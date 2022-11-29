Read full article on original website
1039waynefm.com
ACPL sees early success with Changing Footprints partnership
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – In September 2022, the Allen County Public Library embarked on a new partnership with Changing Footprints to connect those in need to donated footwear at no cost. After just a couple of months, more than 400 pairs of shoes have been collected at ACPL...
Nominations are now open for local musicians under 20 years old
Anyone may nominate musicians under the age of 20 as of March 31, 2023, who live in Allen, Wabash, Whitley, Noble, Wells, Adams, Huntington, Kosciusko, DeKalb, or Steuben County. Sweetwater says that an expert panel of judges will select the final winners from nominations based on criteria including musical skill,...
Arts United Center to see modern renovation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A push to renovate the downtown Arts United Center is moving forward with help from a large grant. The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority approved a $6 million grant to Arts United that will go toward a more than $40 million project designed to expand and modernize the iconic theatre on Main Street.
ACPL announces winter programming
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Public Library invites the community to participate in its roster of winter programs for December, January, and February. All programs are free and open to the community. Some highlights include:. Build Your Self-Care Toolkit. Learn about the importance of self-care and...
ISP: Fort Wayne man arrested after shooting at man with his ex-girlfriend
AUBURN, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that a Fort Wayne man is behind bars after a multi-agency investigation into a shooting in Auburn Wednesday evening. Police believe it all started because a man was with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend. ISP officials say that Joseph Alan Fisher, 39,...
Man arrested in reported self-defense shooting
UPDATE (December 2, 2022):. Fort Wayne police say that a man suspected of shooting another man on Brooklyn Avenue has now been arrested. Police say that initially, 33-year-old Christopher Vibbert claimed that it was self-defense when he shot the victim, reportedly his brother, around 11 on Wednesday night. Fort Wayne...
