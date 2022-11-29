Read full article on original website
Palladium Futures Is 3% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.9% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,873.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1720, 99.99% below its average volume of 5813200907.74. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NYSE Composite Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,501.78. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.03% up from its 52-week low and 7.32% down from its 52-week high.
NYSE FANG Is 7% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 7.2% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Friday, 2 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,891.38. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.16% up from its 52-week low and 0.52% down from its 52-week high.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 5.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 1 December, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,359.89. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 58725118, 83.43% below its average volume of...
Social Security update: First of two SSI checks in December totaling $1,755 to arrive in one day
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are one day away from the first of two payments to be distributed in December because of a scheduling quirk, with the checks being worth a combined total of $1,755.
While the FTX Co-Founder Claims He ‘Wasn’t Running Alameda,’ SBF Is Asked Why He Threw Caroline Ellison ‘Under the Bus’ – Bitcoin News
While the former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has done numerous interviews, during these discussions he’s explained on numerous occasions that as far as Alameda Research is concerned, he “wasn’t running Alameda.” SBF wasn’t the CEO of the trading firm Alameda Research as the job was handled by Caroline Ellison, a former Jane Street trader and Stanford graduate. Ellison has been super silent since FTX’s collapse and there’s been speculation that she fled Hong Kong to reside in Dubai.
HANG SENG INDEX Up By 23% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 23.15% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,033.50. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 30.39% up from its 52-week low and 24.02% down from its 52-week high.
NASDAQ Composite Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 3.21% for the last session’s close. At 15:09 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,336.68. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 3632621000, 39.99% below its average volume of 6053903126.31. NASDAQ Composite Range. About...
Nautilus Stock Is 18% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) rose by a staggering 18.44% in 5 sessions from $1.41 to $1.67 at 15:51 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.07% to $15,749.51, following the last session’s downward trend. Nautilus’s last close...
EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.924% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.9241% for the last session’s close. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.49. As eurozone inflation takes center stage, Eur/jpy sees gains exceeding 143.50. In the Asian session, the EUR/JPY currency pair extended its recovery beyond...
CBOE Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.8% for the last session’s close. At 15:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, CBOE (VIX) is $20.62. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.54% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.83 and 8.64% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.57.
GBP/EUR Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.59% for the last 10 sessions. At 18:15 EST on Thursday, 1 December, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.685% up from its 52-week low and 4.463% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Up Momentum With A 11% Rise As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 11.76% to $0.48 at 15:11 EST on Wednesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.36% to $11,242.81, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, as yet, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
Copper Futures Over 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.3% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:50 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Copper (HG) is $3.72. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 26483, 99.99% below its average volume of 16162538420. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NASDAQ 100 Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 2.52% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,793.00. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 586199310, 81.19% below its average volume of 3117940066.27. NASDAQ 100 Range. Concerning...
EUR/JPY Falls Below 143.80 Due To Eurozone Inflation Slowdown And Hawkish ECB Betting: (EURJPY) Falls By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – The EUR/JPY pair is struggling to cross the immediate hurdle of 143.80 in the early Asian session. The cross is displaying a sideways auction profile in a 143.50-143.80 range after a perpendicular decline on Wednesday. A sheer fall in the cross was backed by a decline in the headline Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) and an increment in the German Unemployment Rate.
Lumber Futures Down Momentum With A 15% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 15.62% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:53 EST on Thursday, 1 December, Lumber (LBS) is $430.00. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 150, 99.99% below its average volume of 22189103.12. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
In The Face Of Modest USD Weakness, GBP/USD Retakes 1.2000 Mark And Refreshes Its Daily High: (GBPUSD) 0.874% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – On Tuesday, the GBP/USD pairing attracts some buyers and keeps its bid tone throughout the European session. The GBP/USD pair currently sits near its daily peak. Bulls are now trying to continue the momentum above the psychological 1.2000 mark. FXStreet reports that the US Dollar edged lower...
CBOE Slides By 21% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 21.85% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Friday, 2 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.21. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 23.68% up from its 52-week low and 48.1% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
Nikola Stock Up Momentum With A 10.21% Rise On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Nikola jumping 10.21% to $2.59 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 4.41% to $11,468.00, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a very up trend exchanging session today. Nikola’s last close...
