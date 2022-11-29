Read full article on original website
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Stocks will see 'fireworks' in the last 5 weeks of the year as cooler November inflation to be another game changer, Fundstrat says
Stocks could see "fireworks" through year-end on cooling November inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Lee said inflation pressures are in the rearview, with November CPI set to be a game changer. He predicted the S&P 500 to reach as high as 4,500 by year-end, around 10% higher from current levels.
The Fed will slash rates by 200 basis points by mid-2024 after staying hawkish in the short term, Deutsche Bank says
The Fed will cut interest rates by 200 basis points by the middle of 2024, according to Deutsche Bank. But analysts expects the central bank to remain hawkish in the near-term. Deutsche Bank increased its view on the terminal rate and now sees it hitting 5.1% in May. The Federal...
NYSE FANG Down Momentum With A 13% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 13.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,581.98. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.82% up from its 52-week low and 0.65% down from its 52-week high.
NYSE Composite Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,501.78. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.03% up from its 52-week low and 7.32% down from its 52-week high.
GBP/EUR Up Momentum: 0.99% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.99% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:13 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.112% up from its 52-week low and 4.972% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.924% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.9241% for the last session’s close. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.49. As eurozone inflation takes center stage, Eur/jpy sees gains exceeding 143.50. In the Asian session, the EUR/JPY currency pair extended its recovery beyond...
Gap Stock Up By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) jumped by a staggering 28.75% in 21 sessions from $11.27 to $14.51 at 16:08 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 1.42% to $15,653.35, following the last session’s upward trend. Gap’s last close was $14.60,...
Copper Futures Over 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.3% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:50 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Copper (HG) is $3.72. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 26483, 99.99% below its average volume of 16162538420. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Palladium Futures Is 3% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.9% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,873.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1720, 99.99% below its average volume of 5813200907.74. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Is 9% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 9.02% for the last session’s close. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, CBOE (VIX) is $22.35. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.23% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.65 and 0.67% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.50.
Riot Blockchain Stock Is 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) slid by a staggering 27.12% in 21 sessions from $5.8 at 2022-11-04, to $4.23 at 14:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.47% to $10,997.77, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,415.30. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.52% up from its 52-week low and 11.48% down from its 52-week high.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.66% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,346.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Investing in the Australian share market index has been...
NASDAQ Composite Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 3.21% for the last session’s close. At 15:09 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,336.68. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 3632621000, 39.99% below its average volume of 6053903126.31. NASDAQ Composite Range. About...
Huazhu Group Stock Up Momentum With A 29% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) jumped by a staggering 29.25% in 21 sessions from $27.9 at 2022-10-28, to $36.06 at 19:25 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.59% to $10,983.78, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Burlington Stores Stock Went Up By Over 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) rose by a staggering 27.43% in 21 sessions from $151.06 at 2022-11-11, to $192.49 at 16:25 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 0.36% to $15,425.02, following the last session’s downward trend.
