ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Chesterfield Police say 52-year-old killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash wasn’t wearing a seatbelt

By Kassidy Hammond, Ben Parsons
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 52-year-old man killed after a car crashed into a tree on Midlothian Turnpike near Arboretum Place was not wearing his seatbelt, police say.

Officers say that shortly after midnight the driver of a Toyota Camry, identified as Gilbert M. Allen, of North Chesterfield, was heading west when he crossed into the median and hit a tree Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The car then crossed into the eastbound side of Midlothian Turnpike and stopped. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chesterfield Police say Allen was speeding and not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05DWL4_0jQuhPog00

All eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike at Arboretum Place were closed until around 6 a.m. while police combed through the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico woman dies in crash on Cedar Fork Road

A 59-year-old Henrico woman died when the car she was driving ran off the road and crashed in Eastern Henrico Nov. 30. The crash happened shortly before 3:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Marie Antoinette Woodfolk ran off the road while traveling northbound on Cedar Fork Road near Creighton Road. A witness saw the vehicle strike several trees, according to Henrico Police.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Injuries reported in Henrico crash; Dumbarton Road reopens

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash in Henrico County closed Dumbarton Road at Hermitage Road in both directions on Wednesday morning. First responders say that injuries were reported in the crash, which was near the intersection of Westlake Avenue and Dumbarton Road around 10:20 a.m. There’s currently no information...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

63K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy