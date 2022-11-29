Read full article on original website
Related
More than 3,500 Russian soldiers have called Ukraine's surrender helpline, official says
The "I Want to Live" surrender hotline has received 3,500 calls, an official told the Kyiv Post. The hotline allows people mobilized to fight in Ukraine to arrange to surrender once they get there. Both Russia and Ukraine have been criticized for ill-treatment of prisoners of war. More than 3,500...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Says It Will Bring to Justice Those Responsible for Alleged Execution of Surrendered Russian Soldiers
(Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Monday that it would bring to justice those responsible for the alleged execution of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, and that it would do everything possible to draw attention to what it has called a war crime. Russia last week accused Ukrainian soldiers of...
Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin
Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
Dramatic video shows Russian soldier grabbing and tossing away Ukrainian grenades moments before they explode
A video shows a lone Russian soldier hiding in a trench, a drone having dropped grenades on him. The man then grabs the two grenades and tosses them away seconds before they explode. Russian outlets and bloggers widely shared the video as an example of courage. A video appears to...
CNBC
Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine
Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
Russian Jets Just Keep Crashing
A MiG-31 fighter in the Primorye region is the latest Russian aircraft to go down.
Ukrainian special forces commander says Russia doesn't like waging war at night, so his troops need gear to fight in the dark
Russian forces don't like waging their war against Ukraine at night, said a Ukrainian commander. The commander said on a podcast that Ukrainian troops need gear to fight in the dark. "We should learn how to act at night more efficiently," said Brig. Gen. Viktor Khorenko. Russian President Vladimir Putin's...
U.S. Has These Options to Stop A Missile Coming from North Korea
On Friday, Japan warned that the U.S. is within the range of the intercontinental ballistic missiles launched by North Korea.
More than a dozen powerful explosions at a huge Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in south Ukraine, says IAEA
The International Atomic Energy Agency issued a warning about the new strikes at Zaporizhzhya, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.
We escaped war in Ukraine for Britain – but we’re moving back because of UK’s ‘terrible’ housing & cost of living crisis
A COUPLE who fled Ukraine for the UK are now moving back to the war-torn country because of “terrible” living conditions in Britain. Joe Place, a British 29-year-old PhD student, and his wife Irina, a 34-year-old Ukrainian, left their home in Kyiv in February to escape the conflict in the country.
straightarrownews.com
Russian mercenary fighting for Ukraine executed in video
Russia’s military and private mercenaries are known for their brutality. Over the weekend, the world got another example when a video titled “Hammer of Retribution” was posted recently to the Grey Zone Telegram channel. In the video, a man is seen with his head taped to what...
Business Insider
Ukraine's attack on one of Russia's most important bases shows Putin is losing his grip on the Black Sea
Ukraine appears to have launched an attack on Russian forces in Crimea using unmanned vehicles. The attack on Sevastopol, following other attacks nearby, show Russia's growing vulnerability there. Sevastopol is vital to Russian power-projection in the Black Sea, the Mediterranean, and beyond. Over the weekend Ukrainian forces appear to have...
Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation
XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
Russian judge who sentenced Brits to death in Ukraine in critical condition after being shot in ‘assassination attempt’
A RUSSIAN judge who sentenced Brits to death in Ukraine is said to be in a critical condition after being shot in an assassination attempt. Alexander Nikulin is "fighting for his life" after being shot in Vuhlehirsk, eastern Ukraine, according to Russia's news agency, Tass. Cops said the gunmen were...
American man, 23, dies in Ukraine after he snuck out of father’s Washington home to join war
Low-flying attack helicopter narrowly misses cars on Ukraine highway. Skylar James Gregg, a 23-year-old from Washington who left home in the spring to join the Ukranian war effort, has died. The Daily Beast reported on Friday that Gregg’ father and commander in Ukraine both confirmed the man’s death. The Ukranian...
France 24
'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey
May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
France 24
'Cannon fodder': Why elite Russian soldiers serving in Ukraine are angry
Soldiers from the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade, an elite corps of the Russian army, published an open letter on Sunday denouncing their superiors for using them as cannon fodder in Ukraine. The criticism dominated Russian media so much that it provoked a response – the first since the beginning of hostilities – from the ministry of defence.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Pentagon Claims Russian Military Has ‘Probably Lost Half of Their Main Battle Tanks’
Over eight months since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the US Department of Defense has released a statement, saying the Russian forces have not only lost tens of thousands of soldiers, but also half of their main battle tanks (MBT). In an ingenious move, the Ukrainian military has been using the abandoned and captured vehicles to aid in their own defensive measures.
Business Insider
Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days
Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 5 secondsVolume 90%. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two...
'The Blood Is Pouring & Pouring': Russian Marines Pen Letter BEGGING Vladimir Putin To Change Strategy In Ukraine
Troops of Russian marines have reportedly penned a letter to Vladimir Putin begging the Russian leader to rethink his strategy in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned. The startling development comes as upwards of 75,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have fallen since Putin first invaded Ukraine on February 24. Article continues...
Comments / 0