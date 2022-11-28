Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute Fire Department names new Fire Chief following nationwide search
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Town of Grand Chute Police and Fire Commission (PFC) named the new Fire Chief for the Grand Chute Fire Department on Wednesday. Following a nationwide search, the Commission unanimously selected Chief Steven Denzien as the next Fire Chief of Grand Chute. Chief Denzien...
seehafernews.com
Man and Dog Found Dead Following Fire in Grand Chute
A man and his dog were found dead following a duplex fire in Grand Chute. Crews were sent to the duplex in the 600 block of South Olson Avenue just before 8:00 Sunday evening on a report of smoke emitting from a home. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the...
wearegreenbay.com
55-year-old man and a dog found dead in Grand Chute duplex fire
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – On Sunday evening, fire officials found a 55-year-old man and a dog dead inside a duplex on fire in Grand Chute. According to the Grand Chute Fire Department, on November 27 around 7:50 p.m., crews were sent to the 600 block of South Olson Avenue for a reported fire. When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke and fire inside one side of a duplex.
UPDATE: 1 dead in fiery semi crash on I-39 near Wausau
One person died in an early morning crash Tuesday on the interstate south of Wausau, police said. Crews were paged at 1:24 a.m. Nov. 29 to a crash in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north of Hwy. 153. Initial reports stated a vehicle crashed into a semi and was on fire.
Vehicle crashes into semi on I-39 near Wausau
A portion of I-39 south of Wausau was closed for more than five hours early Tuesday after a vehicle struck a semi in a fiery crash, according to preliminary emergency scanner reports. The crash was reported at about 1:23 a.m. Nov. 29 in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north...
WSAW
Portion of Highway 29 near Edgar reopens following semi crash
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The eastbound lanes on Wisconsin Highway 29 that were blocked off due to a jackknifed semi truck have been cleared by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened Tuesday night on Wisconsin Highway 29 at Fairview Drive just west of the village of Edgar.
WSAW
Woman struck by vehicle in Weston
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metropolitan Police Department responded to a 911 call around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday evening for a woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. The woman was walking at the intersection of Alderson Street and Sternberg Avenue when a vehicle traveling southbound on...
wtaq.com
Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash on I-41 southbound in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided an update on the crash that closed all southbound lanes on I-41 in Appleton. According to WisDOT, all lanes have now reopened. The incident took just over an hour to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on...
onfocus.news
Christmas in the Barn Returns to Memory Lane Farm
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Memory Lane Farm’s Bethlehem experience returns this weekend. The local farm-based non profit is opening the barnyard to the community for a unique Christmas experience while collecting gloves and hygiene products for local schools. This is the non-profits second year hosting Christmas in the...
WSAW
Name of victim in Marathon County fatal pedestrian crash released
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old woman who was struck and killed while walking on a rural highway Monday evening has been identified as Joy Moravec. Investigators said the Marshfield woman was walking on County Road J near Country Road Z when she was hit by a car. Moravec died of her injuries.
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
WBAY Green Bay
Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County
TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am. Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
94.3 Jack FM
Appleton Contractor Faces Fines After History of Unsafe Working Conditions
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Appleton contractor with a long history of exposing employees to dangerous fall hazards is facing additional penalties and fines, OSHA inspectors say. Hector Able Hernandez, the operator of Town City Construction, now faces $349 thousand in fines after inspectors observed roofing workers at heights...
seehafernews.com
Green Alert Issued for Madison Area Veteran with Relatives in Waupaca County
A Green Alert has been issued for a Madison area Veteran. 43-year-old Michael Segich was last seen by his mother at around 10:00 Monday evening and has not been heard from since. Authorities have noted concerns for his well-being. Segich stands 6’ 5” tall and weighs 275 pounds.
wearegreenbay.com
Stolen car chase ends in Fond du Lac, two suspects arrested after jumping in the river to escape
(WFRV) – A car chase that started in Winnebago County ended in Fond du Lac, as two suspects were taken into custody following an escape attempt that included jumping into the Fond du lac River. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 29 around 10:15 p.m.,...
UPDATE: Names, details released in Portage Co. fatal shooting
Police have identified the victim in an apparent weekend homicide as 92-year-old Clarence H. Banks, a guest at the Amherst home in which he was fatally shot. The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10263 Yellow Brick Road. Deputies responded and discovered Banks dead inside. A 78-year-old man who lived at the home, Miles W. Bradley, is being held on a preliminary charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
Fond du Lac budget includes changes to Lakeside Park
Fond du Lac's budget includes changes to Lakeside Park, such as renovation to the lighthouse peninsula and a bridge connecting Lakeside Park to West Lakeside Park.
stevenspoint.news
One dead in Portage County shooting
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man is dead following a shooting in Portage County. In the early hours of Nov. 27, the Portage County Sheriff’s office was called to a residence in the town of Amherst. “Upon arrival of responding deputies a 92-year-old male was located deceased inside the...
spmetrowire.com
Police: Woman arrested after smashing drive-thru window
A Plover woman is facing charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property after being arrested on Nov. 28.
Comments / 0