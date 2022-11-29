ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
via.news

NYSE FANG Down Momentum With A 13% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 13.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,581.98. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.82% up from its 52-week low and 0.65% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

NYSE Composite Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,501.78. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.03% up from its 52-week low and 7.32% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

GBP/EUR Up Momentum: 0.99% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.99% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:13 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.112% up from its 52-week low and 4.972% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news

EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.924% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.9241% for the last session’s close. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.49. As eurozone inflation takes center stage, Eur/jpy sees gains exceeding 143.50. In the Asian session, the EUR/JPY currency pair extended its recovery beyond...
via.news

Gap Stock Up By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) jumped by a staggering 28.75% in 21 sessions from $11.27 to $14.51 at 16:08 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 1.42% to $15,653.35, following the last session’s upward trend. Gap’s last close was $14.60,...
via.news

Copper Futures Over 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.3% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:50 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Copper (HG) is $3.72. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 26483, 99.99% below its average volume of 16162538420. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Palladium Futures Is 3% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.9% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,873.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1720, 99.99% below its average volume of 5813200907.74. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

CBOE Is 9% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 9.02% for the last session’s close. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, CBOE (VIX) is $22.35. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.23% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.65 and 0.67% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.50.
via.news

Riot Blockchain Stock Is 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) slid by a staggering 27.12% in 21 sessions from $5.8 at 2022-11-04, to $4.23 at 14:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.47% to $10,997.77, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,415.30. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.52% up from its 52-week low and 11.48% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.66% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,346.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Investing in the Australian share market index has been...
via.news

NASDAQ Composite Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 3.21% for the last session’s close. At 15:09 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,336.68. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 3632621000, 39.99% below its average volume of 6053903126.31. NASDAQ Composite Range. About...
via.news

Huazhu Group Stock Up Momentum With A 29% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) jumped by a staggering 29.25% in 21 sessions from $27.9 at 2022-10-28, to $36.06 at 19:25 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.59% to $10,983.78, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news

Burlington Stores Stock Went Up By Over 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) rose by a staggering 27.43% in 21 sessions from $151.06 at 2022-11-11, to $192.49 at 16:25 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 0.36% to $15,425.02, following the last session’s downward trend.

