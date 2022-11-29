Read full article on original website
CBOE Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.8% for the last session’s close. At 15:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, CBOE (VIX) is $20.62. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.54% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.83 and 8.64% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.57.
NASDAQ 100 Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 2.52% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,793.00. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 586199310, 81.19% below its average volume of 3117940066.27. NASDAQ 100 Range. Concerning...
NYSE FANG Up By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.61% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,675.00. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.69% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,597.43 and 0.06% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,678.03.
Social Security update: First of two SSI checks in December totaling $1,755 to arrive in one day
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are one day away from the first of two payments to be distributed in December because of a scheduling quirk, with the checks being worth a combined total of $1,755.
NYSE FANG Is 7% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 7.2% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Friday, 2 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,891.38. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.16% up from its 52-week low and 0.52% down from its 52-week high.
GBP/EUR Up By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.04% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:16 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.158% up from its 52-week low and 4.931% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.924% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.9241% for the last session’s close. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.49. As eurozone inflation takes center stage, Eur/jpy sees gains exceeding 143.50. In the Asian session, the EUR/JPY currency pair extended its recovery beyond...
NASDAQ Composite Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 3.21% for the last session’s close. At 15:09 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,336.68. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 3632621000, 39.99% below its average volume of 6053903126.31. NASDAQ Composite Range. About...
Platinum Futures Up By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.93% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,025.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 3799, 99.99% below its average volume of 12615285181.24. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NYSE Composite Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,501.78. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.03% up from its 52-week low and 7.32% down from its 52-week high.
Palladium Futures Is 3% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.9% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,873.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1720, 99.99% below its average volume of 5813200907.74. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/EUR Went Down By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 6.25% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:22 EST on Friday, 2 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.092% up from its 52-week low and 9.454% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.66% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,346.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Investing in the Australian share market index has been...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 5.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 1 December, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,359.89. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 58725118, 83.43% below its average volume of...
Less Than Six Hours Before The NYSE Open, Wayfair Is Up By 7%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and Wayfair‘s pre-market value is already 7.36% up. Wayfair’s last close was $31.67, 89.37% below its 52-week high of $298.00. The last session, NYSE ended with Wayfair (W) dropping 1.86% to $31.67. NYSE rose 0.41% to $15,433.46,...
USD/JPY Remains Above The Mid-138.00s. However, USD Is Still Softer: (USDJPY) Is 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY fails to capitalise on the modest intraday rise on Wednesday. It faces rejection at 139.00. The spot prices fell to an all-time low in the European early session but managed to rebound above the mid-138.00s within the hour. FXStreet reports that the US Dollar is still...
Tilray Stock Up By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose by a staggering 19.09% in 5 sessions from $3.72 at 19.09, to $4.43 at 14:57 EST on Friday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.85% to $11,384.33, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Fanhua And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Fanhua (FANH), Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU), Baxter International (BAX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Less Than Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Xenetic Biosciences Is Down By 12%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Xenetic Biosciences‘s pre-market value is already 12.94% down. Xenetic Biosciences’s last close was $0.43, 76.39% under its 52-week high of $1.80. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) falling 2.3% to $0.43. NASDAQ slid...
Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, Nautilus Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Nautilus‘s pre-market value is already 4.9% up. Nautilus’s last close was $1.43, 81.11% below its 52-week high of $7.57. The last session, NYSE finished with Nautilus (NLS) rising 1.42% to $1.43. NYSE jumped 0.41% to $15,433.46,...
