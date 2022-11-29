Read full article on original website
Related
technologynetworks.com
High Quality Analytical Reagents Accelerate Pharmaceutical Development
If you work in the pharmaceutical industry, you know that high quality reagent chemicals are critically important to ensure the integrity of analytical testing for research and development purposes as well as in the manufacturing of drug formulations. To meet these demands, the American Chemical Society (ACS) Committee on Reagent...
aiexpress.io
Staytuned Acquires Tabarnapp
Staytuned, a NYC-based software program firm that gives a collection of revenue-generating apps for Shopify retailers, accomplished the acquisition of Tabarnapp, a Montreal, Canada-based supplier of apps to allow Automated Reductions for Shopify. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Led by Derek Morin, CEO, Tabarnapp gives a collection...
aiexpress.io
Full-Life Technologies to Acquire Focus-X Therapeutics, for Up To $245M
Full-Life Technologies, a Brussels, Belgium- and Shanghai, China-based radiotherapeutics firm, acquired Focus-X Therapeutics, a NJ-based firm growing focused radiopharmaceuticals to deal with most cancers based mostly on proprietary peptide engineering know-how. Beneath the phrases of the acquisition, Focus-X shareholders are eligible to obtain from Full-Life an upfront cost, potential growth,...
aiexpress.io
Azerion Acquires AdPlay
Azerion, an Amsterdam, Netherland-based publicly traded firm listed on Euronext Amsterdam and a supplier of a digital leisure and media platform, acquired AdPlay, a Milan, Italy-based digital promoting platform. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Azerion will combine AdPlay’s digital cross-media options and marketing campaign...
aiexpress.io
Simplilearn Acquires Fullstack Academy
Smplilearn, a San Francisco, CA-based on-line studying bootcamp, acquired Fullstack Academy, a New York-based tech schooling firm. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Beneath the settlement, Fullstack Academy will preserve its identify, management workforce, and workers, working as an impartial enterprise unit inside Simplilearn. It’s going to proceed to serve its college students and companions because it does immediately, with no modifications to its bootcamp supply or choices. Fullstack Academy will.
Cannabis Testing Labs From East And West Coast Markets Unify Brands As BelCosta Labs
BelCosta Labs, a California third-party cannabis testing lab, announced the company is expanding its operations beyond California. BelCosta is combining businesses with independent testing labs US Cannalytics and Pinnacle CT Labs. USC currently services Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and PCT services Maryland. All laboratories will be rebranded and operate as BelCosta Labs.
aiexpress.io
LiquiDonate Raises $2.25M in Seed Funding
LiquiDonate, a San Francisco, CA-based local weather tech startup bringing sustainable options to retail returns, raised $2.25M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Uncork Capital, with participation from Sean Plaice, Gene D’Ovidio, Sean Behr, and Jill Greenwald. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
aiexpress.io
Cloud 9 Software Acquires Focus Ortho
Cloud 9 Software, an Atlanta, GA-based supplier of cloud-based apply administration methods for orthodontists, acquired Focus Ortho, an Alabama-based supplier of a apply administration platform. The quantity of the deal was undisclosed. With the acquisition, Cloud 9 Software program will improve its buyer footprint and to speed up investments in...
aiexpress.io
Cerebras unveils new partnerships for LLM and generative AI tools
Giant language fashions (LLMs) are all of the speak of the AI world proper now, however coaching them might be difficult and costly; fashions with multi-billions of parameters require months of labor by skilled engineers to rise up and (reliably and precisely) operating. A brand new joint providing from Cerebras...
aiexpress.io
Midnight Raises $7.5M in Seed Funding
Midnight, a Los Angeles, CA-based gaming firm, raised $7.5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Shima Capital, Forte, SNACKCLUB, Overwolf, Woodstock Fund, FJ Labs, and Bixin Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress, develop operations and its enterprise attain. Led by...
aiexpress.io
Apiable Raises $500K in Funding
Apiable, a Helsinki, Finland-based API administration firm, raised $500K in funding. The spherical was led by Icebreaker.vc. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale its platform and . Led by CEO Allan Knabe, Apiable supplies a SaaS based mostly, no-code API administration resolution, which builds and...
aiexpress.io
Mirage Secures US$1.4M Pre-Seed Funding
Mirage, a New York-based startup that develops that develops Augmented Actuality creation, storage, and NFT marketable content material, raised $1.4M in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was co-led by Aglaé Ventures and Delphi Digital, with participation from Palm Tree Crew, Cozomo de Medici, G Cash, Will Value, Rahilla Zafar, Cooper Turley, Jon Itzler, and Chase Chapman.
The Next Web
Why the future of AI is flexible, reusable foundation models
When learning a different language, the easiest way to get started is with fill in the blank exercises. “It’s raining cats and …”. By making mistakes and correcting them, your brain (which linguists agree is hardwired for language learning) starts discovering patterns in grammar, vocabulary, and word sequence — which can not only be applied to filling in blanks, but also to convey meaning to other humans (or computers, dogs, etc.).
satnews.com
Maxar acquires Wovenware for Machine Learning and 3D data production expertise
Earlier this month, Maxar Technologies completed the acquisition of AI and software development company Wovenware — this acquisition significantly adds to Maxar’s software engineering and AI capabilities and talent. Founded in Puerto Rico in 2003, Wovenware has roughly 150 employees specializing in software development, service design, artificial intelligence...
aiexpress.io
Micron Biomedical Secures USD14M in Series A Financing
Micron Biomedical, an Atlanta, GA-based scientific stage life sciences firm, raised USD14M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by World Well being Funding Company and LTS Lohmann with participation from GRA Enterprise Fund. Along with these new traders, different companions and funders embody the Invoice & Melinda Gates Basis, the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC), UNICEF, PATH and a number of other personal and public undisclosed pharmaceutical firms. The corporate has additionally obtained help from the Georgia Analysis Alliance. Since inception, Micron has supported its R&D actions and proven scientific efficacy with greater than $40 million in non-dilutive financing.
aiexpress.io
Vial Raises $67M in Series B Funding
Vial, a San Francisco, CA-based Contract Analysis Group (CRO), raised $67M in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by Normal Catalyst with participation from Byers Capital, and BoxGroup. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up the medical growth of medicines. Led by CEO Simon...
Zacks.com
Sonos (SONO) Highlights Progress of Sustainability Goals
SONO - Free Report) has released its annual Listen Better Report, which includes a complete overview of the company’s ESG efforts throughout 2022. The report includes the company’s efforts toward its Climate Action Plan to help the company become carbon neutral by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2040. Companies all over the world are focusing more and more on sustainable projects to reduce the environmental impact of their products and services.
aiexpress.io
AWS CEO Adam Selipsky: The cloud is about to reinvent corporate cultures
On the floor, the timing of Amazon Internet Companies Inc.’s annual re:Invent convention in Las Vegas subsequent week doesn’t appear ideally suited — however AWS Chief Govt Adam Selipsky doesn’t appear too anxious. The occasion is at all times a relentlessly upbeat gathering, however this 12...
aiexpress.io
SponsorCX Receives Growth Equity Funding
SponsorCX, a Lehi, UT-based supplier of a SaaS sponsorship administration platform, acquired a development fairness funding from Blueprint Fairness. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Along with the funding, Michael Merritt from Blueprint Fairness will be part of the Board of Administrators. The corporate intends to make use...
aiexpress.io
Cajal Neuroscience Raises $96M in Series A Funding
Cajal Neuroscience, a Seattle, WA-based biotechnology firm, raised $96M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by The Column Group and Lux Capital, with participation from Two Sigma Ventures, Evotec, Bristol Myers Squibb, Alexandria Enterprise Investments, and Dolby Household Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
