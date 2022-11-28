ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almond, WI

seehafernews.com

Man and Dog Found Dead Following Fire in Grand Chute

A man and his dog were found dead following a duplex fire in Grand Chute. Crews were sent to the duplex in the 600 block of South Olson Avenue just before 8:00 Sunday evening on a report of smoke emitting from a home. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

55-year-old man and a dog found dead in Grand Chute duplex fire

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – On Sunday evening, fire officials found a 55-year-old man and a dog dead inside a duplex on fire in Grand Chute. According to the Grand Chute Fire Department, on November 27 around 7:50 p.m., crews were sent to the 600 block of South Olson Avenue for a reported fire. When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke and fire inside one side of a duplex.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: 1 dead in fiery semi crash on I-39 near Wausau

One person died in an early morning crash Tuesday on the interstate south of Wausau, police said. Crews were paged at 1:24 a.m. Nov. 29 to a crash in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north of Hwy. 153. Initial reports stated a vehicle crashed into a semi and was on fire.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Vehicle crashes into semi on I-39 near Wausau

A portion of I-39 south of Wausau was closed for more than five hours early Tuesday after a vehicle struck a semi in a fiery crash, according to preliminary emergency scanner reports. The crash was reported at about 1:23 a.m. Nov. 29 in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Portion of Highway 29 near Edgar reopens following semi crash

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The eastbound lanes on Wisconsin Highway 29 that were blocked off due to a jackknifed semi truck have been cleared by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened Tuesday night on Wisconsin Highway 29 at Fairview Drive just west of the village of Edgar.
EDGAR, WI
WSAW

Woman struck by vehicle in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metropolitan Police Department responded to a 911 call around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday evening for a woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. The woman was walking at the intersection of Alderson Street and Sternberg Avenue when a vehicle traveling southbound on...
WESTON, WI
wtaq.com

Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
FOND DU LAC, WI
onfocus.news

Christmas in the Barn Returns to Memory Lane Farm

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Memory Lane Farm’s Bethlehem experience returns this weekend. The local farm-based non profit is opening the barnyard to the community for a unique Christmas experience while collecting gloves and hygiene products for local schools. This is the non-profits second year hosting Christmas in the...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County

TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am. Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Appleton Contractor Faces Fines After History of Unsafe Working Conditions

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Appleton contractor with a long history of exposing employees to dangerous fall hazards is facing additional penalties and fines, OSHA inspectors say. Hector Able Hernandez, the operator of Town City Construction, now faces $349 thousand in fines after inspectors observed roofing workers at heights...
APPLETON, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Names, details released in Portage Co. fatal shooting

Police have identified the victim in an apparent weekend homicide as 92-year-old Clarence H. Banks, a guest at the Amherst home in which he was fatally shot. The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10263 Yellow Brick Road. Deputies responded and discovered Banks dead inside. A 78-year-old man who lived at the home, Miles W. Bradley, is being held on a preliminary charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
AMHERST, WI
stevenspoint.news

One dead in Portage County shooting

PORTAGE COUNTY – One man is dead following a shooting in Portage County. In the early hours of Nov. 27, the Portage County Sheriff’s office was called to a residence in the town of Amherst. “Upon arrival of responding deputies a 92-year-old male was located deceased inside the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

