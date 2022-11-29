ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Popular Amarillo Bakery Going Out Of Business

One of the great things about Amarillo is we have a lot of places to get bakery goods. However, there is one particular bakery in Amarillo that takes us overseas to the home of one of the world's most famous landmarks and that is France. Franks Bakery is. The only...
AMARILLO, TX
Here’s When Santa Will Be In Amarillo For Breakfast

It's a magical time of year. The weather has turned colder, snow starts to pop up in the forecast, lights are shining bright all over the city, and the excitement of opening presents is building. Then there's the anticipation of that magical man who slides down the chimney with his...
AMARILLO, TX
Big Texan Steakhouse a Sight to See During the Holidays

The Big Texan Steakhouse is one of the biggest tourist stops in Amarillo. As you may be aware it is home to the 72oz Steak Challenge. This is one giant piece of meat with all the fixings. Thousands of people from all over the world stop in Amarillo each year to have a nice meal at the Big Texan.
AMARILLO, TX
Too Much Caffeine? Nah! Amarillo Gets New Coffee Shop

There's no such thing as too much coffee, right? Getting a coffee has become a very convenient thing and it is about to get more convenient. Amarillo has over 20 coffee shops. That doesn't include the hidden coffee shops that are located in businesses and churches. That's just the 20 shops I can see on a Google map.
AMARILLO, TX
Day One: Live Updates From Help 4 The Holidays

It's officially here, one of the biggest things we've ever embarked upon. A task that will help so many in Amarillo this holiday season. Help 4 The Holidays kicked off today...and let's just say so far, it's been quite the adventure as we get things underway. We got things going...
AMARILLO, TX
The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock

It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
LUBBOCK, TX
Watch the Lights Sparkle at WT’s Festival of Lights

Another time-honored tradition you don't want to miss is WTAMU's Festival of Lights. The holidays at WTAMU will be an office on Thursday, December 1st at the university lights up. Over 80,000 lights will twinkle all over the WTAMU campus. The official lighting of WT's Christmas lights and the winter...
CANYON, TX
Amarillo’s Panera Bread Is Finally Open, The Chaos Is Real

Panera Bread. Oh, Panera Bread. Wherefore art thou, Panera Bread?. Thy bread bowls took too damn long to get here. But seriously. I knew it had been quite some time ago when the announcement was made that we were finally getting a Panera Bread of our own here in Amarillo. But my eyebrows still jumped when I dug up the date of December 2020. Nearly two years ago.
AMARILLO, TX
Canyon’s Christmas is Going Out With a Bang

Canyon really knows how to put on an event. They are a small town with a great attitude for getting things done. They have one of the biggest celebrations on the 4th of July. Heck everyone from Amarillo travels down to Canyon because we sure can't put on as great of a show.
CANYON, TX
Amarillo, TX
