ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

The Latest Polls are in, and Walker is Leading Warnock Across the Board

We evaluated the polling aggregators and found that each of the most recent reputable polls shows Herschel Walker leading Raphael Warnock in all of them. After a record week of early voting across Georgia, and as the December 6th final day to decide Georgia’s runoff election between incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger and football superstar Herschel Walker draws ever so closer, we looked into the latest polls to see who appears to have the early advantage.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Obama pauses speech to let four-year-old boy speak at rally in Georgia

Barack Obama paused his speech at a rally in Georgia to let a four-year-old boy speak.The former president was campaigning for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in the state’s runoff when he stopped to interact with the child, who at one point said: “we’ve got the power”.“He’s only four and he’s making sense,” Mr Obama said, adding that the boy must be “getting straight A’s” in school.Mr Warnock and Mr Obama later greeted the child and other members of the crowd.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Obama mocks Herschel Walker comparing him to a seven-year-oldFire rages in Bangkok shopping centre after ‘Christmas tree fire’Sleepy bear caught snoozing on doorstep in Florida
GEORGIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy