Detroit was the First City in the World to Get Phone Numbers

The city of Detroit had many firsts, but this one changed the world fast. The history of the telephone is surprisingly complicated. We know for sure that in 1876 Alexander Graham Bell got the first U.S. patent for the telephone. However, it appears that the first phone was actually created by Italian inventor Antonio Meucci in 1849.
5 Years Ago: Attempts to Implode the Pontiac Silverdome Fail

On December 3, 2017, crews were set to demolish the former home of the Detroit Lions after high maintenance costs forced the stadium to fall into disrepair and it was eventually abandoned. However, the dramatic explosion did not go according to plan!. In 2017, the Detroit Free Press reported that...
Nate Burleson Gives Detroit a Shoutout on ‘The NFL Today’ Only True Detroiters Will Recognize

Nate Burleson is not a native Michigander (he's Canadian). However, his 4 years with the Detroit Lions certainly have given him an affinity for the city and state. The NFL Today host (and host of CBS This Morning and Nickelodeon's NFL Slimetime) gave Detroit an unexpected shoutout to close out the Thanksgiving Day pregame show before a game the Lions would close in the closing seconds to the Buffalo Bills.
Buckeye Talk Can’t Get Over Getting Wrecked By The Michigan Wolverines

Last weekend The Michigan Wolverines cemented that they're clearly the Big Ten champs after achieving what would be back-to-back wins over their neighbors and rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes with a dominating second half that showed Michigan outscoring the Buckeyes 28-3 en route to a 45-23 victory, getting their first win in Columbus since 2000.
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

