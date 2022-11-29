ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine

Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
straightarrownews.com

Russian mercenary fighting for Ukraine executed in video

Russia’s military and private mercenaries are known for their brutality. Over the weekend, the world got another example when a video titled “Hammer of Retribution” was posted recently to the Grey Zone Telegram channel. In the video, a man is seen with his head taped to what...
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
France 24

'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
France 24

'Cannon fodder': Why elite Russian soldiers serving in Ukraine are angry

Soldiers from the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade, an elite corps of the Russian army, published an open letter on Sunday denouncing their superiors for using them as cannon fodder in Ukraine. The criticism dominated Russian media so much that it provoked a response – the first since the beginning of hostilities – from the ministry of defence.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Pentagon Claims Russian Military Has ‘Probably Lost Half of Their Main Battle Tanks’

Over eight months since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the US Department of Defense has released a statement, saying the Russian forces have not only lost tens of thousands of soldiers, but also half of their main battle tanks (MBT). In an ingenious move, the Ukrainian military has been using the abandoned and captured vehicles to aid in their own defensive measures.
Business Insider

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 5 secondsVolume 90%. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy