via.news

NYSE Composite Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,501.78. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.03% up from its 52-week low and 7.32% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Palladium Futures Is 3% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.9% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,873.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1720, 99.99% below its average volume of 5813200907.74. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

NYSE FANG Is 7% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 7.2% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Friday, 2 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,891.38. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.16% up from its 52-week low and 0.52% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 2.52% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,793.00. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 586199310, 81.19% below its average volume of 3117940066.27. NASDAQ 100 Range. Concerning...
via.news

GBP/EUR Up Momentum: 0.99% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.99% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:13 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.112% up from its 52-week low and 4.972% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news

Copper Futures Over 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.3% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:50 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Copper (HG) is $3.72. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 26483, 99.99% below its average volume of 16162538420. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

NYSE FANG Up By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.61% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,675.00. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.69% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,597.43 and 0.06% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,678.03.
via.news

Dow Jones Industrial Average Up Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 5.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 1 December, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,359.89. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 58725118, 83.43% below its average volume of...
via.news

Momo Stock Up By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose by a staggering 16.73% in 5 sessions from $4.9 at 16.73, to $5.72 at 16:33 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Momo’s...
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.66% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,346.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Investing in the Australian share market index has been...
via.news

CBOE Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.8% for the last session’s close. At 15:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, CBOE (VIX) is $20.62. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.54% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.83 and 8.64% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.57.
via.news

CBOE Rises By 3% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.2% for the last session’s close. At 13:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, CBOE (VIX) is $22.59. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.48% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.83 and 0.09% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.57.
via.news

CBOE Slides By 21% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 21.85% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Friday, 2 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.21. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 23.68% up from its 52-week low and 48.1% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news

BlackRock Science And Technology Trust Stock Falls By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 23:12 EST on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 2.25% to $15,780.02, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Nikola Stock Up Momentum With A 10.21% Rise On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Nikola jumping 10.21% to $2.59 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 4.41% to $11,468.00, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a very up trend exchanging session today. Nikola’s last close...
