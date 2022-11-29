Read full article on original website
ScanmarQED Acquires Roivenue
ScanmarQED, a Houten, The Netherlands-based supplier of selling insights and analytics options, acquired Roivenue, a Prague, Czech Republic-based AI-based know-how firm. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, ScanmarQED will additional strengthen its place as a supplier of selling analytics options in Europe and North America....
MicroVision acquiring LiDAR maker Ibeo
MicroVision, a developer of MEMS-based solid-state automotive LiDAR and superior driver-assistance techniques (ADAS) options, is buying sure belongings from Hamburg, Germany-based Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH for as much as 15 million euros ($15.8M USD). The acquisition combines MAVIN LiDAR with Ibeo notion software program options into the MicroVision ASIC for automotive OEMs.
Clearwater Analytics Closes Acquisition of Jump Technology
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a Boise, ID-based supplier of SaaS-based funding accounting, accomplished the acquisition of Bounce Know-how, a Paris, France-based supplier of funding administration software program. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Clearwater Analytics will consolidate its market place and speed up progress of...
MicroVision to Acquire Ibeo Automotive Systems, For Up To €15M
MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a Redmond, WA-based chief in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and superior driver-assistance techniques (ADAS) options is to accumulate sure property from Hamburg, Germany-based Ibeo Automotive Programs GmbH, for as much as €15m. Beneath the phrases of the asset buy settlement, MicroVision will purchase sure Ibeo property,...
Sphere Technology Solutions Raises $31M in Series B Funding
Sphere Technology Solutions, a Newark, NJ-based chief in identification hygiene, raised $31m in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Edison Companions, with participation from present investor Forgepoint Capital. As a part of the transaction, Edison Normal Companion Lenard Marcus will be part of SPHERE’s board of administrators.
LiquiDonate Raises $2.25M in Seed Funding
LiquiDonate, a San Francisco, CA-based local weather tech startup bringing sustainable options to retail returns, raised $2.25M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Uncork Capital, with participation from Sean Plaice, Gene D’Ovidio, Sean Behr, and Jill Greenwald. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
Accenture Buys Fiftyfive5
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Fiftyfive5, a Sydney, Australia-based buyer insights and advisory enterprise. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The transfer will strengthen Accenture Tune’s (previously Accenture Interactive) capacity to assist purchasers faucet information insights and efficiency advertising to speed up progress and innovation throughout Australia and New Zealand.
Lynne Laube Joins Valor Ventures as Operating Partner
Lynne Laube, the founder and former CEO of Cardlytics, has joined Atlanta, GA-based enterprise capital agency Valor Ventures as working companion and investor in Valor Fund 3. Laube’s work as working companion will give attention to advising and mentoring founders within the portfolio, serving on portfolio firm boards, main Valor’s enterprise companion community, and attracting prime new founder expertise.
Endpoint Payment Solutions Closes Pre-Seed Round
Endpoint Payment Solutions, a San Diego, CA-based supplier of fee card options, raised an undisclosed quantity in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was led by MJC Companions and Noemis Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed constructing its platform, with targets to go reside with its...
Introducing one-step classification and entity recognition with Amazon Comprehend for intelligent document processing
“Clever doc processing (IDP) options extract knowledge to help automation of high-volume, repetitive doc processing duties and for evaluation and perception. IDP makes use of pure language applied sciences and laptop imaginative and prescient to extract knowledge from structured and unstructured content material, particularly from paperwork, to help automation and augmentation.” – Gartner.
Certemy Closes $9.7M Series B Funding
Certemy, a Costa Mesa, CA-based supplier of a cloud-based compliance platform, raised $9.7M in Collection B funding. The spherical, which included the conversion of a previous collection of convertible notes, was led by Numeta Capital and Apis Holdings. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase its...
Ketos Receives Investment from Accenture Ventures
Ketos, a San Jose, CA-based knowledge intelligence firm that makes use of a proprietary expertise platform to assist organizations monitor and tackle water effectivity and high quality, acquired an funding from Accenture (NYSE: ACN)’s Accenture Ventures. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make...
How BMW Group has embraced AI for positive use cases and to improve sustainability | AWS re:Invent
Synthetic intelligence (AI) helps many alternative industries and is having a very sturdy impression within the automotive trade. Among the many most enjoyable use instances is for absolutely autonomous autos, however that’s not the one space the place AI is having an impression. For instance, Microsoft and Mercedes-Benz are working collectively to enhance vehicle manufacturing effectivity.
Run notebooks as batch jobs in Amazon SageMaker Studio Lab
Not too long ago, the Amazon SageMaker Studio launched a simple strategy to run notebooks as batch jobs that may run on a recurring schedule. Amazon SageMaker Studio Lab additionally helps this characteristic, enabling you to run notebooks that you just develop in SageMaker Studio Lab in your AWS account. This lets you rapidly scale your machine studying (ML) experiments with greater datasets and extra highly effective situations, with out having to be taught something new or change one line of code.
How penetration testing bolsters API security
Final 12 months, Gartner predicted that API assaults would change into the most-frequent assault vector in 2022. Whereas it stays unclear whether or not that is the case, when contemplating that the exploitation of Twitter’s API vulnerability uncovered the information of 5.4 million customers, it’s clear they’re devastatingly efficient.
AWS simplifies data management, analytics with new services
Simplifying knowledge administration and analytics for enterprises is an enormous theme at this yr’s AWS re:Invent convention, as Amazon proclaims new companies and options focused at easing extract, rework, load (ETL) processes and offering help for cataloging and looking out knowledge throughout organizations. AWS has launched two new capabilities—Amazon...
Fleek Raises $25M in Series A Funding
Fleek, a New York-based supplier of a Web3 developer platform, raised $25M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Polychain Capital, with participation from Protocol Labs, Arweave, Coinbase Ventures, Digital Forex Group, North Island Ventures, Distributed International, The LAO, and Argonautic Ventures. The corporate intends to make use...
Vial Raises $67M in Series B Funding
Vial, a San Francisco, CA-based Contract Analysis Group (CRO), raised $67M in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by Normal Catalyst with participation from Byers Capital, and BoxGroup. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up the medical growth of medicines. Led by CEO Simon...
IPG Secures £1M in Funding
IPG, a London, UK-based local weather tech startup, raised £1M in funding. The spherical was led by GreenTribe. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to ship the following part of buyer demonstration trials with its minimal viable product (MVP) to its rising checklist of early adopter clients.
Midnight Raises $7.5M in Seed Funding
Midnight, a Los Angeles, CA-based gaming firm, raised $7.5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Shima Capital, Forte, SNACKCLUB, Overwolf, Woodstock Fund, FJ Labs, and Bixin Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress, develop operations and its enterprise attain. Led by...
