season. From snoozing in a tropical Santa suite to sipping holiday tea, merry making possibilities abound in Sonoma County. Here’s what you need to know about the local...
Lake County News
Soroptimist Club donates to Sponsoring Survivorship and announces holiday event
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — At the November meeting Soroptimist International of Clearlake presented $500 to Sponsoring Survivorship. The Soroptimist Club has been supporting the organization for many years by joining the annual walk and making a cash donation. “This is our way of helping local women and men with...
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Sunday, Nov. 20
Occurred on S Main. Disposition: GENERAL SERVICES RENDERED. Occurred at Skylark Motel on N Main. NEEDED MEDICAL — TXD TO CDF. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. Occurred on Armstrong. RP WAS SPEAKING WITH HER CHILD'S FATHER A FEW MINS AGO — HE SAID SOMEONE WAS BREAKING IN TO THE HOUSE AND TO CALL THE POLICE THEN DISCONNECTED. Disposition: CHECKS OK.
ksro.com
Two Burn Piles in Santa Rosa Cause Small Rural Fires
Three acres of land in Santa Rosa are burned up after flames escaped two burn piles. The first fire was reported at about 10:30 Tuesday morning, on a rural residential property in the Mark West Springs area. The fire burned about an acre-and-a-half of grass and brush, but no one was hurt, and no structures were damaged. The second fire started on private property north of Hood Mountain at about 11:15 a.m. That fire also burned an acre-and-a-half of land without damaging structures or causing injuries.
Lake County News
Lake County Library offers craft classes in December
LAKEPORT, Calif. — Just in time for the gift giving season the Lakeport Library will present two craft classes in December. Giving handmade gifts is a wonderful way to surprise and delight friends and family during the holidays. Both classes will be presented by Amy Patton at the Lakeport...
The Mendocino Voice
Tis the season! Holiday events around Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co., 11/30/22 – The holiday season is here which means festivities abound throughout Mendocino County. This month you can show off your artsy skills with Christmas crafts, enjoy wondrous light displays, snap a selfie with Santa, share a meal with your neighbors, or even sing holiday songs at karaoke. There’s no shortage of fun this holiday. Looking for holiday shopping markets and pop-ups? Check out our round-up here.
Lake County News
Putting Students First: The glue that keeps schools together — classified employees
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — In October, Paulene Raffaelli, our bus driver on route No. 1, was headed back to the bus barn after dropping off her last student when she came across a brush fire next to the road. Nobody was around and the fire was freely burning not far...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Guerneville’s new $15 million health clinic a boon for western Sonoma County
Mayra Barragan, 6, sat in a dental chair last week at the new Russian River Health Center, just five blocks from her Guerneville home. All smiles and no complaints, Mayra and dental hygienist Jaime Dahl discussed proper flossing and the need to keep one’s mouth clear of both visible food and invisible germs.
The Mendocino Voice
Fort Bragg City Council unanimously approves plan for 3 reservoirs on 582-acre parcel
FORT BRAGG, CA, 11/30/22 — Fort Bragg City Council unanimously approved a plan Monday night to purchase a 582-acre parcel of land from Mendocino Coast Recreation and Park District for $2,420,579, to build three reservoirs on around 30 acres. The city hopes to establish a community forest on the remaining 550 acres of land, preserving the habitat there through a deed restriction or conservation easement.
mendofever.com
Theft Of Packages, Male In Pickup Truck – Ukiah Police Logs 11.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Loss of son to opioids inspires North Bay couple to teach others how to use Narcan
COTATI -- The number of opioid-related deaths in California has almost tripled over the past few years. One North Bay family is trying to help stop the trend by offering community members training on how to use Narcan, which can reverse an overdose.It's part of the mission for Micah's Hugs, a non-profit born from heartache."Insert it in her nostril and I want you to go ahead and push it. That's it. That's done. It's very easy," said Micah Sawyer as he led a training class for about a dozen people in Cotati."There's such a stigma around addiction and Narcan as...
mendofever.com
Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, and Humboldt County Tribes Recieve State Funding to ‘Prevent and End Homelessness’
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California State Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities. The...
The Mendocino Voice
Winter storm forecast for Northern California beginning Wednesday evening
MENDOCINO Co., 11/30/22 — A wintry mix of rain, mountain snow, and high winds is forecast to reach Northern California this evening, which will likely impact roads across the North Coast and could bring the first significant winter precipitation to the area. The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a winter storm warning and winter weather advisories for inland portions of the North Coast, with snowfall possible as low as 1500 feet elevation, and mountainous areas across the northern portion of the state are also expected to get significant snow starting Wednesday evening.
ksro.com
Camper Trailer Destroyed in Fire in Sebastopol
A camper trailer was destroyed in a fire in Sebastopol. The blaze broke out Saturday morning on the 7000 block of Occidental Road. Four fire departments responded to prevent the fire from spreading. Once on site, they had it put out in 14 minutes with just minor damage done to a barn next to the trailer. No injuries were reported.
Man arrested after walking around Napa Ulta Beauty with visible handgun: police
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — The Napa Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly walked around Ulta Beauty with a gun poking out of his pants. Police said the man also had fentanyl in his car. Police responded to the store, located at 1725 Trancas Street, for the report of a man walking […]
