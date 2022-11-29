Delaware County Leadership: Denise Lindsay, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Meridian Bank

Read full article on original website
Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool
The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
Copy of Philadelphia Businesses Continue Rapid Growth as City Enters Post-Covid Economic Recovery
Philadelphia businesses are recording rapid growth as the economic recovery continues, according to a new Center City District report, writes Jeff Cole for FOX 29. The report found that the daily pedestrian foot traffic in October was at three-quarters of pre-pandemic levels. Visitors and shoppers are getting closer to pre-shutdown numbers and around 80 percent of storefronts that are part of the Center City District are once again open for business.
These 33 Women in Business Are Industry Leaders in Delaware
Being a leader in business doesn’t always mean being a boss or CEO. These 33 top women in business—voted for by their co-workers, clients and people in the community—prove that leadership exists at all levels. By Ashley Breeding, Pam George, Dana Nichols, Natalie Orga, Andrew Sharp and...
Horsham-Headquartered Toll Brothers, Finding Not Much Glitter There, Abandons Jewelers Row Project
The corner of Seventh and Sansome Sts. on Jeweler's Row, transferring from Toll Brothers to another developer.Photo bySteven M. Falk at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A diamond-in-the-rough empty lot on Jewelers Row — acquired by Horsham’s Toll Brothers in 2019 — is going back on the market. Jake Blumgart’s Philadelphia Inquirer story detailed the now-vacant real estate’s opportunity for another visionary to transform it into a Center City gem of development.
Old License Plates a Gold Mine for Villanova Student
Michael Tufankjian in the Villanova bookstore with one of his pillow print designsPhoto byMichael Tufankjian. Old license plates are getting a second life at License Plate Designs beyond throwing them away or hanging them on a basement or garage wall.
This Chester County Bookshop Among Best Indie Bookstores in Region
The gifting season is the perfect time to support your local independent bookshops, and luckily one of the best in the region is here in Chester County, write Nick Vadala and Michelle Myers for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Moorestown Mansion Most Expensive Home Ever Listed in South Jersey
A mega-mansion in Moorestown that recently hit the market for a whopping $24.95 million is officially the most expensive home ever listed in South Jersey, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 44,000-square-foot estate is owned by the former husband-and-wife leaders of Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Dr. Calvin H....
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
General Recreation: Playground Nurtures Whole Child at Oak Knoll School
General Recreation in Newtown Square often has client projects that are years in the making but sometimes the creation of a great playground, like one at Oak Knoll School, is very swift.
Pa. city No. 2 most rat-infested in the U.S.: Census
Good thing they have so many cats around. Philadelphia has been found to be the second most rat-infested city in the whole U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: Researchers discover rats can groove when you play Lady Gaga and other pop. Music, a new study suggests. Axios Seattle reports how information from a...
A name change five years in the making: Should Philadelphia rename Taney Street?
In 2018, George Basile, a Temple University senior, created a petition to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia. Four years have passed, and the street name remains the same. Taney street is widely believed to be named after Roger B. Taney, the Chief Supreme Court Justice in the Dred Scott v. Sanford case. The Supreme Court ruled that currently and formerly enslaved people were not American citizens and had no right to sue in federal courts. That verdict was announced in 1857, and the city of Philadelphia renamed Minor Street to Taney Street one year later.
2 Supermarkets Lead the Pack in Sales for the Philadelphia Region
Two supermarkets in the Philadelphia region dominate sales, making up more than 56 percent of the local grocery store market, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Despite Previous Rejections, Bucks County-Based Healthcare Firm Tries to Buy Local Hospitals
A Bucks County hospital turnaround firm is working to secure several healthcare locations in the area, even after previous attempts failed. John George wrote about the business plans in the Philadelphia Business Journal. Stonebridge Healthcare, a Bucks County-based firm, has reached out to representatives of Tower Health in an attempt...
Jim Gardner Prepares for Retirement After 45 Iconic Years at 6abc
On the eve of his retirement, local media icon Jim Gardner looks back on his career and his 45 years at 6abc. Jim Gardner, it seems, can’t avoid the big story—even on vacation. Amy Goldman, his wife of 25 years, slides open the patio doors and briefly steals the spotlight. “It’s a big news day,” she says. “Roe v. Wade was overturned.”
Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro names Lehigh Valley native as chief of staff
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro announced the appointment of Dana Fritz as his chief of staff, one of the key senior staff positions in any governor’s office. A longtime aide to Shapiro, Fritz is a Lehigh County native and Temple University graduate who has spent virtually all of her career working for Shapiro in some capacity - most recently as the manager of his successful gubernatorial campaign.
Teaching and Saving the Lenape Language at Swarthmore College
Teaching the Lenape language is Shelley DePaul’s calling, with repercussions that reach beyond the classroom, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc. DePaul was teaching the course at the Swarthmore College campus. These days her course has expanded online, on Zoom.
'How is this going to work?': Delaware County college students share housing with nuns
ASTON, Pa. - Student housing conjures up visions of cramped dorms and difficult roommates, but that is not the case for one local university, where students are living with nuns. "My initial thought was like, huh, how is this gonna work?" Neumann University student Katela Villasenor said. But, it is...
Best Restaurants in Chester County
- Whether you live in Chester County or want to dine here, there are some great restaurants you can check out. These are just a few options, but there are many more, so you must go out and find them yourself. Portabellos in Kennett Square. Located in Kennett Square, Portabellos...
Penn State Brandywine Students Join County Prison Inmates in Prison Exchange Program
Eight students from Penn State Brandywine worked on a semester-long Inside-Out Program project with four incarcerated persons at the George W. Hill Correctional facility. The 12 participants in the “Inside Out” Prison Exchange Program culminated in a graduation ceremony Nov. 29. The Inside-Out Prison Exchange Program began in...
Nonprofit That Provides Scholarships to Families of Fallen Military Members Expands Its Mission
Folds of Honor, a national nonprofit with a local chapter encompassing Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey that provides life-changing scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. service members, is expanding its mission. The organization will now serve America’s first responders, including police, fire, EMTs, and paramedics.
