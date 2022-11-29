ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, Huazhu Group Is Up By 8%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Huazhu Group‘s pre-market value is already 8.01% up. Huazhu Group’s last close was $36.06, 25.53% below its 52-week high of $48.42. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Huazhu Group (HTHT) rising 1.21% to $36.06. NASDAQ dropped...
Aspen Group Already 18% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 18.14% down. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.38, 90.53% under its 52-week high of $4.00. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Aspen Group (ASPU) rising 3.05% to $0.38. NASDAQ rose...
Canopy Growth Stock Jump Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Canopy Growth rising 9.03% to $4.29 on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ dropped 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
Zai Lab Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Zai Lab rising 13.4% to $38.21 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 4.41% to $11,468.00, after three successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a very up trend trading session today. Zai Lab’s...
Bilibili Stock Was 16.13% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Bilibili jumping 16.13% to $19.76 on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Bilibili’s last close...
Workday Stock Was Up By 16.29% On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Workday (WDAY) rising 16.29% to $166.65 on Wednesday while NASDAQ rose 4.41% to $11,468.00. Workday’s last close was $143.30, 50.02% under its 52-week high of $286.71. About Workday. Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally....
NYSE FANG Up By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.61% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,675.00. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.69% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,597.43 and 0.06% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,678.03.
Momo Stock Up By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose by a staggering 16.73% in 5 sessions from $4.9 at 16.73, to $5.72 at 16:33 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Momo’s...
Nikola Stock Up Momentum With A 9% Rise So Far On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 9.49% to $2.57 at 14:28 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 2.36% to $11,242.81, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up until now, an all-around up trend exchanging session today.
NYSE FANG Went Down By Over 11% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 11.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,649.41. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.05% up from its 52-week low and 0.12% down from its 52-week high.
Nautilus Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) jumped 9.78% to $1.62 at 13:37 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.1% to $15,764.56, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up to now, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
