Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, Huazhu Group Is Up By 8%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Huazhu Group‘s pre-market value is already 8.01% up. Huazhu Group’s last close was $36.06, 25.53% below its 52-week high of $48.42. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Huazhu Group (HTHT) rising 1.21% to $36.06. NASDAQ dropped...
Aspen Group Already 18% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 18.14% down. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.38, 90.53% under its 52-week high of $4.00. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Aspen Group (ASPU) rising 3.05% to $0.38. NASDAQ rose...
Brandywine Realty Trust Already 4% Up, Almost One Hour Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Brandywine Realty Trust‘s pre-market value is already 4.92% up. Brandywine Realty Trust’s last close was $6.91, 53.56% under its 52-week high of $14.88. The last session, NYSE ended with Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) rising 1.92% to...
Canopy Growth Stock Jump Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Canopy Growth rising 9.03% to $4.29 on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ dropped 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
Zai Lab Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Zai Lab rising 13.4% to $38.21 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 4.41% to $11,468.00, after three successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a very up trend trading session today. Zai Lab’s...
Less Than Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Xenetic Biosciences Is Down By 12%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Xenetic Biosciences‘s pre-market value is already 12.94% down. Xenetic Biosciences’s last close was $0.43, 76.39% under its 52-week high of $1.80. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) falling 2.3% to $0.43. NASDAQ slid...
Bilibili Stock Was 16.13% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Bilibili jumping 16.13% to $19.76 on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Bilibili’s last close...
AGBA Acquisition Limited And Aeglea BioTherapeutics On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are AGBA Acquisition Limited, American Virtual Cloud Technologies , and Okta. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST)
Workday Stock Was Up By 16.29% On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Workday (WDAY) rising 16.29% to $166.65 on Wednesday while NASDAQ rose 4.41% to $11,468.00. Workday’s last close was $143.30, 50.02% under its 52-week high of $286.71. About Workday. Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally....
NYSE FANG Up By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.61% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,675.00. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.69% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,597.43 and 0.06% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,678.03.
Tornier N.V. And CrowdStrike Holdings On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Tornier N.V., Horizon Therapeutics, and Li Auto. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Tornier N.V....
Check-Cap Ltd. And Baudax Bio On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Check-Cap Ltd., Conformis, and Cemtrex. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEKZ) 0.05...
Momo Stock Up By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose by a staggering 16.73% in 5 sessions from $4.9 at 16.73, to $5.72 at 16:33 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Momo’s...
This AI Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Price Correctly For Southwestern Energy And Generac Holdlings
(VIANEWS) – The Innrs Artificial Intelligence algorithm has been making predictions about the next day stock price and guessing some of them correctly. We, at Via News, will follow this AI algorithm and publish the results every week day. Yesterday’s AI prediction for today would produce a ROI of...
Nikola Stock Up Momentum With A 9% Rise So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 9.49% to $2.57 at 14:28 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 2.36% to $11,242.81, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up until now, an all-around up trend exchanging session today.
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Up Momentum With A 11% Rise As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 11.76% to $0.48 at 15:11 EST on Wednesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.36% to $11,242.81, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, as yet, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
NYSE FANG Went Down By Over 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 11.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,649.41. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.05% up from its 52-week low and 0.12% down from its 52-week high.
Huazhu Group And Credit Suisse Group On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Huazhu Group, Wayfair, and Nautilus. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
Nautilus Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) jumped 9.78% to $1.62 at 13:37 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.1% to $15,764.56, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up to now, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
Heritage Global And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Heritage Global (HGBL), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Fluor Corporation (FLR) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
