Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
Alert Day: Lake-effect snow and wind Thursday
Morning: Windy. Lake effect snow, heaviest north of the Mohawk Valley. Low 30s. Afternoon: Windy. Lake effect snow, heaviest north of the Mohawk Valley. High 36. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Winds slowly diminishing. Low 23. Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 45. Low 34. *A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day continues into the afternoon...
WKTV
Nearly 6,000 without power as strong winds blow through Mohawk Valley
Nearly 6,000 people are without power in Herkimer and Oneida counties due to strong winds across the region Wednesday afternoon. In Herkimer County, the power went out for more than 3,000 National Grid customers in the Ohio, Cold Brook, Poland, Norway, Newport and Middleville areas around 3 p.m. More than...
WKTV
Nearly 50 Mississippi homes damaged, at least 8 tornadoes confirmed during Tuesday's storms
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Mississippi (WAPT) -- Early estimates from the National Weather Service confirmed at least eight tornadoes touched down in Mississippi during Tuesday's storm outbreak. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said two injuries were reported in Pike County and so far, there have been reports of damage to 47...
WKTV
Have some holiday fun at Utica Zoo's 'Bright Nights' this weekend
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Zoo will be hosting its 'Bright Nights' this weekend, held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19. The event will have many fun activities for the entire family to enjoy, including holiday music, crafts and a scavenger hunt. Santa Claus will also make an appearance and a reading of a classic Christmas book will begin at 6 p.m. every night. There will also be food trucks complete with hot drinks, & lots of holiday lighting.
WKTV
'Stuff the Bus' is making two stops on Saturday in New Hartford and Dolgeville
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- There will be two Stuff the Bus stops on Saturday in New Hartford and Dolgeville. The bus will stop at the New Hartford Walmart from 12-4 p.m. and at Zipp Hardware in Dolgeville from 12-2 p.m. Stop by one of these locations and donate a new,...
WKTV
Temporary parking ban on Whitesboro Street near Nexus Center
UTICA, N.Y. -- Starting Friday, the Utica Police Department has enacted a temporary, No Parking Ban on the north side of Whitesboro Street, to increase pedestrian safety. Specifically, the ban will run on Whitesboro Street from Washington Street to Auditorium Drive and on the east side of Broadway from Whitesboro Street to Auditorium Drive, in an effort to keep pedestrians around the Adirondack Bank Center and Nexus Center safe.
WKTV
$3 million for flood mitigation in Whitestown
Whitestown is moving forward with its flood mitigation plans. Whitestown moving forward with next flood mitigation project. Whitestown is halfway to the flood mitigation goals set back in 2016.
WKTV
Nexus Center officially opens in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Nexus Center in downtown Utica officially opened its doors to the public on Dec. 1, 2022. The Nexus Center is inter-connected with the Adirondack Bank Center with hopes of easy access to either facility for athletes, media members and others. It is already booked through the month of June, except on Christmas and New Years weekend, for hockey, soccer and lacrosse, but the expectation is to use the facility for non-sporting events in the future.
WKTV
Popeyes location opening in Oneida
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- Another new Popeyes restaurant will be opening in the area, this time in Oneida on Genesee Street, at the former Pizza Hut location on Saturday. Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC made the announcement Thursday. The restaurant will be the franchise's 1 of 10 new restaurants they have opened this year. A location opened in New Hartford earlier this year and one is expected to be built in Rome next year.
WKTV
Vernon Rescue Mission collecting winter coats and accessories this weekend
Vernon, N.Y. -- This Saturday and Sunday are the last two days for you to donate winter accessories to the Vernon Rescue Mission. Gently used coats, hats and gloves are being accepted and will benefit children and adults at the Rescue Mission, located at 4560 Verona Street in Vernon. Their...
WKTV
Excitement growing around a new YMCA in Rome
The Rome YMCA is working on plans to build a new $20 million facility along Floyd Avenue. The announcement was made back in 2019 but was overshadowed by the COVID pandemic. YMCA Greater Tri-Valley CEO Hank Leo says once membership started coming back, a survey was initiated asking the public and Y members their thoughts on a new facility.
WKTV
Landmarks Society of Greater Utica to host holiday ghost hunts at Rutger Park
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The Landmarks Society of Greater Utica will host the Ghost Seekers of Central New York for their holiday event, Christmas Spirits at #3 Rutger Park on Saturday, December 3rd. The ghost seekers will be at Rutger Mansion #3 on Saturday from 5pm - 8pm. Some of...
WKTV
Construction complete on first few homes at Rome's new Woodhaven development
ROME, N.Y. – Construction progress is noticeable at the Woodhaven development in Rome, where 250 homes will be built across 100 acres of land between Floyd Avenue and Park Drive. The first seven homes are already built, and Project Manager Paul Lambert says although interest rates are high, this...
WKTV
'Christmas at City Hall' event set for Dec. 8 in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mayor Palmieri will be hosting Christmas at City Hall on Dec. 8. There will be singing, lights and fire truck rides at the event, which is free and open to the public. There will also be entertainment, refreshments and various activities for children to enjoy. The event...
WKTV
Herkimer County Historical Society's annual Cookie Sale set for Dec. 17
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer County Historical Society will be hosting its annual Cookie Sale on Dec. 17. Santa will also be there on a fire truck, to take pictures with until noon. Each family gets one photo but a set of three can be purchased for $10. As well as a free activity for kids to participate in.
WKTV
Mother dog found allegedly abandoned without her puppies in Whitesboro Thursday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society is asking for the publics help as they look into who allegedly abandoned a mother dog, along the side of the road Thursday morning. The dog was found around 5:30 a.m. in a crate, with a blanket, on Clinton Street in Whitesboro....
WKTV
Mug Club: An American Christmas
VERONA, N.Y. -- The Oneida area Civic Choral will present 'An American Christmas' on Sunday at 4 p.m. The event is a collection of both contemporary and traditional Christmas music and will take place at the VVS auditorium. Tickets are $10 a piece and can be bought at the door.
WKTV
Department of Transportation, MV Region, donated to 'Stuff the Bus' Thursday
MOHAWK VALLEY, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Transportation, Mohawk Valley Region, donated to 'Stuff the Bus' on Thursday. The team collected donations and invited other agencies in the Utica State Office Building to participate in the donation. A pick-up at the USOB was organized and those who participated helped fill the bus.
WKTV
Getting onboard with Community Solar Energy
The New York State Energy, Research, and Development Authority is trying to get people to participate in a campaign called Community Solar….and they’re recruiting Otsego County to help.
WKTV
Olney's Flowers named Rome Area Chamber Member of the Week
ROME, N.Y. -- Olney's Flowers in Rome, was named Rome Area Chamber of Commerce, Member of the Week. The Chamber of Commerce visited the shop located at, 2002 North James Street to congratulate Emily and Will Olney, on the award. Olney’s Flowers has served Rome and made deliveries around the...
Comments / 0