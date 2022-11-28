Read full article on original website
Detroit was the First City in the World to Get Phone Numbers
The city of Detroit had many firsts, but this one changed the world fast. The history of the telephone is surprisingly complicated. We know for sure that in 1876 Alexander Graham Bell got the first U.S. patent for the telephone. However, it appears that the first phone was actually created by Italian inventor Antonio Meucci in 1849.
5 Years Ago: Attempts to Implode the Pontiac Silverdome Fail
On December 3, 2017, crews were set to demolish the former home of the Detroit Lions after high maintenance costs forced the stadium to fall into disrepair and it was eventually abandoned. However, the dramatic explosion did not go according to plan!. In 2017, the Detroit Free Press reported that...
Look Inside This Massive Abandoned Movie Theater In Detroit
While the location has only been sitting abandoned now for two years, you probably wouldn't guess that based on the condition of the theater. The inside too is something that you won't see much of at a majority of the theaters you attend. Astounding Abandoned Detroit Movie. When it was...
Imagine If Michigan State Kept A Player Active For 2 Months Following A Felony Charge
Well, well, well. It turns out that all the worst people in your life who've been lecturing you about class, morality, and doing things "the right way" for the last several weeks are completely full of shit. Who could have possibly seen that coming?. Mazi Smith, star defensive lineman and...
Nate Burleson Gives Detroit a Shoutout on ‘The NFL Today’ Only True Detroiters Will Recognize
Nate Burleson is not a native Michigander (he's Canadian). However, his 4 years with the Detroit Lions certainly have given him an affinity for the city and state. The NFL Today host (and host of CBS This Morning and Nickelodeon's NFL Slimetime) gave Detroit an unexpected shoutout to close out the Thanksgiving Day pregame show before a game the Lions would close in the closing seconds to the Buffalo Bills.
Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan
Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
Woman Goes Viral After Falling Off A ‘Horse’ At Little Caesars Arena
There's nothing more fun than getting out and supporting your favorite team at a home game. The electric feeling you get while in the stands, cheering them on is so addicting that people buy season tickets to make sure they don't miss a moment. Going to see your team can...
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Has Some Interesting Past Tweets About Michigan State
The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday announced it has filed criminal charges against seven suspended Michigan State football players involved in last month's tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium. Here's a rundown of the players who have been charged:. Khary Crump, one count of felony assault. Itayvion Brown, one count...
Buckeye Talk Can’t Get Over Getting Wrecked By The Michigan Wolverines
Last weekend The Michigan Wolverines cemented that they're clearly the Big Ten champs after achieving what would be back-to-back wins over their neighbors and rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes with a dominating second half that showed Michigan outscoring the Buckeyes 28-3 en route to a 45-23 victory, getting their first win in Columbus since 2000.
