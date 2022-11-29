Chesterfield Police say 52-year-old killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash wasn’t wearing a seatbelt

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 52-year-old man killed after a car crashed into a tree on Midlothian Turnpike near Arboretum Place was not wearing his seatbelt, police say.

Officers say that shortly after midnight the driver of a Toyota Camry, identified as Gilbert M. Allen, of North Chesterfield, was heading west when he crossed into the median and hit a tree Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The car then crossed into the eastbound side of Midlothian Turnpike and stopped. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chesterfield Police say Allen was speeding and not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

All eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike at Arboretum Place were closed until around 6 a.m. while police combed through the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.