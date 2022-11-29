ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lumber Futures Over 3% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 3.15% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, Lumber (LBS) is $421.30. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 99, 99.99% below its average volume of 22429763.41. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Platinum Futures Up By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.93% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,025.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 3799, 99.99% below its average volume of 12615285181.24. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
IBOVESPA Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.35% for the last 5 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $112,486.01. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.07% up from its 52-week low and 7.52% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.924% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.9241% for the last session’s close. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.49. As eurozone inflation takes center stage, Eur/jpy sees gains exceeding 143.50. In the Asian session, the EUR/JPY currency pair extended its recovery beyond...
Palladium Futures Drops By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.44% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:06 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,863.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 42, 99.99% below its average volume of 5862051331.74. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NYSE Composite Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,501.78. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.03% up from its 52-week low and 7.32% down from its 52-week high.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,415.30. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.52% up from its 52-week low and 11.48% down from its 52-week high.
CBOE Rises By 3% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.2% for the last session’s close. At 13:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, CBOE (VIX) is $22.59. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.48% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.83 and 0.09% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.57.
NYSE FANG Down Momentum With A 13% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 13.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,581.98. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.82% up from its 52-week low and 0.65% down from its 52-week high.
NASDAQ Composite Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 3.21% for the last session’s close. At 15:09 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,336.68. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 3632621000, 39.99% below its average volume of 6053903126.31. NASDAQ Composite Range. About...
Riot Blockchain Stock Is 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) slid by a staggering 27.12% in 21 sessions from $5.8 at 2022-11-04, to $4.23 at 14:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.47% to $10,997.77, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
COLORADO STATE
Gap Stock Up By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) jumped by a staggering 28.75% in 21 sessions from $11.27 to $14.51 at 16:08 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 1.42% to $15,653.35, following the last session’s upward trend. Gap’s last close was $14.60,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bionano Genomics Stock Over 27% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) dropped by a staggering 27.6% in 10 sessions from $2.79 at 2022-11-14, to $2.02 at 11:42 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.4% to $11,005.08, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.41% to $15,433.46, following the last session’s upward trend.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Over 27% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell by a staggering 27.33% in 10 sessions from $1.72 at 2022-11-14, to $1.25 at 19:38 EST on Tuesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.59% to $10,983.78, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Is Silver a good buy in December 2022?

Silver price has advanced from $19.10 to $22.24 since the beginning of November 2022, and the current price stands at $21.62. Inflation has begun giving signals of easing in the United States, and because of this, investors hope that the Federal Reserve could hint at slowing the pace of interest rate increases.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.66% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,346.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Investing in the Australian share market index has been...

