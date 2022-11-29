ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Page Six

T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach

As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
NEW YORK STATE
Clayton News Daily

Jana Kramer Shares Behind-the-Scenes 'Chicago Fire' Photos with Taylor Kinney

Jana Kramer got acquainted with cast members from Chicago Fire this week, as she appeared on set to film a cameo for the popular NBC series. The singer and actress, 39, joined the cast for filming on Thursday, Dec. 1, and later shared a behind-the-scenes look at her experience on social media.
Clayton News Daily

Jenny McCarthy Goes From No Makeup to Full-On Glam in New Transformation Video

Jenny McCarthy loves to play around on social media, and today's post was no exception. Ahead of the finale of this season of The Masked Singer, for which McCarthy is a panelist, the 50-year-old shared a cute, fun video showing her complete transformation from no makeup to true glam for tonight's show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy