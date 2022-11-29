Read full article on original website
Photos: Take A Look At The Beautiful Lights Of Wolflin Square
When it comes to this time of year, a big sign that the holiday season is upon us is the lights that adorn many of our favorite local spots. The Botanical Gardens are one location. Recently, someone recommended I take a look at the lights in Wolfin Square. They were...
Another Business on Canyon’s Square Saying Good-bye
It seems like this time of year we start hearing about businesses closing. The end of the year seems to bring them out. This is the second business in a couple of days to hear they are closing in Canyon. The Square is going to lose yet another business in...
Popular Amarillo Bakery Going Out Of Business
One of the great things about Amarillo is we have a lot of places to get bakery goods. However, there is one particular bakery in Amarillo that takes us overseas to the home of one of the world's most famous landmarks and that is France. Franks Bakery is. The only...
Here’s When Santa Will Be In Amarillo For Breakfast
It's a magical time of year. The weather has turned colder, snow starts to pop up in the forecast, lights are shining bright all over the city, and the excitement of opening presents is building. Then there's the anticipation of that magical man who slides down the chimney with his...
Make This a Magical Season for Your Furry Friends in Amarillo
Your kiddos may be asking for a pet for Christmas. A family needs a dog or cat to make part of the family. That is what the holidays are about. Family and having it grow with love. That is what a pet will do for your family. They bring lots of love.
Big Texan Steakhouse a Sight to See During the Holidays
The Big Texan Steakhouse is one of the biggest tourist stops in Amarillo. As you may be aware it is home to the 72oz Steak Challenge. This is one giant piece of meat with all the fixings. Thousands of people from all over the world stop in Amarillo each year to have a nice meal at the Big Texan.
A New Kind of Donut is Making Its Way Into Amarillo
I love the creativity when a chef or a baker gets into a mode and creates something unique. Amarillo doesn't see a lot of unique foods in the area, but when we finally do get something cool, we embrace the newness and the coolness. Get ready Amarillo to embrace the...
Amarillo Why is Everyone Sick All at One Time?
It's November. People are in the holiday spirit. Or are they? Well, we want to be but I think everyone has been sick. I mean I feel the past couple of weeks things have been super crazy. There Never Seems to be a Good Time to Get Sick. I have...
Too Much Caffeine? Nah! Amarillo Gets New Coffee Shop
There's no such thing as too much coffee, right? Getting a coffee has become a very convenient thing and it is about to get more convenient. Amarillo has over 20 coffee shops. That doesn't include the hidden coffee shops that are located in businesses and churches. That's just the 20 shops I can see on a Google map.
Day One: Live Updates From Help 4 The Holidays
It's officially here, one of the biggest things we've ever embarked upon. A task that will help so many in Amarillo this holiday season. Help 4 The Holidays kicked off today...and let's just say so far, it's been quite the adventure as we get things underway. We got things going...
After Nearly Fifty Years Canyon Business Will Be Closing Doors
This is the case of Johnston's Hardware in Canyon. They have been in Canyon for nearly fifty years. They have been there helping a lot of families get the stuff they need to fix up their first home. They have been there when new fences are being put up in the Canyon area.
Caffeine Or Alcohol? It’s All We Seem To Drink In Texas.
It's almost a running joke these days in Amarillo. You know, the number of coffee shops there are. They seem to constantly pop up, and every single one of them has a tendency to do very well. Have you ever noticed how many liquor stores there are as well? We...
The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock
It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
Watch the Lights Sparkle at WT’s Festival of Lights
Another time-honored tradition you don't want to miss is WTAMU's Festival of Lights. The holidays at WTAMU will be an office on Thursday, December 1st at the university lights up. Over 80,000 lights will twinkle all over the WTAMU campus. The official lighting of WT's Christmas lights and the winter...
Amarillo is Getting a New Restaurant on South Soncy
It's only a matter of time until Amarillo and Canyon merge into the glorious Microplex of Amaranyon. In other words, the city is growing, and it isn't going to stop any time soon. Think about it, just a decade ago South Soncy was farmland as far as the eye could...
Amarillo’s Panera Bread Is Finally Open, The Chaos Is Real
Panera Bread. Oh, Panera Bread. Wherefore art thou, Panera Bread?. Thy bread bowls took too damn long to get here. But seriously. I knew it had been quite some time ago when the announcement was made that we were finally getting a Panera Bread of our own here in Amarillo. But my eyebrows still jumped when I dug up the date of December 2020. Nearly two years ago.
Canyon’s Christmas is Going Out With a Bang
Canyon really knows how to put on an event. They are a small town with a great attitude for getting things done. They have one of the biggest celebrations on the 4th of July. Heck everyone from Amarillo travels down to Canyon because we sure can't put on as great of a show.
Have You Ever Seen A Hearse Go By? What Do You Do in Texas?
So the old song goes "Have you ever seen a hearse go by and know someday that you're gonna die?" Well yes, that is one of the things we are guaranteed. You know good old death and taxes. Neither one of them is much fun but they both will and...
With All The “Sick” Going Around, Here Are 3 Tips To Stay Healthy
Over the Thanksgiving holiday, I had several friends tell me a very similar story. They spent most of the holiday sick. While one or two them I'll personally chalk up to shoddy cooking, the others had the flu, stomach bug, and some even tested positive for Covid-19 (yeah...it's still a thing).
Why Is There A Huge Chunk Of Palo Duro Canyon Closed Off?
Palo Duro Canyon is a special place to many of us. My children and I have made spending time in the canyon something we look forward to in the spring and early summer. I was surprised to find out there might be a lot more of the canyon that we're not being allowed to explore.
